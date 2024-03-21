JAMB subject combination for Political Science in 2024/2025

With politics influencing almost every aspect of people’s lives, Political Science has become one of the most lucrative courses in Nigeria. The course enables you to analyse, understand, and discuss various political phenomena, including governance, power, thoughts, and laws. As a learner interested in this area, you must know the JAMB subject combination for Political Science.

One of the main hindrances to pursuing a degree in Political Science is not knowing the right subject combinations for the course. As you plan to take up the course at a university in Nigeria, you should be conversant with the minimum requirements for pursuing it. The JAMB subject combination for Political Science plays a key role during course application and selection.

What is Political Science?

It is the study of the theoretical and practical study of how governments work and politics at local and international levels. Since politics impacts almost everything, people who study political science can work in nearly every sector. They can be political analysts, governance experts, political journalists, policy researchers, and communication coordinators. The major study areas of the four-year degree course are:

Government and constitution

Comparative politics

Political philosophy

Peace and Conflict

International relations

International organisations

Political economy

Public policy

JAMB subject combination for Political Science

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) conducts matriculation examinations for entry into tertiary learning institutions in Nigeria. It also selects qualified candidates for placement in the universities.

For a candidate to take a Political Science course in a university through JAMB, they must pass the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with the right subject combinations.

UTME subject combination for political science

What are the four subjects in JAMB for Political Science? You should register for the following subjects to qualify for a Political Science course at a university.

English

Government

History/Literature in English

Economics/Commerce/Mathematics

For a direct entry, a candidate must have two A Level passes, which include Government or History. Alternatively, a candidate can have five SSC credit passes in Government or History, English, and three other subjects. Additionally, a pass in mathematics is required.

O’Level subjects for Political Science

A candidate sitting for the O’Level examinations should have credit passes in the following subjects to qualify for a degree programme in Political Science.

English

Mathematics

Government or Civic Education

Economics or Commerce

History or Literature in English

Other best subject combinations for Political Science

Regardless of the subject combination you settle for, make sure it has English, Government, other relevant arts or social sciences. You should also confirm the specific requirements of the institution you intend to join.

What are other JAMB subject combinations for Political Science and International Relations? Besides the above subject combinations, a candidate may also opt for the following subject combinations to pursue a degree in the course.

English, Government, Mathematics, Commerce

English, Government, Civic Education, Literature in English

English, Government, Geography or Physics, Economics

English, Government, Literature in English, CRK/IRS

WAEC subjects for Political Science

For candidates sitting for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), you need a nine-subject combination to pursue political science. The nine subjects are:

English

Government

Literature in English

Economics

Mathematics

CRS

Commerce

Agricultural Science

Biology

JAMB cut-off mark for Political Science and International Relations

Having the subject combination on your UTME result slip is insufficient to qualify for the course. You must perform well in the subjects with a minimum score of 180. The score may vary depending on your chosen university, and you should also consider the departmental requirements.

Universities in Nigeria offering Political Science

Each university has specific requirements for studying the course; thus, you should know a university’s requirements apart from the JAMB and WAEC requirements. Here is a list of Nigerian universities offering a degree in Political Science.

University State Ambrose Alli University Edo State Adekunle Ajasin University Ondo State Abia State University Abia State Al-Hikmah University Kwara State Arthur Jarvis University Cross River State University of Benin Edo State Benson Idahosa University Edo State University of Calabar Cross River State Coal City University Enugu State Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Anambra State Delta State University Delta State Ekiti State University Ekiti State Federal University, Gusau Zamfara State Godfrey Okoye University Enugu State University of Lagos Lagos States Al-Qalam University Katsina State Wellspring University Edo state Joseph Ayo Babalola University Osun State Nasarawa State University Nassarawa State Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto State Gombe State University Gombe State Sokoto State University Sokoto State Afe Babalola University Ekiti State Niger Delta University Bayelsa State Benue State University Benue State Kogi State University Kogi State University Of Mkar Benue State, Nigeria Chrisland University Ogun State Edwin Clark University Delta State

Is maths compulsory for Political Science in JAMB?

It is not among the mandatory subjects in the combination for JAMB. Therefore, candidates pursuing political science must not necessarily pass mathematics in UTME.

Is Literature compulsory for Political Science in JAMB?

Literature in English is not a compulsory subject for the course. You can do any other relevant arts or social science subject.

What is the JAMB subject combination for Political Science and International Relations in NDA?

In the Nigerian Defence Academy, a candidate aspiring to study the course should pass English Language, Government/History, and two other arts and social science subjects.

What are Political Science subjects for WAEC?

Unlike JAMB, WAEC has a nine-subject combination for political science. The subjects are English, Government, Literature in English, Economics, Mathematics, CRS, Commerce, Agricultural Science, and Biology.

What is the cut-off mark for Political Science in JAMB?

Apart from the JAMB subject combination, anyone wanting to study political science must pass the subjects. The cut-off mark for the course is 180.

Is Government compulsory for Political Science?

Government is one of the two compulsory subjects for the course. It is an essential inclusion because the course majorly deals with the study of government.

Is the English Language important for Political Science?

Yes. You must be good at English to pursue the course. Most of the communication is done in English.

Knowing the JAMB subject combination for Political Science helps you know which subjects to focus on if you are interested in the course. You must pass English Language, Government, and two other arts or social sciences. Additionally, you must attain a minimum JAMB score of 180.

