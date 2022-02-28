More details have emerged on social media about the death of Dubai-based Nigerian socialite, Dharmie Richie

Reports had earlier made the rounds online that the Nigerian big boy had died after his battle with depression

In a new development, the late Dharmie’s family members were seen accusing his mother for his death as they shared details

Popular Nigerian socialite, Sodiq Oluwadamilola, aka Dharmie Richie, recently passed on and more details have emerged surrounding his death.

Just recently, reports had made the rounds that the Nigerian big boy had lost his battle with depression resulting in his death.

However, in a new development, some of the deceased’s family members have cried out on social media, claiming that the young man was killed.

Dharmie Richie's family members claim his mother is responsible for his death. Photos: @rdharmie_, @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds, shut down claims that Dharmie died as a result of depression as she stated that he was killed.

According to the woman, by the time Dharmie’s corpse was brought to them, it had already started to smell and was swollen.

Not stopping there, the woman claimed that one side of his head was also filled with blood that had already turned black. She noted that blood was also rushing from the late Dharmie’s ears and nose.

The woman then pleaded with Nigerians to help them ask Dharmie’s mother, Toyin, how the boy died because they had asked her, all to no avail.

It was added that the way Dharmie’s corpse was found was also the same way the socialite’s father’s corpse was brought to them by his mother, Toyin.

The family member and others also claimed Dharmie’s mother was responsible for his death because the deceased had put all his properties in her name before his demise.

Not stopping there, the emotional family members of the late socialite also showed his simple grave as they rained curses on his killers to be brought to book.

According to them, something had been used to hit his head, leading to his death, before they brought his corpse back home to them.

The late Dharmie’s grandfather was also seen having discussions with family members as they claimed his mother, Toyin, had started to spend money lavishly.

Swipe to see the full videos below:

Internet users react

The new claims about Dharmie Richie’s mother being responsible for his death has raised mixed reactions on social media.

Read some of their comments below:

Kingronke:

“Omo how can a mother kill his only son for properties … make una let this guy spirit Rest In Peace …. Family members and their stupid attitudes … gullible idiots will believe this story.”

Ladyque_1:

“I don’t even know what to say.”

Oluwaseunfunmii_:

“This looks like a family feud, they’re busy fighting over his properties.”

Jevoskidesignz:

“True true everything is vanity! See where them bury am .”

Khorede_____:

“First see where them bury person way get everything for this life omo .”

Matino____:

“See as them bury the wealthy man , this life is mysterious .”

Happy__juliet:

“Developing story, I'll wait.”

Jeffjeychris:

“Jsyk not all mothers deserve love.”

Hmm.

