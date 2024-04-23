ESUT cut-off mark for all courses for 2024/2025 admission

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), formally known as Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH), was founded in July 1980. The learning institution has three major campuses: Enugu, Abakailiki, and Nsukka Zones of the State. The ESUT cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year is key to enrolling at the learning institution.

ESUT is known for its research and development initiatives aimed at advancing knowledge in various fields. Like other universities, ESUT's admission criteria are based on several factors—among them is the University of ESUT cut-off mark, designed to decide who gets admitted into the institution.

ESUT cut-off mark for all courses

The general cut-off mark for ESUT is 160, except for some competitive courses like Medicine and Surgery, Law, Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing Science and Pharmacy, with a higher cut-off mark of 200.

Regardless of your course of choice, you must score at least 160 or 200 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to be eligible for the post-UTME screening exercise.

ESUT departmental cut-off mark for all courses

What is the cut-off mark for ESUT 2024/2025? The institution is yet to announce the 2024/2025 cut-off mark. However, the ESUT cut-off mark for ESUT 2023/2024 was 160. For some technical courses like Medicine and Surgery, Law, Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing Science, and Pharmacy, the cut-off mark was 200.

What are the requirements for ESUT?

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has specific admission requirements for UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) and Direct Entry candidates. If you are aspiring to study at ESUT, pay close attention to the following information:

They have completed a full training course in a secondary school or an approved institution of equivalent status.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old at the time of admission.

They reach the appropriate standard in the examination for entry to their degree programme in view.

The candidates must have one or more of the following certificates: OND, ND, NCE, IJMB, Cambridge A level, BSc, HND, or ICAN4.

All candidates for medicine must have five credits at a sitting, including English Language and Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Health Sciences.

Candidates must have the Teacher’s Grade II Certificate with merit/credit level in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings.

Have completed the secondary school education.

Be 16 years of age or older.

Candidates must have at least two passes at the principal or advanced level and five credit passes at the SSCE/NECO/GCE O’Level in at least two sittings, including English Language and Mathematics.

Have passes in two major subjects in the NCE with O’Level credits or equivalent in three other subjects (mainly for education courses). Education is accepted as a third A-level subject.

Passes in two major subjects in the NCE with O’Level credits or equivalent in three other subjects (mainly for education courses). Education is accepted as a third A-level subject.

Note: A pass H.S.C/GCE A’Level General Certificate/ English Literature/NCE English major or General English could be substituted for O’Level credit in the English Language.

ESUT courses and departments

Below are various courses the Enugu State University of Science and Technology offers and their departments.

Faculty of Agricultural and Natural Resources

Agricultural Economics and Extension

Agronomy and Ecological Management

Animal/Fisheries Science and Management

Food Science and Technology

Faculty of Applied Natural Sciences (FANS)

Applied Biochemistry

Applied Biology

Applied Microbiology

Computer and Information Science

Geology and Mining

Industrial Chemistry

Industrial Mathematics and Statistics

Industrial Physics

Faculty of Education

Adult Education

Agricultural Education

Business Education

Computer Education

Education Administration and Supervision

Education Biology

Education Chemistry

Education Management

Education Mathematics

Education Physics

Educational Technology

Guidance and Counseling

Human Kinetics and Health Education

Integrated Science Education

Library and Information Science

Technology and Vocational Education

Faculty of Engineering

Agricultural Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Mechanical and Production Engineering

Metallurgical and Material Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Architecture

Building

Estate Management

Geography and Meteorology

Quantity Surveying

Surveying and Geo-informatics

Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Law

Law

Faculty of Management Sciences

Accountancy

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Co-operative Economics and Management

Insurance and Risk Management

Marketing

Mass Communication

Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences

Anatomy

Medical Laboratory Science

Medicine and Surgery

Nursing Sciences

Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities

Economics

English and Literary Studies

Political Science

Psychology

Sociology

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Pharmacy

How much is Enugu State University school fees?

The school fees for Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) vary depending on the level of study and the course of study.

Prospective learners should check with the university's bursary department for the most current and accurate fee structure. Rough estimates of the fees for each type of applicant are as follows:

Undergraduate students:

Acceptance fee: N26,100

Tuition fee (science courses): N124,900

Tuition fee (non-science courses): N109, 900

Other fees (excluding accommodation and acceptance fees): N50,500

Post-graduate applicants:

Acceptance fee: N26,100

Postgraduate Diploma: N75, 100

Master's degree (academic and professional): N120,000-N180,000

Doctors' Philosophy (PhD): N180,000-N250,000

Other fees (excluding accommodation and acceptance fees): N50,500

What is the ESUT cut-off mark for engineering?

The cut-off mark for the civil engineering course in ESUT is 160.

What is the ESUT cut-off mark for nursing?

The cut-off mark for the nursing course in ESUT is 200.

Knowing the ESUT cut-off mark for 2024/2025 is essential if you aspire to join the prestigious institution. The institution offers diverse programs and excels particularly in technology-related fields, making it a premier choice for pursuing such disciplines.

