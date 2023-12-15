Aliko Dangote's Cement company has announced it is accepting applications from Nigerian graduates

The application is for the 2024 Graduate Trainee Support Services

The training provides the opportunity to learn and develop hands-on experience working for the company

Dangote Cement Plc is now accepting 2024 Graduate Trainee Support Services and Knowledge Transfer Programme applications.

The programme will allow graduates to learn and develop skills through hands-on experience and exposure to various functions in the organisation.

Nigerian graduates have a chance to work in Dangote cement

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement from the company, the programme also gives a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in various support services functions within the organisation, including human resources, finance, sales, marketing, logistics, procurement, and information technology.

Part of the message reads:

"Participants will engage in hands-on experiences, training sessions, workshops, and collaborative projects, gaining invaluable insights into the interconnectedness of different departments.

"We are excited to welcome ambitious and driven individuals who are eager to contribute to our mission of building a better Africa through their innovative ideas and dedication."

Requirements to qualify for Dangote's graduate training programme

The company disclosed that the programme is open to graduates with a Bachelor's Degree or HND in Social Sciences, Humanities, Business Administration, or Information Technology, securing a minimum of a second class lower or equivalent.

Also, eligible candidates must have graduated between 2021 and 2023 and completed NYSC service with a certificate.

The applicant's age limit is 37 and below at the time of application.

Benefits of the programme

Successful applicants will be able to work on projects, collaborate with diverse teams, and develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

They will also benefit from mentorship and guidance from experienced professionals, fostering lasting relationships that support their professional growth.

Also, the programme allows secure employment.

Other benefits include private health insurance, paid time off, and extensive training and development opportunities.

Interested graduates for the Dangote Graduate Trainee Programme can apply with this link.

Click here to apply

