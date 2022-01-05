Geffri Maya’s biography: age, height, birthday, nationality, husband

Geffri Maya is an actress, writer, and director from the United States. She has been working in the entertainment industry for almost a decade. Maya has starred in shows such as Black-ish and All American.

Geffri Maya ventured into acting at the age of 9 on Broadway, starring as Young Nala in Disney's The Lion King. She is also active on social media, particularly on Instagram. Her biography addresses the most asked questions about her life and career.

Profile summary

Full name: Geffri Maya Hightower

Geffri Maya Hightower Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 25th February 1995

25th February 1995 Age: 26 years (as of 2022)

26 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: South Central Los Angeles, USA

South Central Los Angeles, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African American

African American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown School: Alexander Hamilton High School

Alexander Hamilton High School University: Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University Profession: Actress, writer, and director

Actress, writer, and director Instagram: @girlwithaboysname

When was Geffri Maya born?

Geffri was born in 1995 in South Central Los Angeles as Geffri Maya Hightower. Geffri Maya's nationality is American.

How old is Geffri Maya?

Geffri Maya's age is 26 years old.

When is Geffri Maya's birthday?

Every year, Geffri celebrates her birthday on 28th October.

Educational background

The American actress attended Alexander Hamilton High School and later graduated from Clark Atlanta University.

Career

Geffri has always loved art since she was a child. This built her interest in becoming an actress, a career she is currently pursuing. She made her acting debut in 2006 as Allison in the drama series Jericho.

She became famous for appearing in the Disney- ABC domestic television medical drama series Private Practice as Maya Bennett/Maya Davis. Since her debut, she has appeared in various films and TV shows.

During an interview with VoyageLA, she was asked about the challenges she has overcome in her career journey. She said,

What are dreams without a journey? With any and every passion or profession, there's challenges to be met on the way! The biggest challenge thus far within my career is facing rejection! Rejection is something we as artists deal with every day…many for reasons that are beyond our control! But I've always been raised to believe and embrace that with rejection comes blessings! What I continue to gain amidst my challenge is that with every door closed, there's one opening FILLED with endless possibilities and opportunities to carry us on our path of purpose.

Besides her acting endeavours, Maya enjoys dancing, painting and singing. Below is a list of films and TV series she has appeared in.

Films

Fresh Territory (announced) as Deanna Ross

(announced) as Deanna Ross 2020: Loco as Lydia

as Lydia 2019: Beast Mode

2019: With(out) You as Delphine

as Delphine 2016: Defending Daddy as an Adult Mandy

as an Adult Mandy 2015: Blaq Gold as Jasmine Hardaway

as Jasmine Hardaway 2015: Southern Lights Over-Exposed: The Visual Album

2014: Q & A as Maya

What shows is Geffri Maya in?

Below is a list of television shows she has appeared in.

2022: All American: Homecoming (filming) as Simone Hicks

(filming) as Simone Hicks 2018: East of La Brea as Aisha

as Aisha 2019-2021: All American as Simone Hicks

as Simone Hicks 2021: Snowfall as Khadijah Brown

as Khadijah Brown 2019: Black-ish as Zion

as Zion 2019: W*F, Baron Davis as Zoe

as Zoe 2018: The Pre-Quarter Life Crisis as Kevin-Rose Hankins

as Kevin-Rose Hankins 2017: Nasty Habits as Sky

as Sky 2017: Shots Fired as Eufaula

as Eufaula 2016: Cream X Coffee as Bridesmaid #1

as Bridesmaid #1 2016: The Inspectors as Kristin Masterantonio

as Kristin Masterantonio 2015: Finding Carter as herself

as herself 2007-2010: Private Practice as Maya Bennett / Maya Davis

as Maya Bennett / Maya Davis 2008: Everybody Hates Chris as Latrinda

as Latrinda 2006: Jericho as Allison

Who plays Simone in all American?

Geffri is currently playing the role of Simone Hicks in the sports drama series All American: Homecoming. The new series will not be about football but about tennis star Simone Hicks pursuing her athletic career at a historic Black College.

Who is Geffri Maya's husband?

Maya hasn't revealed anything about her marriage or relationship status. She is a private individual and hardly discloses her personal matters to the public.

Body measurements

Geffri Maya's height is 5 feet and 6 inches (167 centimetres), and she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Despite the fact that Geffri Maya from All American is a well-known actress, she rarely shares details about her personal life with the public. She is currently based in the city of Los Angeles, California.

