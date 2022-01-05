Geffri Maya’s biography: age, height, birthday, nationality, husband
Geffri Maya is an actress, writer, and director from the United States. She has been working in the entertainment industry for almost a decade. Maya has starred in shows such as Black-ish and All American.
Geffri Maya ventured into acting at the age of 9 on Broadway, starring as Young Nala in Disney's The Lion King. She is also active on social media, particularly on Instagram. Her biography addresses the most asked questions about her life and career.
Profile summary
- Full name: Geffri Maya Hightower
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 25th February 1995
- Age: 26 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: South Central Los Angeles, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 167
- Weight in pounds: 132
- Weight in kilograms: 60
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- School: Alexander Hamilton High School
- University: Clark Atlanta University
- Profession: Actress, writer, and director
- Instagram: @girlwithaboysname
When was Geffri Maya born?
Geffri was born in 1995 in South Central Los Angeles as Geffri Maya Hightower. Geffri Maya's nationality is American.
How old is Geffri Maya?
Geffri Maya's age is 26 years old.
When is Geffri Maya's birthday?
Every year, Geffri celebrates her birthday on 28th October.
Educational background
The American actress attended Alexander Hamilton High School and later graduated from Clark Atlanta University.
Career
Geffri has always loved art since she was a child. This built her interest in becoming an actress, a career she is currently pursuing. She made her acting debut in 2006 as Allison in the drama series Jericho.
She became famous for appearing in the Disney- ABC domestic television medical drama series Private Practice as Maya Bennett/Maya Davis. Since her debut, she has appeared in various films and TV shows.
During an interview with VoyageLA, she was asked about the challenges she has overcome in her career journey. She said,
What are dreams without a journey? With any and every passion or profession, there's challenges to be met on the way! The biggest challenge thus far within my career is facing rejection! Rejection is something we as artists deal with every day…many for reasons that are beyond our control! But I've always been raised to believe and embrace that with rejection comes blessings! What I continue to gain amidst my challenge is that with every door closed, there's one opening FILLED with endless possibilities and opportunities to carry us on our path of purpose.
Besides her acting endeavours, Maya enjoys dancing, painting and singing. Below is a list of films and TV series she has appeared in.
Films
- Fresh Territory (announced) as Deanna Ross
- 2020: Loco as Lydia
- 2019: Beast Mode
- 2019: With(out) You as Delphine
- 2016: Defending Daddy as an Adult Mandy
- 2015: Blaq Gold as Jasmine Hardaway
- 2015: Southern Lights Over-Exposed: The Visual Album
- 2014: Q & A as Maya
What shows is Geffri Maya in?
Below is a list of television shows she has appeared in.
- 2022: All American: Homecoming (filming) as Simone Hicks
- 2018: East of La Brea as Aisha
- 2019-2021: All American as Simone Hicks
- 2021: Snowfall as Khadijah Brown
- 2019: Black-ish as Zion
- 2019: W*F, Baron Davis as Zoe
- 2018: The Pre-Quarter Life Crisis as Kevin-Rose Hankins
- 2017: Nasty Habits as Sky
- 2017: Shots Fired as Eufaula
- 2016: Cream X Coffee as Bridesmaid #1
- 2016: The Inspectors as Kristin Masterantonio
- 2015: Finding Carter as herself
- 2007-2010: Private Practice as Maya Bennett / Maya Davis
- 2008: Everybody Hates Chris as Latrinda
- 2006: Jericho as Allison
Who plays Simone in all American?
Geffri is currently playing the role of Simone Hicks in the sports drama series All American: Homecoming. The new series will not be about football but about tennis star Simone Hicks pursuing her athletic career at a historic Black College.
Who is Geffri Maya's husband?
Maya hasn't revealed anything about her marriage or relationship status. She is a private individual and hardly discloses her personal matters to the public.
Body measurements
Geffri Maya's height is 5 feet and 6 inches (167 centimetres), and she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.
Despite the fact that Geffri Maya from All American is a well-known actress, she rarely shares details about her personal life with the public. She is currently based in the city of Los Angeles, California.
