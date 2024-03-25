Subject combination for Mass Communication for 2024/2025 admission
Do you wish to study a Mass Communication course at your dream university in Nigeria? This competitive course is offered in various Nigerian universities. Before enrolling in the course, you must be equipped with the correct information on the subject combination for Mass Communication.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Subject combination for Mass Communication in Nigeria
- JAMB subject combination for Mass Communication in UNILAG
- UI subject combination for Mass Communication
- What are the 9 subjects for Mass Communication?
- What are the four subjects in JAMB for Mass Communication?
- What is the NECO subject combination for Mass Communication?
- Where can I work if I study Mass Communication in Nigeria?
Studying any of the Mass Communication courses in Nigeria opens you up to many career opportunities in the future. Aside from journalism or employment in a top media house in the country, Mass Communication graduates are recognised locally and even intentionally. Knowing the correct Mass Communication JAMB subject combination is the first step in this journey.
Subject combination for Mass Communication in Nigeria
If you need to apply for the Mass Communication, you must have four JAMB subjects combination for the course. The use of the English Language is compulsory. The other three subjects include:
- Literature in English
- Government or History
- Any other relevant subjects
Any other relevant subjects include Geography, Commerce, Mathematics, CRS, IRS, Fine Arts, French, Igbo/Yoruba/Hausa, Biology, and Music. When choosing a subject, ensure the subject relates to the field of Mass Communication and matches your abilities and interests.
Suppose you want to be admitted as an aspirant. Then, you are required to take the following WAEC subject combination for Mass Communication.
- English Language
- Literature in English
- Mathematics
- History
- Government
- Christian Religious Studies
- Economics
- Commerce
- Geography
For one to earn admission to a Nigerian university to study Mass Communication, several additional admission requirements must be met. These are:
- You must have at least five (5) credit passes in SSCE (WAEC, NECO, GCE, or NABTEB) or its equivalent in at least two sittings.
- You must score at least 180 in JAMB UTME. However, the cut-off mark may differ from one institution to another. So, you need to check the specific requirements of your preferred institution.
- You must choose the correct subject combination for JAMB UTME and Direct Entry.
- You must pass the post-UTME screening test of your chosen university.
- A university might set its special requirements. You must, therefore, meet them as they may be stipulated by your chosen university. For example, some universities may require a minimum age of 16 years, a good medical report, or a letter of recommendation.
UTME and direct entry Mass Communication subject combination
To pursue Mass Communication, you must meet specific minimum requirements. The JAMB combination for Mass Communication is explored below.
Direct entry
You must meet one of the following qualifications to get direct entry to study Mass Communication at your dream university.
- Two A Level passes in Literature in English and any other Arts or Social Science subject.
- National Diploma (ND) or Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) with at least a lower credit pass in Mass Communication or any related discipline.
- Higher National Diploma (HND) or B.Sc (Bachelor of Science) with at least a pass in Mass Communication or any related discipline.
UTME requirements
- Five (5) O’ Level passes in the English Language and any four (4) other relevant subjects.
What is an O'level subject combination for Mass Communication?
You must also meet the O'level requirements and select the correct subject combination for direct entry, as shown below.
- Literature in English
- Any other Arts or Social Science subject
- Any other relevant subject
JAMB subject combination for Mass Communication in UNILAG
Different universities in Nigeria may require different JAMB subjects for mass communication. Knowing the UNILAG subject combination for Mass Communication will save you from losing your UNILAG admission or changing institutions or courses. Here are the subjects needed for Mass Communication in UNILAG.
- English Language
- Literature in English
- Any two subjects from Arts or Social Sciences
UI subject combination for Mass Communication
Below are the JAMB subject combinations needed for mass communication at the University of Ibadan.
- Two 'A' Level passes to include:
- Literature in English
- One other subject from Arts or Social Science subjects
What are the 9 subjects for Mass Communication?
The Mass Communication subjects Nigerian tertiary institutions accept are English Language, Government or History, Literature in English, IRS or CRS, Yoruba or Hausa or Igbo, Mathematics, Geography, Civic Education, and Trade.
What are the four subjects in JAMB for Mass Communication?
The English Language is a compulsory subject for Mass Communication. The other subjects include Literature in English, Government or History and other relevant subjects.
What is the NECO subject combination for Mass Communication?
If you intend to study Mass Communication, the compulsory subjects in NECO include Mathematics, English Language, Literature in English, and other relevant subjects.
Where can I work if I study Mass Communication in Nigeria?
One can get many career opportunities upon graduating with a degree in Mass Communication. For example, one can be a:
- Journalist
- Broadcaster
- Editor
- Public relation officer
- Advertiser
- Social media manager
- Content Creator
- Researcher
- Lecturer
Knowing the subject combination for Mass Communication before sitting your UTME examinations is encouraged. This information will assist you in choosing your subjects and help those who have already sat the exam know if they are eligible for the course.
