The ace comedian disclosed his observation while on the popular OAP Nedu's podcast, where he lashed at some categories of women in the movie industry

According to the Jonshons' star, some ladies use the Nollywood industry to cover the dubious activities they do to earn a living

Nigerian actor and comedian Charles Inojie brought to light a plague that appears to have eaten into the fabric of the Nollywood industry.

On a recent episode of OAP Nedu's podcast, the Johnson's star pointed out that the Nigerian film industry has been polluted by a particular sect of ladies who used the profession of an actress to hide their uncouth means of making money.

Charles noted that some of these ladies claimed to be award-winning actresses with no good movies in their catalogue.

He asserted that all they do is sell their bodies and acquire big cars and mansions under the umbrella of the movie profession when, in actual reality, they couldn't make it past the audition stage.

"When you see a matured person talking you can tell. This man passed the message across without been derogatory or insulting to women in general."

"Some female actress would just come and tweet that the women are being discredited."

"Thank you sir oo. Nigerian movies are now so boring, they are so confused!!! Except for na movies wen old faces de, but all these new new faces I tire ooo."

"I swear most of them no basic training..I see some mistakes I just laugh blcos if they actually know about stage performance they won't make such mistakes."

"Are you not among the people giving that someone roles after gbenshing her? Abeg shift oga Charless."

Actor Charles Inojie meets Portable

Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Inojie sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community following a video he shared on Instagram.

The respected actor ran into controversial singer, Portable, at the airport, and he didn’t let the moment go by just like that.

Inojie had his arm around Portable as a third party filmed a video of the entertainers.

