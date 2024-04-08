Federal University Lokoja cut-off mark for all courses 2024/2025

The Federal University Lokoja is one of the eight federal universities established in 2011 in Nigeria during the tenure of President Goodluck Jonathan. The university recently announced the 2024/2025 intake and the cut-off marks for all its courses. Prospective students should be aware of the Federal University Lokoja cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year to better prepare for the admission process.

FULOKOJA is a government-owned university situated in Kogi State. The institution has two campuses in Adankolo and Felele. Students are admitted based on their qualifications and course performance. If you are looking for courses at the institution, here is a list of the recent cut-off marks to see if you qualify.

Federal University Lokoja cut-off mark

The institution has classified its cut-off mark into merit and minimum points. FULOKOJA post-UTME cut-off mark for all courses in the 2024/2025 academic year is 170 and above.

The institution, however, has released the respective university degree studies departmental and JAMB requirements for all its courses.

What is the FULOKOJA departmental cut-off mark for 2024/2025?

The departmental minimum points for all courses (grouped into faculties) offered at the institution are as follows:

Faculty Cut-off mark Education 170 Arts 170 Pharmacy 230 Engineering 200 Nursing 220 Medicine and Surgery 250 Management Science 170 Social Sciences 170

Below is a list of courses offered at Federal University Lokoja and their cut-off mark in the 2024/2025 academic year.

What is the Federal University Lokoja cut-off mark for nursing?

The cut-off mark needed to study nursing science at Federal University Lokoja is 220 and above. Any candidate who scores above the points limit qualifies to purchase the UTME form for the institution.

What is the Federal University Lokoja cut-off mark for mass communication?

The cut-off mark is 170 and above. The required courses for mass communication are five SSC credit passes in English, mathematics, literature-in-English, and any other two arts or social sciences.

What is the Federal University Lokoja cut-off mark for pharmacy?

The Nigerian university's overall qualifying score for Pharmacy is 230 and above. In addition, one must score five SSC credit passes in mathematics, English, biology, physics and chemistry.

What is the Federal University Lokoja cut-off mark for medicine?

Medicine is one of the marketable courses around the world. Students eligible to study Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) at the institution should have 250 or more. All candidates who score 230 and above will be to obtain the institution's screening form. The students must also attain five SSC credit passes in mathematics, English, biology, physics and chemistry.

What is the Federal University Lokoja cut-off mark for computer science?

FULOKOJA is one of the best Nigerian universities that offers computer science courses. The qualifying points for computer science students are 170 and above. The required subjects are five SSC credit passes in mathematics and English and three science subjects.

What is the Federal University LOKOJA cut-off mark for law?

The points needed to study law at the institution are 170 and above. Students must also attain five SSC credit passes in English, history/government and three subjects from arts or social sciences.

What are the Federal University LOKOJA courses?

The institution offers several competitive courses. Here is a list of the courses provided.

Biochemistry

Botany

Chemistry

Computer Science

Computer Engineering

Economics

English Language and Literally Studies

French

Geography

Geology

History

Mathematics

Microbiology

Physics

Political Science

Sociology

Statistics

Medicine and Surgery

English Language

Nursing

Biotechnology

Mechanical Engineering

Mass Communication

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Industrial Chemistry

Zoology

How much is the Federal University of Lokoja school fees?

Below is the school fee structure for 2024/2025 at the Federal University Lokoja.

Fee Item Remarks ₦25,000.00 Acceptance Fees One-time only ₦10,000.00 Registration Fees Per course registered ₦20,000.00 Examination Fees Per semester ₦10,000.00 Miscellaneous Fees Per session

Has FULOKOJA started giving admission for 2024?

The institution opened its admission portal opening on Tuesday, 2 January 2024. The announcement was made on 30 December 2023.

Does FULOKOJA accept 160?

No, the Federal University Lokoja does not accept students with a score of 160 in JAMB or UTME. The minimum number of points for admission to the higher learning institution is 170.

The Federal University Lokoja cut-off mark varies depending on the preferred course of study. The minimum cut-off for most courses is 170. The cut-off mark for courses like medicine and surgery is slightly higher as compared to arts courses.

