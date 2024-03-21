Global site navigation

Local editions

JAMB subject combination for Political Science in 2024/2025
Study

JAMB subject combination for Political Science in 2024/2025

by  Muhunya Muhonji

With politics influencing almost every aspect of people’s lives, Political Science has become one of the most lucrative courses in Nigeria. The course enables you to analyse, understand, and discuss various political phenomena, including governance, power, thoughts, and laws. As a learner interested in this area, you must know the JAMB subject combination for Political Science.

JAMB logo (L). A female student smiling (R)
English and Government are among the main subjects needed for political science. Photo: @JaizBankNG on X, pexels.com, @andreapiacquadio (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

One of the main hindrances to pursuing a degree in Political Science is not knowing the right subject combinations for the course. As you plan to take up the course at a university in Nigeria, you should be conversant with the minimum requirements for pursuing it. The JAMB subject combination for Political Science plays a key role during course application and selection.

What is Political Science?

It is the study of the theoretical and practical study of how governments work and politics at local and international levels. Since politics impacts almost everything, people who study political science can work in nearly every sector. They can be political analysts, governance experts, political journalists, policy researchers, and communication coordinators. The major study areas of the four-year degree course are:

Read also

“Apply with the link: GTBank announces exciting job vacancies, lists benefits attached

  • Government and constitution
  • Comparative politics
  • Political philosophy
  • Peace and Conflict
  • International relations
  • International organisations
  • Political economy
  • Public policy

JAMB subject combination for Political Science

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) conducts matriculation examinations for entry into tertiary learning institutions in Nigeria. It also selects qualified candidates for placement in the universities.

For a candidate to take a Political Science course in a university through JAMB, they must pass the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with the right subject combinations.

UTME subject combination for political science

What are the four subjects in JAMB for Political Science? You should register for the following subjects to qualify for a Political Science course at a university.

A student writing on a paper
A student must pass the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination with the right subject combinations to study political science. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbrostudio
Source: UGC
  • English
  • Government
  • History/Literature in English
  • Economics/Commerce/Mathematics

For a direct entry, a candidate must have two A Level passes, which include Government or History. Alternatively, a candidate can have five SSC credit passes in Government or History, English, and three other subjects. Additionally, a pass in mathematics is required.

Read also

Tinubu’s govt to train 5m Nigerians annually to force down unemployment, poverty, says presidency

O’Level subjects for Political Science

A candidate sitting for the O’Level examinations should have credit passes in the following subjects to qualify for a degree programme in Political Science.

  • English
  • Mathematics
  • Government or Civic Education
  • Economics or Commerce
  • History or Literature in English

Other best subject combinations for Political Science

Regardless of the subject combination you settle for, make sure it has English, Government, other relevant arts or social sciences. You should also confirm the specific requirements of the institution you intend to join.

What are other JAMB subject combinations for Political Science and International Relations? Besides the above subject combinations, a candidate may also opt for the following subject combinations to pursue a degree in the course.

Three student studying outside classroom
To study political science, English and Government are mandatory subjects. Photo: pexels.com, @keiraburton
Source: UGC
  • English, Government, Mathematics, Commerce
  • English, Government, Civic Education, Literature in English
  • English, Government, Geography or Physics, Economics
  • English, Government, Literature in English, CRK/IRS

WAEC subjects for Political Science

For candidates sitting for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), you need a nine-subject combination to pursue political science. The nine subjects are:

Read also

Subject combination for business administration for 2024/2025 admission

  • English
  • Government
  • Literature in English
  • Economics
  • Mathematics
  • CRS
  • Commerce
  • Agricultural Science
  • Biology

JAMB cut-off mark for Political Science and International Relations

Having the subject combination on your UTME result slip is insufficient to qualify for the course. You must perform well in the subjects with a minimum score of 180. The score may vary depending on your chosen university, and you should also consider the departmental requirements.

Universities in Nigeria offering Political Science

Each university has specific requirements for studying the course; thus, you should know a university’s requirements apart from the JAMB and WAEC requirements. Here is a list of Nigerian universities offering a degree in Political Science.

UniversityState
Ambrose Alli UniversityEdo State
Adekunle Ajasin UniversityOndo State
Abia State UniversityAbia State
Al-Hikmah UniversityKwara State
Arthur Jarvis UniversityCross River State
University of BeninEdo State
Benson Idahosa UniversityEdo State
University of CalabarCross River State
Coal City UniversityEnugu State
Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu UniversityAnambra State
Delta State UniversityDelta State
Ekiti State UniversityEkiti State
Federal University, GusauZamfara State
Godfrey Okoye UniversityEnugu State
University of LagosLagos States
Al-Qalam UniversityKatsina State
Wellspring UniversityEdo state
Joseph Ayo Babalola UniversityOsun State
Nasarawa State UniversityNassarawa State
Usman Dan Fodio UniversitySokoto State
Gombe State UniversityGombe State
Sokoto State UniversitySokoto State
Afe Babalola UniversityEkiti State
Niger Delta UniversityBayelsa State
Benue State UniversityBenue State
Kogi State UniversityKogi State
University Of MkarBenue State, Nigeria
Chrisland UniversityOgun State
Edwin Clark UniversityDelta State

Read also

“Apply with the link”: Dangote offers Nigerian graduates a chance to work for Cement Company in 2024

Is maths compulsory for Political Science in JAMB?

It is not among the mandatory subjects in the combination for JAMB. Therefore, candidates pursuing political science must not necessarily pass mathematics in UTME.

Is Literature compulsory for Political Science in JAMB?

Literature in English is not a compulsory subject for the course. You can do any other relevant arts or social science subject.

What is the JAMB subject combination for Political Science and International Relations in NDA?

In the Nigerian Defence Academy, a candidate aspiring to study the course should pass English Language, Government/History, and two other arts and social science subjects.

What are Political Science subjects for WAEC?

Unlike JAMB, WAEC has a nine-subject combination for political science. The subjects are English, Government, Literature in English, Economics, Mathematics, CRS, Commerce, Agricultural Science, and Biology.

What is the cut-off mark for Political Science in JAMB?

Apart from the JAMB subject combination, anyone wanting to study political science must pass the subjects. The cut-off mark for the course is 180.

Read also

All you need to know about NDDC scholarship 2023/2024: Portal, past questions

Is Government compulsory for Political Science?

Government is one of the two compulsory subjects for the course. It is an essential inclusion because the course majorly deals with the study of government.

Is the English Language important for Political Science?

Yes. You must be good at English to pursue the course. Most of the communication is done in English.

Knowing the JAMB subject combination for Political Science helps you know which subjects to focus on if you are interested in the course. You must pass English Language, Government, and two other arts or social sciences. Additionally, you must attain a minimum JAMB score of 180.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the most beautiful universities in Nigeria. Every student aspires to pursue higher education at one of the most prestigious universities in Nigeria. Interestingly, there are numerous such universities in Nigeria.

The beauty of a university makes it stand out among other learning institutions. They boast modern facilities, including buildings and technologies. Find out which universities claim the top spot among the most beautiful universities in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel