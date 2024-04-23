ESUT cut-off mark for all courses for 2024/2025 admission
The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), formally known as Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH), was founded in July 1980. The learning institution has three major campuses: Enugu, Abakailiki, and Nsukka Zones of the State. The ESUT cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year is key to enrolling at the learning institution.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- ESUT cut-off mark for all courses
- ESUT departmental cut-off mark for all courses
- What are the requirements for ESUT?
- ESUT courses and departments
- Faculty of Agricultural and Natural Resources
- Faculty of Applied Natural Sciences (FANS)
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Engineering
- Faculty of Environmental Sciences
- Faculty of Law
- Faculty of Management Sciences
- Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences
- Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities
- Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
- How much is Enugu State University school fees?
- What is the ESUT cut-off mark for engineering?
- What is the ESUT cut-off mark for nursing?
ESUT is known for its research and development initiatives aimed at advancing knowledge in various fields. Like other universities, ESUT's admission criteria are based on several factors—among them is the University of ESUT cut-off mark, designed to decide who gets admitted into the institution.
ESUT cut-off mark for all courses
The general cut-off mark for ESUT is 160, except for some competitive courses like Medicine and Surgery, Law, Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing Science and Pharmacy, with a higher cut-off mark of 200.
Regardless of your course of choice, you must score at least 160 or 200 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to be eligible for the post-UTME screening exercise.
ESUT departmental cut-off mark for all courses
What is the cut-off mark for ESUT 2024/2025? The institution is yet to announce the 2024/2025 cut-off mark. However, the ESUT cut-off mark for ESUT 2023/2024 was 160. For some technical courses like Medicine and Surgery, Law, Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing Science, and Pharmacy, the cut-off mark was 200.
What are the requirements for ESUT?
The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has specific admission requirements for UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) and Direct Entry candidates. If you are aspiring to study at ESUT, pay close attention to the following information:
UTME candidates
- They have completed a full training course in a secondary school or an approved institution of equivalent status.
- Candidates must be at least 16 years old at the time of admission.
- They reach the appropriate standard in the examination for entry to their degree programme in view.
- The candidates must have one or more of the following certificates: OND, ND, NCE, IJMB, Cambridge A level, BSc, HND, or ICAN4.
- All candidates for medicine must have five credits at a sitting, including English Language and Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Health Sciences.
- Candidates must have the Teacher’s Grade II Certificate with merit/credit level in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings.
Direct entry candidates
- Have completed the secondary school education.
- Be 16 years of age or older.
- Candidates must have at least two passes at the principal or advanced level and five credit passes at the SSCE/NECO/GCE O’Level in at least two sittings, including English Language and Mathematics.
- Have passes in two major subjects in the NCE with O’Level credits or equivalent in three other subjects (mainly for education courses). Education is accepted as a third A-level subject.
- Passes in two major subjects in the NCE with O’Level credits or equivalent in three other subjects (mainly for education courses). Education is accepted as a third A-level subject.
Note: A pass H.S.C/GCE A’Level General Certificate/ English Literature/NCE English major or General English could be substituted for O’Level credit in the English Language.
ESUT courses and departments
Below are various courses the Enugu State University of Science and Technology offers and their departments.
Faculty of Agricultural and Natural Resources
- Agricultural Economics and Extension
- Agronomy and Ecological Management
- Animal/Fisheries Science and Management
- Food Science and Technology
Faculty of Applied Natural Sciences (FANS)
- Applied Biochemistry
- Applied Biology
- Applied Microbiology
- Computer and Information Science
- Geology and Mining
- Industrial Chemistry
- Industrial Mathematics and Statistics
- Industrial Physics
Faculty of Education
- Adult Education
- Agricultural Education
- Business Education
- Computer Education
- Education Administration and Supervision
- Education Biology
- Education Chemistry
- Education Management
- Education Mathematics
- Education Physics
- Educational Technology
- Guidance and Counseling
- Human Kinetics and Health Education
- Integrated Science Education
- Library and Information Science
- Technology and Vocational Education
Faculty of Engineering
- Agricultural Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Mechanical and Production Engineering
- Metallurgical and Material Engineering
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
- Architecture
- Building
- Estate Management
- Geography and Meteorology
- Quantity Surveying
- Surveying and Geo-informatics
- Urban and Regional Planning
Faculty of Law
- Law
Faculty of Management Sciences
- Accountancy
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Co-operative Economics and Management
- Insurance and Risk Management
- Marketing
- Mass Communication
Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences
- Anatomy
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Medicine and Surgery
- Nursing Sciences
Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities
- Economics
- English and Literary Studies
- Political Science
- Psychology
- Sociology
Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Pharmacy
How much is Enugu State University school fees?
The school fees for Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) vary depending on the level of study and the course of study.
Prospective learners should check with the university's bursary department for the most current and accurate fee structure. Rough estimates of the fees for each type of applicant are as follows:
Undergraduate students:
- Acceptance fee: N26,100
- Tuition fee (science courses): N124,900
- Tuition fee (non-science courses): N109, 900
- Other fees (excluding accommodation and acceptance fees): N50,500
Post-graduate applicants:
- Acceptance fee: N26,100
- Postgraduate Diploma: N75, 100
- Master's degree (academic and professional): N120,000-N180,000
- Doctors' Philosophy (PhD): N180,000-N250,000
- Other fees (excluding accommodation and acceptance fees): N50,500
What is the ESUT cut-off mark for engineering?
The cut-off mark for the civil engineering course in ESUT is 160.
What is the ESUT cut-off mark for nursing?
The cut-off mark for the nursing course in ESUT is 200.
Knowing the ESUT cut-off mark for 2024/2025 is essential if you aspire to join the prestigious institution. The institution offers diverse programs and excels particularly in technology-related fields, making it a premier choice for pursuing such disciplines.
