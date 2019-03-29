Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa's bio: age, social media, net worth, boyfriend

Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa is a popular social media personality, model, and entrepreneur known for her presence on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. She gained fame for her frequent modelling and lifestyle content on Instagram.

Social media personality Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa. Photo: @jailyneojeda (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa has garnered a substantial following on various social media platforms. Beyond her modelling career, she is a FashionNova ambassador and serves as the CEO of Snatched by Jailyne and Hair Growth by Jailyne.

Profile summary

Real name Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Gender Female Date of birth January 9, 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (165 cm) Weight 127 lbs (58 kgs) Body measurements 34-33-46 inches (86-83-116 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Dulce Ochoa Siblings 2 School Barbizon Modeling and Acting School Profession Social media influencer, model and businesswoman Net worth $5 million Instagram @jailyneojeda Jailyne Ojeda's TikTok @jailyneojeda Twitter @JailyneOjeda

Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa's bio

Born in 1998, in Arizona, USA, Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa is 25 years old as of 2023. Her family has roots in Sinaloa, México, before they immigrated to the United States. Her mother's name is Dulce.

She has two siblings: a younger brother named Johnny and a younger sister named Alexia Merari. Regarding her education, she attended the Barbizon Modeling and Acting School.

When is Jailyne Ojeda's birthday?

Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa is seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

She celebrates her birthday on January 9. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa is a social media influencer, model and entrepreneur known for her fashion posts and modelling photos. She has done promotion work for various nightclubs in Arizona and has appeared in several commercials and music videos.

She has also been a brand ambassador for the Fashion Nova company. She joined Instagram in 2013 and has over 14 million followers on her account as of writing. Jailyne Ojeda's Instagram page has numerous posts of her modelling photos in different outfits, such as bikini wear and workout gear.

She is also popular on Twitter, with over 321k followers. In addition, she has an OnlyFans account where she shares her exclusive content with her audience. She is also active on TikTok, where she has 18 million followers.

She also has a self-titled YouTube channel created in 2015. Currently, the channel has over 340k subscribers. Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa is a successful entrepreneur.

She holds the position of CEO at Snatched by Jailyne, a clothing brand catering to women who aim to achieve a "Snatched" look. Furthermore, she is also the CEO of Hair Growth by Jailyne, a company specializing in hair products designed to serve individuals of all genders, hair types, and ages.

What is Jailyne Ojeda's net worth?

According to CelebritysWorth, the American model has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours, paid partnerships and business.

Who is Jailyne Ojeda's boyfriend?

Jailyne Ojeda is very private when it comes to her personal life. In a video from 2021 titled Jailyne Ojeda relationship status, she opened up about her long-time friend who eventually became her boyfriend.

During the video, she spoke highly of her boyfriend, emphasizing his unwavering support for everything she pursues. She also mentioned that they have been close friends for five years.

How tall is Jailyne Ojeda?

The Instagram star is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) and weighs 127 pounds (58 kg). Her body measurement is 34-33-46 inches (86-83-116 cm).

Fast facts

Here are interesting facts about Jailyne Ojeda.

She has never used a public toilet while sitting; she always opts for squatting.

She fulfilled his father's dream by gifting him a Raptor, his dream car.

The majority of her photoshoots are always for brands and paid.

She is managed by South West Modeling agency.

She teamed up with Jason Derulo for the "chair challenge" in late 2019 and the "fish challenge" in March 2020.

Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa's social media fame, net worth, and boyfriend status keep her fans buzzing with curiosity and admiration. Age is just a number when you're as successful as she is, and her journey in the digital world looks incredibly promising.

Legit.ng recently published a biography about Victoria Paris. She is a TikToker, fashion model and Instagram star from the United States of America. She is widely known for sharing storytimes, lifestyle, and fashion videos on her TikTok account.

Victoria was born in New Jersey, United States, and grew up in North Carolina. She began her TikTok journey in 2020 and has recently signed a contract with Range Media Partners.

Source: Legit.ng