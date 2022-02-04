Mirko Trovato’s biography: age, height, parents, girlfriend

Mirko Trovato is a young up-and-coming Italian actor who is widely recognized for playing the Davide in the Italian version of the TV show The Red Band Society. He has also garnered worldly popularity after being featured as Brando De Santis in the Italian Netflix series Baby.

Mirko attends the presentation of the new Netflix series Baby, directed by Andrea De Sica and Anna Negri, at the Giulio Cesare cinema. Rome. Photo: Mondadori

Source: Getty Images

Mirko Trovato has become famous for his various acting roles, as well as his online presense. What else is known about the actor? Find out more about the young actor Mirko Trovato's personal life and acting career here.

Profile summary

Full name: Mirko Trovato

Mirko Trovato Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 13 February 1999

: 13 February 1999 Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth : Viareggio, Tuscany, Italy

: Viareggio, Tuscany, Italy Current residence: Rome, Italy

Rome, Italy Nationality : Italian

: Italian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'6"

: 5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 159

159 Weight in kilograms : 72

: 72 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Actor, entrepreneur

Actor, entrepreneur Instagram: @mirkotrovato31

Mirko Trovato's biography

Mirko Trovato was born in Viareggio, Tuscany, Italy. Who are Mirko Trovato's parents? There is no information revealing his parents' names. He has an older sister named Erika.

What is Mirko Trovato's age?

Mirko Trovato is 23 years old as of 2022. He was born on 13 February 1999. His birth sign is Aquarius.

Does Mirko Trovato speak English?

The Italian actor is bilingual. He speaks fluent Italian and English.

Career

Mirko is a young actor who is building a career in the entertainment industry. He played his first role in 2014 as Davide in the teen drama series, The Red Band Society. Since then, he has appeared in several movies and television shows.

The Italian actor became more famous when he was featured in Netflix's Baby in 2018 alongside fellow Italian actors Lorenzo Zurzolo and Benedetta Porcaroli.

Trovato recently launched a clothing brand called Paranoid Kids, alongside his friends Andre and Nicolas. The brand store features T-shirts and hoodies.

Mirko Trovato's movies and TV series

According to his IMDb profile, the following are the movies and TV shows the actor has been featured in:

Baby (2018-2020) as Brando De Santis

(2018-2020) as Brando De Santis My Beloved Enemy (2018) as Massimo Stefanelli

(2018) as Massimo Stefanelli Restiamo amici (2018) as Giacomo Colonna

(2018) as Giacomo Colonna Non c'è campo (2017) as Francesco Lamberti

(2017) as Francesco Lamberti Lontana da me (2015) as Mirko

(2015) as Mirko The Red Band Society (2014-2016) as Davide

Who is Mirko Trovato's girlfriend?

Mirko Trovato's girlfriend is a subject of great curiosity. He stays out of the limelight and does not reveal anything about his romantic affairs.

He was previously in a relationship with Italian-American model, Jenny Marino from 2018 until 2020, and the two were engaged.

What is Mirko Trovato's height?

The young Italian-based actor is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. He weighs about 159 pounds or 72 kilograms and has dark brown hair and eyes.

Mirko Trovato is an Italian actor with a budding career. To date, he has six acting credits to his name in various Italian movies and TV shows.

