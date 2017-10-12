10 largest local government areas in Nigeria by population

Did you know Nigeria is the most populated country in Africa? This West African nation is divided into 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. These are further divided into local government areas (LGA) to ensure proper administration at the grassroots level. Discover the largest local government area in Nigeria by population.

The Nigerian flag against a clear blue sky. Photo: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The most populated local government in Nigeria has over a million people. LGA authorities are located in various states and are tasked with service provision to the people. They deal with public health, education, town planning, local transport, and waste disposal. Read on to discover the largest local government in Nigeria by population.

Top 10 largest local government area in Nigeria by population

Below is the list of the largest local governments in Nigeria based on the last census conducted in 2006. The population is projected to have increased since then. The next census will be conducted in 2023.

10. Port-Harcourt - 538,558

Port Harcourt LGA is located in Rivers State. It has several districts, including Oroabali, Orolozu, Rumuobiekwe, Nkpogu, Abuloma, Ogbunabali, New GRA, and Diobu.

People from diverse ethnic groups reside in this LGA, and Christianity is the predominant religion. English and Pidgin are the most commonly spoken languages, and the population is about 538,558 people.

9. Maiduguri - 540,016

Maiduguri LGA is situated in Borno State and is also the state's capital. Its districts include Maiduguri Urban, Bulablin I & II, Bolori I & II, Gamboru Liberty, Jabba Mari, Gwange I & II, Shehuri North, Lamisula, Shehiri South, Limanti, and Mafoni.

Fulani, Shuwa, Bura, Hausa, and Margi people are the predominant inhabitants of this LGA. It has a population of about 540,016, as per the last census.

8. Nasarawa - 596,411

Nasarawa LGA is one of the 13 LGAs in Nasarawa State. Its districts include Udege, Loko, Bakono, Aissa, Guto Aguba, Ataga, Angewa, Aza, Gwafa, Dora, and Ayele. It had about 596,411 people per the last census, but this number has since increased.

A high angle view of buildings and the city against the sky. Photo: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

7. Ojo - 609,173

Ojo LGA is among the 20 LGAs in the state of Lagos. Its districts include Olojo, Ira, Alaba, Ojo, Shibiri, Okokomaiko, Abule Ade, Ilogbo, and Idoluwo.

Yoruba is the most commonly spoken language, and the predominant religions are Christianity and Islam. The LGA had a human population of 609,173 in 2006.

6. Oshodi-Isolo - 629,061

Oshodi-Isolo is an LGA located northwest of Lagos City. Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, the second republic Governor of Lagos State, formed it. It had a human population of 609,173 in the 2006 census.

5. Mushin - 631,857

Mushin LGA is one of the twenty LGAs in Lagos State, and its headquarters are in the Palm Avenue district. Other districts in the LGA are Ladipo, Matori Industrial estate, Amu, Itire, Idi Oro, Ajeano, and Isolo road.

Yoruba and Pidgin English are the predominant languages. In 2006, there were 631,857 people in the area.

4. Kosofe - 682,772

Kosofe is another LGA in Lagos, and its headquarters are in Ojota town. Its districts include Ojota, Ikosi, Oworonshoki, Ajao Estate, Gbagada, and Ogudu.

People from diverse ethnicities reside in this LGA, and the Yoruba language is commonly spoken. As of 2016, the human population in Kosofe was 682,772.

A picture of the Lagos cityscape against a blue sky. Photo: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

3. Ajeromi-Ifelodun - 687,316

Ajeromi-Ifelodun is located in the Badagry division of the state of Lagos. Its headquarters are in the Ajegunle district. Popular areas in Ajeromi Ifelodun are Orudu, Ashafa, Onibaba, Awodi, Layeni, and Temidire.

Christianity and Islam are commonly practised, and the Yoruba tribe is predominant. The human population in Ajeromi-Ifelodun was 687,316 in 2016.

2. Abuja Municipal Area Council - 776,298

Abuja Municipal Area Council had a population of 776,298 people in the 2006 census. The number has reportedly increased since then, but this can only be confirmed in the next census.

The LGA was established in October 1984. It has 12 wards, namely Garki, City Centre, GUI, Gwarimpa, Gwagwa, Jiwa, Kabusa, Karshi, Nyanya, Orozo, Wuse, and Karo.

1. Alimosho - 1,288,714

Alimosho is the largest local government in Nigeria and Lagos State. It is also the most populated local government in Nigeria, with a population of 1,288,714 in the 2006 census.

The population of Alimosho is predominantly Egbados, and the Yoruba language is widely spoken. The two main religions are Islam and Christianity.

Which is the local government with the highest population in Nigeria?

The most populated local government in Nigeria is Alimosho in Lagos State. It had a population of 1,288,714 people in the 2006 census.

Which are the top 5 largest local government areas in Nigeria?

The top five largest LGAs are Alimosho, Abuja Municipal Area Council, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Kosofe, and Mushin. They had a human population of 1,288,714, 776,298, 687,316, 682,772, and 631,857, respectively.

Which is the biggest local government in Nigeria?

The biggest local government in Nigeria in 2022 is Alimosho. The LGA had a population of 1,288,714 people in the 2006 census.

Which LGA is the smallest in Nigeria?

Bakassi is the smallest LGA, with a population of 31,641 as of 2006. It is one of the country's richest gulfs.

The largest local government area in Nigeria is Alimosho in Lagos State, with over 1.3 million people in the last census. The population is projected to have grown significantly, but this will be confirmed or dismissed in the 2023 national census.

