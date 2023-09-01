President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured Nigerians that he would deliver on his campaign promises if given a chance to serve them

This time around, Tinubu's government is set to provide more than 5 million pairs of eyeglasses to Nigerians with sight impairments

This move is part of the president's support to the Federal Ministry of Health’s National Eye Health Programme and the Peek Vision Foundation

State House, Abuja - On Friday, September 1st, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu granted the approval for a partnership between the Federal Ministry of Health’s National Eye Health Programme and the Peek Vision Foundation to provide more than 5 million pairs of eyeglasses to Nigerians with sight impairments.

Tinubu has approved an initiative that will provide 5m (five million) free eyeglasses to Nigerians with sight problems. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian leader made this known in Abuja on Friday, during a courtesy visit by Andrew Bastawrous, CEO of the foundation and co-founder of the Vision Catalyst Fund.

President Tinubu disclosed that he was motivated to support the initiative because of his personal experience with eye health.

He further narrated how his mother was able to see clearly again after receiving a pair of glasses but had asked him how others in her condition would manage without any support.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, his spokesperson, and shared on X page (formerly Twitter), Tinubu said,

"My first experience was with my mother of blessed memory. She was ill and she could not recognise me. When I intervened, she was treated and given a pair of glasses. The next question she asked me was: I have you, and you are able to do this for me. What about those other women and their children who may not have somebody like you to intervene for them?

Shettima reveals how he wants his birthday to be celebrated

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged friends and political allies not to place adverts in his honor on the occasion of his 57th birthday celebration.

Shettima, in a statement he personally signed on Thursday, August 31st, told friends and political allies to avoid placing birthday wishes on newspaper pages or utilising paid channels to convey greetings for his birthday on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023.

Tinubu reveals the actual amount released to governors for palliative

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that his administration only released N2 billion from the N5 billion promised to each of the 36 states for palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

According to The Nation, the N2bn released was to mitigate the sharp increase in inflation if the N5bn had been released.

The president disclosed this on Friday, September 1, through his minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, who gave his maiden press briefing in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng