300+ great anime usernames for your online persona
300+ great anime usernames for your online persona

by  Naomi Karina

Anime boasts fans of all ages, and apart from entertainment, viewers can learn a thing or two. Some die-hard fans of the genre have adopted anime usernames on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, etc. It can be a character from your favourite anime show or movie. Which username fits your online persona?

Anime username ideas
A view of a mountain reflected under a colourful sky.
Anime usernames are among the most popular handles on Instagram, X (Twitter), and TikTok. Fans use anime phrases or even change their handles to reflect their favourite anime character. If you are looking for anime-inspired usernames, look no further. This article outlines different anime names you can use on social media.

Great anime usernames

There are numerous characters to pick from anime movies, TV shows, and comics. Below is a list of great anime usernames you can adopt.

  1. Magic Albedo
  2. Humаnsаnik
  3. HugzLegend
  4. Grаvityurаvity
  5. Metrosaria
  6. Urnewslа
  7. BeаutyTreаsure
  8. HооdWоrd
  9. Saikiwrlds
  10. Primogenshin
  11. SаndSсаn
  12. АрenguinHорe
  13. Linkle
  14. Genshinsite
  15. СlаwHelр
  16. Kаrаsvаnоxteаm
  17. Vоllyking
  18. Kаneki
  19. Thundermаster
  20. Tарeysрооdermаn
  21. Rоllingthundаа
  22. Invizigirl
  23. Mаrymemаry

Good anime usernames

Anime related usernames
Green hills under a cloudy sky.
Having a good username for your online profile is essential. Your choice of username may be inspired by a favourite anime character. Check out the list of good names for your profile below.

  1. Oturna
  2. Springcon
  3. YellowFlash
  4. Kodyky
  5. NezukoChan
  6. Kaltems
  7. Kageyama
  8. Meliodas
  9. Fareit
  10. CaptainZest
  11. Paranite
  12. Senqali
  13. Stylerity
  14. Bottersu
  15. Livhomi
  16. SoftMxn
  17. YamaGucci
  18. Kanzaki
  19. Bereavela
  20. Virturi
  21. Senqaii
  22. Aika
  23. Mestle
  24. Titqnboii
  25. Exmaa

Anime usernames for TikTok

Best anime usernames
Pink flowers.
TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms today. Therefore, having a cool username will make your profile stand out. Here's a list of anime usernames you can consider for your TikTok profile.

  1. Monkey D. Luffy
  2. Jotaro Kujo
  3. Edward Elric
  4. Roronoa Zoro
  5. Guts
  6. Johan
  7. Arsene Lupin
  8. Vegeta
  9. Levi Ackerman
  10. Goku
  11. Gon Freecss
  12. Spike Spiegel
  13. Light Yagami
  14. Sailor Moon
  15. Dio Brando
  16. Shinji Ikari
  17. Hange
  18. Astro Boy
  19. Tanjiro
  20. Kaguya
  21. Yumeko
  22. Vash the Stampede
  23. Rouxiangling
  24. Kаwаiirunа
  25. Killua

Gorgeous anime-inspired usernames

Badass anime usernames
Green grass with dew.
Creative usernames are crucial for a good online profile. There are numerous options to choose from if you are an anime fan. Here are cool anime-inspired usernames you can choose for your online profile.

  1. CartAsta
  2. UberChilled
  3. Articsp
  4. GilbertHand
  5. Emobirdie
  6. Ami San
  7. NerdyRay
  8. Koshiba Kuto
  9. Positivert
  10. Furuyama Ashifusa
  11. Tangirinegirl
  12. Masusuchi Risuka
  13. Ventakern
  14. Ratase Shireo
  15. AuralType
  16. Machihori
  17. WiseMunde
  18. Kamanji
  19. Baldyx
  20. Ichiwara
  21. Smartxy
  22. Zero Two
  23. Agentum
  24. Fuda Mariru
  25. Claw Help

Creative anime username ideas

Cute anime usernames
Pink-leafed trees in a green grass field.
If you are looking for a nice anime username, don't fret. Below is a collection of names from some popular anime and comics.

  1. Deda Yasuseki
  2. FreezingSlip
  3. Loveri
  4. LinkMan
  5. Prointor
  6. Intelsea
  7. BWithKit
  8. Lenzeroni
  9. CoverageGurl
  10. Acqueli
  11. Glossyca
  12. Doomni
  13. VeganFalls
  14. NateDoom
  15. CraziiPhat
  16. Gutsynd
  17. Soundictr
  18. GoldGuy
  19. ChikkWitty
  20. MafiaHuman
  21. Quayleen
  22. BauerCat
  23. Logyrolo
  24. Isotani Akimaro
  25. Obito

Cool anime usernames

Best anime usernames
Purple flowers in between green grass.
Being online is all about image; one way to attract attention is to have a cool username. Below are cool anime usernames for anime lovers.

  1. PitcherLeak
  2. Lamvetr
  3. Tien
  4. Yumemidol
  5. Miku
  6. Whithead
  7. Akishige
  8. Omowari
  9. Tsugawa
  10. Ampacti
  11. Minaga Atsumao
  12. Astase
  13. Ryoto
  14. Chikako
  15. Miho Some
  16. Bowmani
  17. Zakada Toyobuchj
  18. Aggie
  19. FeatureFu
  20. Fukutsami Orirobei
  21. Enayashi
  22. Kaneki Ken
  23. Escanor
  24. Yaziwa Matsugeru
  25. Jinedia

Best anime usernames

Aesthetic anime usernames
View of a waterfall.
A good username will make your profile stand out. If you are an anime fan, the best name is derived from the most popular shows. Here are some of the best names inspired by popular anime characters.

  1. Asuka
  2. Hikari
  3. Hitomi
  4. Yuri
  5. Kamiko
  6. Maiko
  7. Rarima Tadatsuki
  8. Shinobu
  9. Kurondo Kunri
  10. Naruto
  11. Takashi
  12. Isekono Norimei
  13. Baxcon
  14. Hiroshi
  15. Kushina
  16. Nanami
  17. Aiko
  18. Miyako
  19. Roundsb
  20. Helpfusi
  21. Shoichi
  22. Rei
  23. Sekinagi
  24. Enashino Kamekeno
  25. LoveVoid

Aesthetic anime usernames

Cool anime usernames
A field of red and yellow tulips.
Aesthetically pleasing profiles need a fancy username. Below are some aesthetic anime usernames you should consider for your social media profiles.

  1. Sound Flirty
  2. Jawrook
  3. Arxmin
  4. Yato
  5. Rockerie
  6. Mary Bakaa
  7. LolliPopruna
  8. Conworal
  9. Shindi Gun
  10. NotFlashy
  11. Raniana
  12. Hinqtabokee
  13. Haikyu
  14. Arara Gomen
  15. Chikk Witty
  16. Verrion
  17. Firufirul
  18. Yama Gucci
  19. Chubby Daichii
  20. Crazynx
  21. Twinkleti
  22. Ever Holy

Cute anime usernames

Aesthetic anime usernames
Brick wall.
A cute anime username will elevate your online persona, earning you more followers. Below are some cute names for your profile you should consider.

  1. Danzo
  2. Nyx
  3. Zima
  4. Chie
  5. Lelouch
  6. Yori
  7. Matoi
  8. Mayumi
  9. Alaina
  10. Chinatsu
  11. Nori
  12. Susumu
  13. Shiki
  14. Sylia
  15. Arata
  16. Masashi
  17. Xena
  18. Noburu
  19. Bakezo
  20. Ume
  21. Angela
  22. Bartolomeo
  23. Michio
  24. Petrona

Tough anime usernames

Anime related usernames
Milky Way illustration.
Animation has characters that do exceptionally cool things, including magicians and ninjas. You can draw inspiration for your online username from these tough anime characters.

  1. Daisuke
  2. Joutarou
  3. Olivier Armstrong
  4. Chrollo
  5. Tobias
  6. Hisoka Morrow
  7. Ghislaine Dedoldia
  8. Akabane Karma
  9. Hawks
  10. Thorfinn
  11. Izaya Orihara
  12. Future Trunks
  13. Giorno Giovanna
  14. Revi
  15. Alucard
  16. Kenpachi
  17. Angelo Lagusa
  18. Piccolo
  19. Sinbad
  20. Sosuke Aizen

Funny anime usernames

Best anime usernames
Body of water between trees.
Having a sense of humour and keeping your online followers smiling or laughing will make you popular on any social media platform. Here are funny names you can adopt for your online profiles.

  • Futase
  • Masa
  • Ayano
  • Cygnus
  • RyothLocal
  • Hataka Mumio
  • Masadate
  • Kagata
  • Isera Orin
  • Yovrmiya
  • Inteches
  • ThunderMaste
  • Amerxiast
  • Zetsu
  • Frescorf
  • Sato Yahisa
  • RockerAsta
  • Kenta
  • Kimiko
  • Maudera Takesu

Anime username for girls

Cute anime usernames
Red glittered wallpaper.
There are many female anime characters girls look up to. These female anime character names can be used to show support and admiration online. Below are anime-related usernames for girls you can use for your online profile.

  1. Mikasa Ackerman
  2. Makima
  3. Winry Rockbell
  4. Violet
  5. Megumin
  6. Shoko
  7. Yoruichi Shihouin
  8. Mai
  9. Maka Albarn
  10. Sasha Blouse
  11. Levy McGarden
  12. Nobara Kugiaski
  13. Nami
  14. Hinata Hyuga
  15. Historia Reiss
  16. Esdeath
  17. Annie Leonhart
  18. Raphtalia
  19. Xenovia Quarta
  20. Rin Tohsaka
  21. Leafa
  22. Yor Forger
  23. Momo Yaoyorozu
  24. Mirajane Strauss
  25. Krul Tepes

Anime usernames for boys

Anime-related usernames
Landscape view of the mountain under a colourful sky.
Anime has introduced many male characters over the years. These characters have different personas and abilities, which inspire many young boys. If you are looking for a good boy profile username inspired by your favourite anime, check out the below list.

  1. Byakuya
  2. Ichigo
  3. Armin
  4. Itaru
  5. Asahi
  6. Izuku
  7. Cecil
  8. Kazuto
  9. Allen
  10. Marco
  11. Dandy
  12. Shougo
  13. Satoru
  14. Denki
  15. Rintarou
  16. Gintoki
  17. Renji
  18. Hachiman
  19. Reiner
  20. Takumi
  21. Hei
  22. Tamaki
  23. Itachi

The anime world has entertained people of all ages for years. Fans follow their favourite characters who inspire them in many areas of life. One way to show love for your favourite anime characters is to adopt their names for your online profiles. And above is a list of over 300 anime usernames for your online persona.

