FCT, Abuja - The ministry of industry, trade and investment, on Sunday, March 24, asked applicants of the presidential conditional grant programme to "watch out" for for an SMS.

According to the ministry in a public announcement sighted by Legit.ng, the message will be sent from FGGRANTLOAN and will direct applicants to link their NIN to their application.

Authorities stressed that the failure of interested Nigerians to link their NIN will imply that their application will not be processed.

Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, minister of industry, trade and investment, wrote on her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Attention, applicants of the Presidential Conditional Grant Programme: Please watch out for an SMS from FGGRANTLOAN to link your NIN to your application. Prompt action ensures your application progresses. NINs must be in your name. No NIN update, no processing. Thanks for your patience!"

About presidential conditional grant scheme

Legit.ng reports that the grant sum is N50,000 per beneficiary, and it is designed to reach one million nano businesses in the 774 local government areas (LGAs).

The Bola Tinubu government said it will collaborate with the state governments, ministers, the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), and federal lawmakers to shortlist the beneficiaries from their constituents.

The target beneficiaries are 70% women and youth, 10% people with disabilities, and 5% senior citizens, while the remaining 15% is distributed to other demographics.

The target sectors for the scheme are traders, food vendors, artisans, and others.

