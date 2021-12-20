NOUN e-learning portal: login, registration, admission details (2024/2025)

The NOUN e-learning portal is a user-friendly platform for enrolling in the course of your choice. Scholars from overseas and across the continent seek learning opportunities at the National Open University of Nigeria to enhance their understanding of modern world systems. Therefore, the institution rolled out long-distance and online learning programs on the NOUN portal for its scholars.

A male and a female student using a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Kampus Production (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) was founded in July 1983. The institution has produced knowledgeable graduates and leaders who create practical economic systems and sustainable democracies worldwide.

The NOUN e-learning portal

This is an online platform for accessing learning materials. The portal is user-friendly and easily accessible. It was developed by the Directorate of Management Information System of the National Open University (NOUMIS). Therefore, NOUMIS ensures that all students can access essential information.

How to access the NOUN student portal

Students and staff can access the NOUN e-learning portal. Below are simple steps on how to log into your NOUN.

Visit the new NOUN official website. Click on "Log in". Enter your matriculation number in lowercase as both your username and password. Click on the "Login" button. After successfully logging in, you can view your TMAs, course materials, and additional learning resources.

Note: The first time you log in, you will be prompted to change your password.

NOUN e-learning portal. Photo: elearn.nou.edu.ng

Source: UGC

How to reset your password on the NOUN e-learning portal

In case you forget your password, you can reset it. Follow these steps to reset your password on the NOUN student login portal.

Open NOUN's official website. Click on the "Forgot Password" link. Enter your matriculation number, name and mobile number. Click on the "Submit" button. You will receive an email with a link to reset your password. Click on the link and create your new password. Click on the "Submit" button to reset your password.

How to register for your semester on the NOUN portal?

Registering for a semester at the National Open University of Nigeria is a straightforward process through the NOUN returning student portal. Below are simple steps you can follow :

Visit the NOUN official website. Click on "Students" and select "Register." Fill out the form, then tap the "Submit". Click "Home" to return to the home page. Click "Student" and select "Log in". Enter the matric number and password to log in. Go to "Manage Wallet" and click "Load Wallet". Enter details and amount and then click "Pay". Copy and take your RRR number to any bank branch for payment. Once you have paid and confirmed your payment status, click "Home" and then "Registration". Select "Semester Registration" Enter details and "Submit". Proceed with course and exam registration.

Note: On "Semester Count", you have to specify the number of compulsory fee payments made so far, including the present semester.

The NOUN portal. Photo: nouonline.net

Source: UGC

NOUN student portal result checking

Follow these steps to check your results.

Visit the NOUN official website. Click "Student" and select "Log in". Enter the matric number and password to log in. Navigate to the "Task" menu, then click the dropdown arrow to view the various results option. Go ahead and click on the result you intend to check. Print or save your NOUN semester result in PDF format.

How to apply for NOUN admission

To apply to join the university, follow these steps:

Visit the NOUN online portal for admissions. On the menu bar, click "Apply". Select the programme of your choice. Navigate through the page. Under "Admission", click on "Select Faculty", then "Select Programme", then "Select Level". Click on "View Requirements". Scroll through the requirements and click "Apply" below the page. Fill out the displayed NOUN online application form and click "Apply". Select "Bank Branch" as the payment type. You may choose other payment options to pay for the admission form online with your ATM/Master Card. To continue with the bank branch payment option, then click the "Pay" option. Copy the generated Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) number to any NOUN participating bank for payment.

NOUN admision portal. Photo: admissions.nouonline.net

Source: UGC

After payment of the NOUN admission form fee at a bank branch:

Perform steps 1 to 3 again. Go to the "Continue after payment" option. Input the RRR number and programme. Click the "Proceed" option. Fill out the online form. Note that all fields marked with a red star are compulsory, so do not skip any. After filling out the online form, click the "Submit" option. Print the admission letter. Finally, visit the nearest study centre for screening. It must be the study centre you chose while completing the application form.

What are Tutor Marked Assignments?

Tutor Marked Assignments (TMAs) are assignments designed to gauge the students' understanding of the course material and their ability to apply the concepts learned.

What is the cost of the admission forms?

The cost of the form is N5,000 for undergraduate, N7,500 for Post graduate and N10,000 for PhD.

What can you access on the NOUN student portal?

Using the NOUN student portal login link, you can access your academic records, register for courses, and submit assignments. Students can also register for their semester courses, apply for admission and other important registrations.

The NOUN e-learning portal is available for all students and staff members. The portal lets students access their TMAs, course materials, and other learning resources.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the best courses to study in Nigeria. As the educational landscape evolves, the quest for the best learning courses becomes increasingly vital for aspiring students.

Numerous universities in Nigeria offer a wide range of courses. Find out some of these courses that are worth studying.

Source: Legit.ng