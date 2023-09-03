A popular Nigerian financial coach criticized rapper Phyno for buying over 19 luxury mansions in one go

According to a report by Legit.ng, Phyno acquired 20 units of terraced semi-detached buildings, which buzzed the internet

In a new update, the financial advisor expressed concerns about the money Phyno used for his latest real estate investments

A Nigerian financial coach condemned rapper Phyno for buying 20 houses at once.

Legit.ng reported that Phyno recently purchased 20 units of terraced semi-detached buildings, earning praise from fans and celebrities.

However, the financial advisor revealed that Phyno's new properties were a bad investment.

He advised the rapper to invest his money in his new music album.

According to the online financial creator, investing in a new record might yield more money and ROI than real estate.

The financial advisor's video sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

djmax_kingofdjs:

"1000 adviser no helper when you are poor you're poor bro ."

florishbaba:

"You see who buy property now oh you don drag colos forget your own sermon ."

kingivr_:

"All these social media .. When done correctly, real estate is one of the most popular, profitable, and stable investment choices that can generate a high profit return. The advantages of investing in real estate include the ability to generate wealth, use equity as leverage, and protect your money from inflation."

lexbod_001:

"Poor man dey advice billionaire . Big lol."

djfalcao_:

"Dem suppose jail you for wetin you talk ."

godsonrealon:

"Only in Nigeria a poor man advise a rich man. Werey."

tmex_ybnl:

"Dem suppose jail you for wetin you talk now."

cjay_derek:

"For me Ezege no buy house. Baba dey promote his Album. Man has to chase his clout. I come in peace."

Phyno welcomes child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyno, who has managed to keep his love life and relationship under wraps, recently became a father.

The much-loved celebrity took to his Instagram page with a post announcing the arrival of his first child, to the surprise of many.

Phyno revealed he took some time off to become a father and to also work on new music and his album, which will be dropping soon.

