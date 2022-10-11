The most beautiful university in Nigeria: Top 10 in 2024

The Nigerian education sector has grown tremendously in the last few decades. The growth was spurred by the oil boom years. Before then, federal and state governments were the only bodies that could establish and run universities. Today, individuals, religious bodies, and corporate entities can create and run universities, a situation that has given rise to the numerous universities in the country. Which is the most beautiful university in Nigeria, and where is it located?

Some of the most beautiful campuses in Nigeria are built on large tracts of land, some against picturesque backdrops of mountains, hills, and rolling plains. What is the most beautiful campus in Nigeria?

Which is the most beautiful university in Nigeria?

Here is a look at the top 10 most beautiful universities in Nigeria.

10. Landmark University

State: Kwara

Kwara Founded in: 2011

2011 World ranking: 6,450

Landmark University is a private Christian university affiliated with the Living Faith Church Worldwide. It is located in Omu-Aran, Kwara State. In 2014, the institution was featured among the top five institutions of higher in the country by Webometrics.

9. Federal University of Technology Akure

State : Ondo

: Ondo Founded in: 1981

1981 World ranking: 2,167

The Federal University of Technology Akure, commonly known as FUTA, was founded in 1981 under a drive by the government to create institutions that specialized in producing graduates with practical as well as theoretical knowledge of modern-day technology.

8. Ahmadu Bello University

State : Kaduna

: Kaduna Founded in: 1962

1962 World ranking: 6,297

Ahmadu Bello University Zaria is a federal government research university in Zaria, Kaduna State. The institution was founded on 4th October 1962 as the pioneer tertiary institution in Northern Nigeria. It was named after Alhaji Sir Ahmadu Bello, the very first premier of Northern Nigeria.

7. University of Port Harcourt

State : Rivers

: Rivers Founded in: 1975

1975 World ranking: 1,514

UniPort was founded in 1975 and is located in Choba, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The institution achieved university status in 1977 and has since become one of the top Nigerian institutions of higher learning.

6. Obafemi Awolowo University

State : Osun

: Osun Founded in: 1961

1961 World ranking: 1,187

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is a federal government-owned university located in the ancient city of Ile-Ife, Osun State. The institution was founded in 1961 and welcomed its first batch of students in 1962. The institution's name is in honour of Obafemi Awolowo (1909–1987).

5. University of Nigeria, Nsukka

State : Enugu

: Enugu Founded in: 1955

1955 World ranking: 1,498

The University of Nigeria, commonly known as UNN, is a federal university located in Nsukka, Enugu State. The institution was founded by Azikiwe Nnamdi in 1955 and was formally opened in 1960. The institution became one of the first Nigerian higher learning institutions modelled on the American education system.

4. University of Ilorin

State : Kwara

: Kwara Founded in: 1975

1975 World ranking: 3,259

The University of Ilorin, commonly known as Unilorin, is a government-owned institution in Ilorin, Kwara State. It was established by military decree in 1975. The institution has one of the largest tracts of land amongst government-owned institutions in Nigeria. It sits on a whopping 15,000 hectares.

3. Covenant University

State : Ogun

: Ogun Founded in: 2002

2002 World ranking: 1,314

Covenant University (CU) is a private Christian institution located in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria. It was founded in 2002 and is among the youngest Nigerian top higher learning institutions. The institution is affiliated with the Living Faith Church Worldwide and became the country's first institution to make the top 500 worldwide university rank in 2019.

2. University of Lagos

State : Lagos

: Lagos Founded in: 1962

1962 World ranking: 1,924

The University of Lagos, commonly known as UNILAG, is a public research institution. UNILAG was among the first-generation universities in Nigeria and is ranked among the top universities in Africa in major education publications. UNILAG has three campuses in the Lagos mainland.

1. University of Ibadan

State : Oyo

: Oyo Founded in: 1948

1948 World ranking: 3,796

Which is the most beautiful federal university in Nigeria? The answer is the University of Ibadan, commonly abbreviated as UI. It is arguably the finest university in Nigeria. It is a public research institution located in Ibadan, Oyo State. In 1962, UI became Nigeria’s first independent degree-awarding university. The institution has played a huge role in the country’s education sector as well as its economic progress.

Have you been wondering about the most beautiful university in Nigeria? This guide has everything you need to know. While the country has numerous universities, the ten listed in this guide are inarguably the most picturesque.

