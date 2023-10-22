The Global President of the KICC, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, has lamented about the sorry state of Nigeria's economy

In an interview on Sunday, the cleric recalled how he bought $1000 for N670 when he was leaving Nigeria in 1978

According to Ashimolowo, Nigeria has chosen to enrich four people named richest men in the country rather than empowering one million people who will employ four people each.

London, United Kingdom - Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the Global President of the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), has lamented about the sorry economic state of Nigeria, recalling how he bought the $1000 for N670 when he was leaving Nigeria in 1978.

In an exclusive interview with The Punch, the cleric revealed that the church would be holding a specialised pastor seminar very soon, and there would be free medical treatments and eye tests for those in attendance.

How Nigeria can solve her economic problem

Ashimolowo lamented that Nigeria's economy was being concentrated in the hands of a few, adding that it was a huge problem that continued to create unemployment in the country.

The spiritual leader lamented that over time, Nigeria has always been proud of four billionaires, and these billionaires did not have up to one million staff each. Thus, they tend to suffocate anyone who tries to rise in business.

He explained that what developed countries do is empower one million people in small-scale businesses to employ four people each, saying that means that four million people would be gainfully employed, but the reverse is the case in Nigeria.

Pastor Ashimolowo explains how failure affects Nigeria

The cleric said:

"Things have changed so much in Nigeria now. When I left Nigeria in 1978 to study as a young Nigerian, I bought $1,000 for N670."

Pastor Ashimolowo then posited that the way out for the country was to make the system work and get her leadership selection right.

Ashimolowo said this while dismissing the claim that churches bought factories and industries and converted them to religious houses, thus contributing to unemployment. He stressed that if the system made the factories and industries work, the church would not buy them.

