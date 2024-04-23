Hadi Sirika, the former minister of aviation under the administration of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has reportedly been arrested by the EFCC

FCT, Abuja - Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-minister of aviation, Hadi Siriki, has been reportedly arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC).

In an exclusive report, the Punch said that the former minister was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation of N8,069,176,864.00 in money laundering.

It was reported that the former minister of Buhari arrived at the anti-graft agency's headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

Sirika was said to have met with the EFCC investigator when he arrived and answered questions on an alleged fraudulent contract he reportedly awarded Engirios Nigeria Limited, a company allegedly owned by his younger sibling, Abubakar Sirika.

Why EFCC arrest former minister Hadi Sirika

Sources within the anti-graft agency who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed the former minister's arrest on Tuesday.

A source said:

“Yes, that was Hadi Sirika, who was taken into our FCT custody. He is meeting with EFCC investigators over the alleged N8,069,176,864.00 aviation ministry contract fraud.”

Another source revealed that the aviation ministry fraud was carried out by Sirika's younger brother, using his company.

In February, it was reported that the EFCC had commenced an investigation of the aviation ministry's activities under Sirika, which involved alleged abuse of office, contract inflation, conspiracy, and diversion of public funds.

