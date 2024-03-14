Gtbank has announced job vacancies for graduates to be recruited into the organisation nationwide

The bank describes the opportunity as an exciting one for qualified candidates looking to kick off a career in financial services

Successful applicants will join GT Bank's workforce spread across Nigeria and other African countries

Guaranty Trust Bank has started accepting applications from Nigerians for its entry-level trainee programme, which gives graduates a pathway into the organisation.

The bank announced this in a statement published on its website.

The statement reads:

"Guaranty Trust Bank Limited, a subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc), is a market-leading financial services institution headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

As a Proudly African and Truly International Institution, we are fully invested in powering our Continent’s progress and constantly strive to create the best outcomes for our customers and communities.

"Our strong service culture, world-class corporate governance standards, and bias for innovation has endeared the GTCO brand to millions of people across Africa and beyond.

We are looking to have you join our workforce of talented and vibrant professionals as we continue to expand the frontiers of excellent service. You will benefit from our leading-edge training programme and enjoy our creative workspaces designed to nurture brilliance and inspire personal development."\

"A career at Guaranty Trust Bank offers you a chance to standout and make an impact. We offer our employees a platform that supports their professional aspirations whilst creating opportunities to optimize their unique potential."

Requirements to apply

The bank stated that applicants must possess at least a bachelor's degree from a reputable university, five (5) O'level credits, including English and Mathematics, and must have completed the NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) program.

GTbank also revealed some of the benefits for those selected.

"The bank provides its employees with an array of benefits, including paid vacation days, comprehensive health insurance, gym memberships, frequent team-building activities and retreats, dynamic work environments featuring an open-door policy, access to collaborative tools, mentorship programs, and various other staff welfare initiatives."

Those interested can use this link to submit their CV.

The closing date for applications is Sunday, March 31, 2024.

The average salary for a GTB employee is over N300,000 per month, but salaries can vary depending on job title, experience, and location.

