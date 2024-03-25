Subject combination for Mass Communication for 2024/2025 admission

Do you wish to study a Mass Communication course at your dream university in Nigeria? This competitive course is offered in various Nigerian universities. Before enrolling in the course, you must be equipped with the correct information on the subject combination for Mass Communication.

Studying any of the Mass Communication courses in Nigeria opens you up to many career opportunities in the future. Aside from journalism or employment in a top media house in the country, Mass Communication graduates are recognised locally and even intentionally. Knowing the correct Mass Communication JAMB subject combination is the first step in this journey.

Subject combination for Mass Communication in Nigeria

If you need to apply for the Mass Communication, you must have four JAMB subjects combination for the course. The use of the English Language is compulsory. The other three subjects include:

Literature in English

Government or History

Any other relevant subjects

Any other relevant subjects include Geography, Commerce, Mathematics, CRS, IRS, Fine Arts, French, Igbo/Yoruba/Hausa, Biology, and Music. When choosing a subject, ensure the subject relates to the field of Mass Communication and matches your abilities and interests.

Suppose you want to be admitted as an aspirant. Then, you are required to take the following WAEC subject combination for Mass Communication.

English Language

Literature in English

Mathematics

History

Government

Christian Religious Studies

Economics

Commerce

Geography

For one to earn admission to a Nigerian university to study Mass Communication, several additional admission requirements must be met. These are:

You must have at least five (5) credit passes in SSCE (WAEC, NECO, GCE, or NABTEB) or its equivalent in at least two sittings. You must score at least 180 in JAMB UTME. However, the cut-off mark may differ from one institution to another. So, you need to check the specific requirements of your preferred institution. You must choose the correct subject combination for JAMB UTME and Direct Entry. You must pass the post-UTME screening test of your chosen university. A university might set its special requirements. You must, therefore, meet them as they may be stipulated by your chosen university. For example, some universities may require a minimum age of 16 years, a good medical report, or a letter of recommendation.

UTME and direct entry Mass Communication subject combination

To pursue Mass Communication, you must meet specific minimum requirements. The JAMB combination for Mass Communication is explored below.

Direct entry

You must meet one of the following qualifications to get direct entry to study Mass Communication at your dream university.

Two A Level passes in Literature in English and any other Arts or Social Science subject.

National Diploma (ND) or Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) with at least a lower credit pass in Mass Communication or any related discipline.

Higher National Diploma (HND) or B.Sc (Bachelor of Science) with at least a pass in Mass Communication or any related discipline.

UTME requirements

Five (5) O’ Level passes in the English Language and any four (4) other relevant subjects.

What is an O'level subject combination for Mass Communication?

You must also meet the O'level requirements and select the correct subject combination for direct entry, as shown below.

Literature in English

Any other Arts or Social Science subject

Any other relevant subject

JAMB subject combination for Mass Communication in UNILAG

Different universities in Nigeria may require different JAMB subjects for mass communication. Knowing the UNILAG subject combination for Mass Communication will save you from losing your UNILAG admission or changing institutions or courses. Here are the subjects needed for Mass Communication in UNILAG.

English Language

Literature in English

Any two subjects from Arts or Social Sciences

UI subject combination for Mass Communication

Below are the JAMB subject combinations needed for mass communication at the University of Ibadan.

Two 'A' Level passes to include:

Literature in English

One other subject from Arts or Social Science subjects

What are the 9 subjects for Mass Communication?

The Mass Communication subjects Nigerian tertiary institutions accept are English Language, Government or History, Literature in English, IRS or CRS, Yoruba or Hausa or Igbo, Mathematics, Geography, Civic Education, and Trade.

What are the four subjects in JAMB for Mass Communication?

The English Language is a compulsory subject for Mass Communication. The other subjects include Literature in English, Government or History and other relevant subjects.

What is the NECO subject combination for Mass Communication?

If you intend to study Mass Communication, the compulsory subjects in NECO include Mathematics, English Language, Literature in English, and other relevant subjects.

Where can I work if I study Mass Communication in Nigeria?

One can get many career opportunities upon graduating with a degree in Mass Communication. For example, one can be a:

Journalist

Broadcaster

Editor

Public relation officer

Advertiser

Social media manager

Content Creator

Researcher

Lecturer

Knowing the subject combination for Mass Communication before sitting your UTME examinations is encouraged. This information will assist you in choosing your subjects and help those who have already sat the exam know if they are eligible for the course.

