100+ funny dad jokes for kids that are appropriate for school

Funny dad jokes for kids are a great way for a father to bond with his children. The jokes also encourage a safe and comfortable environment where children can express their thoughts, feelings, and sense of humour. Learn some of the best dad jokes for kids that can be incorporated into the school environment to promote enjoyable and productive learning.

Dad jokes are typically known for their cheesy and predictable nature, which can be amusing in a playful way. These funny dad jokes for kids will encourage them to think outside the box, embrace their humour, and explore their creative side. Check out the collection shared below for inspiration.

Funny dad jokes for kids

Funny dad jokes are easily understandable even from a young age, making them perfect for sharing among adults and kids. Here is are lists of the funniest things to say to make your child laugh out loud.

Kid-friendly dad jokes

These jokes will alleviate stress, lighten moods, and create positive experiences with your little one.

What do you call a line of rabbits walking backward? A receding hareline.

Why did the vegetable call the plumber? It had a leek.

I just found out I’m colour-blind. The news came out of the orange!

Why are fish so smart? Because they swim in schools.

Why are elevator jokes so classic and good? They work on many levels.

What did the slow tomato say to the others? Don't worry; I'll ketchup.

Why did the employee get fired from the keyboard factory? He wasn’t putting in enough shifts.

Why is a snake difficult to fool? You can’t pull its leg!

Why did the Oreo go to the dentist? It lost its filling.

Why are pupils the last part of your body to stop working when you die? They dilate!

Why was the math book sad? It had too many problems.

Did you hear the one about the claustrophobic astronaut? He just needed a little space.

Why was the fraction nervous about marrying the decimal? Because he would have to convert.

What did the police officer say to the belly button? You're under a vest.

Why did the coffee go to the police? It got mugged.

How does Darth Vader like his toast? On the dark side.

Why did the bicycle keep falling over? It was two tired.

How do you stop a bull from charging? You cancel its credit card.

What do dogs and phones have in common? Both have collar ID.

What do you call a man who tells dad jokes but isn’t a dad? A faux pa.

Want to hear a long joke? Jooooooooooooooke.

What sounds like a sneeze and is made of leather? A shoe.

Hilarious dad jokes for toddlers

It is vital to keep the jokes simple and easy to grasp when trying to make fun with your little one. Create a playful and enjoyable experience for both you and your toddler by sharing the dad jokes for kids highlighted below.

What’s a ghost’s favourite dessert? I scream!

What do you get from a pampered cow? Spoiled milk!

Why did the pony get sent to his room? He wouldn’t stop horsing around!

What do you call a sleeping dinosaur? Dino-SNORE!

What do you call a duck that gets all As in school? A wise quacker.

What do you call an ant who fights crime? A vigilante!

What do frogs order at fast-food restaurants? French flies!

Two pickles fell out of a jar onto the floor. What did one say to the other? Dill with it.

What did the dog say when it sat on sandpaper? "Ruff!"

What’s the difference between zebras and bananas? Bananas are yellow!

What do you call a donkey with three legs? A wonkey.

What do you get when you pour hot water down a rabbit hole? Hot cross bunnies.

What kind of socks do grizzlies wear? None, they have bear feet!

Why can’t a leopard hide? Because he’s always spotted!

Knock, knock. Who's there? Cows go. Cows go, who? No, silly head! Cows go moo!

What do you call a rooster staring at a pile of lettuce? A chicken sees a salad.

How does the ocean say hello? It waves.

Why does a seagull fly over the sea? Because if it flew over the bay, it would be a baygull.

What’s the difference between elephants and bananas? Bananas are yellow.

What did the science book say to the math book? “Wow, you’ve got problems!”

What do you get if you cross a sheep with a kangaroo? A woolly jumper.

School-appropriate dad jokes

These clean dad jokes for kids can light up any moment, whether outdoors or at home. They are appropriate for school kids because their simplicity makes them easy to remember and share with peers.

Have you heard how popular the local cemetery is? People are just dying to get in.

What do you get when a turkey lays an egg on top of a barn? An egg roll.

I'm reading my anti-gravity book, and I just can't put it down!

Did you hear about the king that went to the dentist? He needed to get crowns.

What’s the easiest way to burn 1,000 calories? Leave the pizza in the oven.

What kind of dog does a magician have? A Labracadabrador!

I had a dream that I weighed less than a thousandth of a gram. I was like, 0mg.

This pencil has two erasers. It’s totally pointless.

What happened when the world’s tongue-twister champion got arrested? They gave him a tough sentence.

Why are spiders so smart? They can find everything on the web. What do turkeys and teddy bears have in common? They both have stuffing.

What did the photon reply when offered help to carry her bag? No worries, I am travelling light!

My dog is a genius. I asked him, "What's two minus two?" He said nothing.

What do you call it when a group of apes starts a company? Monkey business.

I just broke up with my mathematician girlfriend. She was obsessed with an X.

Mom texted me to say our Italian restaurant is out of pasta, and now we’re penneless.

Why do skeletons stay so calm? Because nothing gets under their skin.

Why did the golfer bring two pairs of pants to the course? In case he got a hole in one.

Where do cows go on Friday nights? They go to the moo-vies!

What’s the name of the city in Nevada where all the dentists visit? Floss Vegas.

Will February March this year? No, but April May.

Corny dad jokes for kids

Are you looking for a way to create a playful and enjoyable experience for you and your toddler? The following are some of the funny dad jokes to make your little one burst out of laughter.

How many telemarketers does it take to change a light bulb? Only one, but he has to do it during dinner.

How do celebrities keep cool? They have many fans.

What’s the best air to breathe if you want to be rich? Millionaire.

What do you call a can opener that doesn't work? A can't opener.

I was standing behind a customer at an ATM and he turned around and said, “Could you check my balance?” So I pushed him. His balance wasn’t that great.

Did you hear about the mathematician who’s afraid of negative numbers? He’ll stop at nothing to avoid them!

What did one dried fruit say when another asked it to the movies? It's a date!

What did the earthquake say when it was done? Sorry, my fault!

My boss told me to have a good day, so I went home!

Why did the girl toss a clock out the window? She wanted to see time fly.

How many chocolate bunnies can you put into an empty Easter Basket? Only one because after that, it’s not empty.

What does cake and baseball have in common? They both need a batter.

What’s the difference between a hippo and a Zippo? One is very heavy, the other is a little lighter.

Why did the boy bring a ladder on the bus? He wanted to go to high school.

What happens when a grape gets run over crossing the street? A traffic jam!

Did you hear about the guy who drank invisible ink? He's at the hospital waiting to be seen.

Did you hear about the rancher who had 97 cows in his field? When he rounded them up, he had 100!

Why did the orange stop halfway across the road? It ran out of juice.

What kind of music should you listen to while fishing? Something catchy!

Did you hear about the man who cut off his left leg? He’s all right now.

Good dad jokes for kids

Looking for playful and teasing dad jokes to share with your child? Here are funny dad jokes that will make the conversation more interactive and captivating.

What does a baby computer call its father? Data!

You know, people say they pick their nose, but I feel like I was just born with mine.

What does a lemon say when it answers the phone? "Yellow!”

Where do math teachers go on vacation? Times Square.

What did the limestone say to the geologist? Don’t take me for granite.

Why didn't the skeleton climb the mountain? It didn't have the guts.

What do you call a belt made of watches? A waist of time.

Why can't a nose be 12 inches long? Because then it would be a foot.

What’s the best-smelling insect? A deodor-ant.

Why shouldn’t you trust atoms? Because they make up everything!

I used to hate the hokey pokey, but I really turned myself around.

Why didn’t the quarter roll down the hill with the nickel? Because it had more cents.

When you look for something, why is it always in the last place you look? Because when you find it, you stop looking.

What do you call a droid that takes the long way around? R2 detour.

My boss asked me why I only get sick on workdays. I said it must be my weekend immune system.

Why did the student get upset when their teacher called them average? It was a mean thing to say!

If a math teacher had four apples in one hand and five apples in the other hand, what would they have altogether? Really big hands!

What building in your town has the most stories? The public library.

Why was the football stadium cold? There were too many fans.

Why did the student eat his homework? Because his teacher told him it would be a piece of cake!

By using the collection of funny dad jokes for kids highlighted above, you'll find it effortless interacting with your kids both at home and school. Feel free to share the ones that impressed you the most with your child.

