A Nigerian lady was duped in the year 2012 when she wanted to process her work visa and relocate to the UK

The lady, Jumtel, shared her story in a TikTok post, noting that she was duped £8,500 by a visa agent

Jumtel was applying for a UK skilled worker visa, but she did not get one after paying the huge amount to the agent

A Nigerian lady who wanted to relocate to the UK lost £8,500 to a work visa agent.

The lady, Jumtel, came out to tell her story years after the ugly event rendered her penniless.

The lady said she did not get UK job as promised by the visa agent. Photo credit: TikTok/@iamjumtel and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

Jumtel noted in a TikTok post that she wanted to travel to the UK as a skilled worker, so she got an agent to help her process the travel documents and job.

She said she was introduced to a company where she was supposedly being trained in preparation for work in the UK.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Processing UK skilled worker visa

Jumtel noted that she was thinking she would be out of Nigeria within three months but for a whole year, nothing happened.

She said the woman who was training them was supposed to help them get jobs in the UK so they could obtain a skilled worker visa.

After a year, it became clear to Jumtel that the woman was not going to get any job despite all the preparations for the interview.

She lost £8,500 to a visa agent

That was how she lost £8,500 (N13.6 million in today's exchange rate) without getting any job or UK visa.

The woman who was processing the job for them blocked everyone, and she returned to square one.

Unfortunately for Jumtel, she had resigned from her job that was paying her N80,000, hoping she would soon get a job and a visa to move to the UK.

Jumtel later successfully moved to the UK after following the right channel and getting a job and UK visa.

Reactions to Jumtel's story

@oyin609 said:

"The same thing happened to me and my husband last year. I hope it is the same woman, sha."

@ak4real15 commented:

"Nice story and God manifestations. But travelling out of the country is not a miracle to me. It is the lawlessness and selfishness of our leaders."

Another lady gets UK visa

Meanwhile, a lady threw a party on TikTok after she successfully secured a visa that would see her move to the United Kingdom.

Apart from the visa, the lady, Beautiful Preacher, also got a five-year work permit, and she displayed the documents on TikTok.

She was happy that she would finally move as some people congratulated her and said they also wanted to move to the UK.

Source: Legit.ng