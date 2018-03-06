List of OAU postgraduate courses and fees in 2024/2025

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is a public educational institution established in 1962. The university, starting from the 70s-80s, became a leader among African universities. Due to the excellent inner atmosphere and high educational standards, the institution has become known worldwide. For those interested in advancing their studies, here are some of the OAU postgraduate courses and their fees.

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is a federal university in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria. Photo: @oauniversity (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Obafemi Awolowo University is one of the best federal universities in Nigeria. It is known for its commitment to academic excellence, research, and community engagement. It was renamed "Obafemi Awolowo University" on 12 May 1987 in honour of Obafemi Awolowo.

OAU postgraduate courses and requirements

Postgraduate study and research at Obafemi Awolowo University began in 1964 with pharmacy establishing its first postgraduate programme. Today, the university has a postgraduate student enrollment of nearly 5,000 and provides postgraduate programmes in all faculties.

This encompasses 16 Postgraduate Diplomas, 106 Masters (including professional degrees), 32 Master of Philosophy and 80 Doctor of Philosophy degree programmes.

What are the requirements for OAU postgraduate?

The general requirements to pursue a postgraduate programme at the Obafemi Awolowo University include:

Bachelor's degree in arts, letters, philosophy, or science, or an equivalent from an approved university.

Minimum academic standing of second-class lower division or a grade point average of B (3.0 on a 4.0 scale) for admission to master's degrees.

Second class upper division required for admission to Master of Philosophy (MPhil).

MPhil or master's degree with a research thesis in the relevant field and at least a 60% (B+) weighted average in master's coursework for admission to a doctorate degree.

OAU postgraduate courses

OAU's central library, known as Hezekiah Oluwasanmi Library consists of two multi-storey wings in the centre of the campus. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) offers various postgraduate courses across various faculties. Here is a breakdown of the postgraduate programs available:

1. Postgraduate Diplomas and Certificates

These are short-duration programs designed to provide specialized knowledge and skills in a particular field. OAU's diploma programs include Financial Management, Management Studies, Public Administration, International Relations, and Local Government Studies.

2. Masters Degrees

OAU offers master's degrees in various disciplines, including coursework and research theses. Some of the master's programs include:

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Master of Public Administration (MPA)

Master of International Relations (MIR)

Master of Science (MSc) in various specializations like Accounting, Business Administration, Public Administration, International Relations, Local Government Studies

Master of Arts (MA) programs

Master of Laws (LLM)

Master of Education (MEd)

Master of Fine Arts (MFA)

Master of Philosophy (MPhil): This research-based program prepares students for doctoral studies.

3. Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

OAU offers PhD programs in various disciplines. PhD programs equip you with the skills and knowledge to conduct independent, original research.

OAU cut-off mark for all courses

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has not officially announced the departmental cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admission period. They typically announce the cut-off marks after the post-UTME screening exercise.

In the 2022/2023 admission period, the cut-off mark was set at 200 for UTME and Direct Entry applicants. This means that candidates with a score of 200 and above in the JAMB UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) were eligible to apply for the OAU's post-UTME screening exercise.

How much is Obafemi Awolowo University fee?

Obafemi Awolowo University offers both full time and part time postgraduate programme option for students. Photo: pexels.com, @RDNE Stock project

Source: UGC

The OAU postgraduate school fees vary from one course to the other. The university recently adjusted its fees for some of the programmes. New students in the arts, law, and humanity faculty are expected to pay N151,200, while returning students will pay N89,200.

Fresh students in the College of Health Sciences and Pharmacy faculties will pay N190,200, while returning students will pay N128,200.

The new Faculties of Technology and Science students will be paying N163,200, while the returning students will pay N101,200.

What is the application fee at OAU?

The application processing fee for all programmes costs N15,000.00. Professional programmes cost N20,000.00. Applicants are always notified of the status of their applications by e-mail.

What is the OAU aggregate score for all courses?

There isn't a single OAU aggregate score that applies to all courses. The cut-off score for admission depends on the specific course you are applying for.

What is the difference between a graduate and a postgraduate diploma?

A graduate diploma is offered to students who have completed their undergraduate studies, such as a bachelor's degree.

Postgraduate diplomas are for students who have already completed an undergraduate qualification (i.e., degrees) and are involved in more advanced study in their undergraduate qualification. They include honours degrees, master's degrees, postgraduate certificates and diplomas, and doctorates (such as a PhD).

Does OAU offer part-time courses?

The university provides part-time courses, such as those offered by the Faculty of Education, aimed at enhancing the professional development of practising teachers. These part-time degree programs cover all undergraduate courses available.

Obafemi Awolowo University was founded in 1961. Photo: pexels.com, @Junny Sema

Source: UGC

What is the ranking of OAU in the world?

According to the EduRank analysis in 2024, Obafemi Awolowo University ranked 4th in Nigeria and 1668th globally. It is also among the top universities offering agricultural and mining engineering.

How to apply for a postgraduate course at OAU?

To apply for admission, fill out the online forms provided by the University, which can be accessed on the PG College website. Announcements regarding application availability are typically made by the University around June each year.

Is there financial support for postgraduate students?

Numerous forms of financial support are accessible to exceptional students. These encompass postgraduate fellowships, doctoral research grants, and inducement allowances provided to all academic staff pursuing postgraduate education.

There are various OAU postgraduate courses for those looking forward to advancing their studies. The university has several institutes, including the Institute of Cultural Studies, the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training, and the Institute of Public Health.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the UNILORIN cut-off mark, portal and school fees. The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) is a federal government-owned university. The institution was established in 1975 and is located in Ilorin, the capital city of Kwara State, Nigeria.

UNILORIN has become one of the most prestigious universities in Nigeria. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Admission into UNILORIN is competitive, and meeting the required cut-off mark does not guarantee a position at the university.

Source: Legit.ng