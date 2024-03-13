The federal government has devised plans to empower at least five million Nigerians annually by acquiring artisanal skills.

Additionally, they are training 500 inmates in Correctional Custodial Centres nationwide, with each participant receiving N500,000 to kickstart a business post-training.

Abiola Arogundade, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational, and Entrepreneurial Education, explained that this initiative aims to reduce the number of Nigerians living below the poverty line, which currently stands at 133 million.

She clarified that the program, involving cooperation with multiple nations, educational institutions, and financial bodies, aims to equip individuals with artisanal skills.

Arogundade highlighted that their organisation has already begun training at least 500 inmates in each correctional facility nationwide, aligning with their goals.

She said:

"We've also started training in the correctional centres. We launched the scheme in Kuje. We took a few members from my office to the correctional centre to do an audit of the needs of the inmates.

"I'm happy to announce that we started conducting the assessment and auditing of the trainees. And I am happy to announce that every single person that we train there is also going to be certified."

Speaking on the idea of introducing compulsory skill acquisition for Secondary School leavers, the presidential aide said:

"I am in talks with the Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic, Vocational and Technical Schools and we have being talking on how to introduce one skill for Senior Secondary School so that you come out with one skill and get even get certified.

"We started doing some research, so it's something we think it's important. It's still work in progress."

Arogundade disclosed partnerships with institutions such as the Bank for Industry (BoI), Industrial Training Fund (IDF), Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP), National Board for Technical Education (NBTC), the Private Sector, and more.

She also unveiled an initiative called "The Unlock Program," designed to empower and mentor youth in establishing viable and lasting businesses.

