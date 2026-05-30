Reality TV star Phyna stated that she is planning to have her first child through surrogacy next year

The BBNaija winner explained she wants to focus on making money before starting a family

She revealed she has changed her mind again after previously considering a different parenting path

Reality TV star and media personality Phyna has once again opened up about her evolving plans for motherhood.

She disclosed that she intends to welcome her first child through surrogacy.

The Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner made the disclosure during a recent livestream, where she spoke candidly about her plans, financial goals, and changing perspectives on parenting.

Phyna says that she is planning to have her first child through surrogacy next year. Photos: Phyna.

Source: Instagram

According to Phyna, who recently got into a fight with VDM, her immediate priority is to dedicate the rest of this year and part of next year to building her finances before taking on the responsibilities of becoming a mother.

“My goal for the rest of the year and early next year is I just want to focus on making money to have my first child,” she said during the livestream.

Phyna went further to clarify that she does not intend to carry the pregnancy herself. Instead, she plans to explore surrogacy as her preferred option for becoming a mother.

“When I mean having my first child, I’m not getting pregnant myself, no way. I’m having my first child through surrogate,” she explained.

The reality star’s openness about the decision added another layer to ongoing conversations around modern parenting choices among young celebrities.

Interestingly, Phyna also revealed that her current decision marks another shift from her earlier plans.

She admitted that she had previously considered not having children at all for the time being.

“You know, the last time I said I wanted to be cat and dog mom, so you guys I’ve changed my mind again,” she said.

She reiterated her final stance, making it clear she is now fully committed to the idea of surrogacy.

“I’ve changed my mind again. I’m gonna get a surrogate,” she concluded.

Watch Phyna's video here:

Reactions trail Phyna's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@i_am_styce stated:

"How did we all agree that surrogate mothering is something to be proud of, people used to be discreet about details like that not put them on the internet!!"

@Firstus_ wrote:

"Once you are a celebrity, you hardly find love reason most of these ladies hop on this option, but most times, the reason they don't find love is because of how they carry themselves in the industry."

@EmediongTG noted:

"Surrogacy in Nigeria is currently between 15m to 30m. With a standard IVF failure rate of about 40%-50% per cycle. Saving for just one round is a massive gamble. If the first embryo transfer fails, you start financially from scratch. Build your financial investment first."

Phyna explains she wants to focus on making money before starting a family. Photo: Phyna.

Source: Instagram

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong

Source: Legit.ng