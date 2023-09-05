A TikTok video of a man in the UK who went to buy akpu, a Nigerian staple food made from cassava, has gone viral

The young man was shocked to find out that the akpu is sold for N1200 in the UK, even though it costs only N100 in Nigeria

His astonishment was clear on his face as the shopkeeper told him that was the normal price and there was no room for bargaining

A hilarious TikTok video of a man in the UK who went to a local African store to buy akpu, a popular Nigerian staple food made from fermented cassava, has gone viral on social media.

The young man, presumably a Nigerian living in the UK, was shocked and dismayed to discover that the akpu is sold for a whopping N1200 in the UK, even though it costs only a meagre N100 in Nigeria.

Man could not believe his ears. Photo credit: TikTok/@apamatv

Source: TikTok

His astonishment was evident as he expressed his disbelief and frustration to the shopkeeper, who calmly told him that was the standard price and there was no possibility of haggling.

The video has attracted thousands of views and comments from Nigerians and other Africans who can relate to the huge price difference of their favourite foods when they travel or live abroad.

Many viewers found the video amusing and relatable, while others sympathised with the man and shared their experiences of buying expensive African foods in foreign countries.

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Doraqueen736 reacted:

"Nigeria too sweet na government dey spoil everything if not nigeria too sweet."

Sammy Richy said:

"Love Nigeria my country,, the only thing we need is a good leader because we have all the good things already."

Soft dollar:

"I can't wait for Rolex to visit London."

Sammy Ehizzy:

"Na 4 I bUy jst now wen I dey come bk from work for 200."

Ayodeleshina:

"Na bcus say naira no get value at all."

EstherEfedue:

"Abeg I won go that side o anyhow the price be we go buy am."

Source: Legit.ng