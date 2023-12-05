300+ great anime usernames for your online persona

Anime boasts fans of all ages, and apart from entertainment, viewers can learn a thing or two. Some die-hard fans of the genre have adopted anime usernames on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, etc. It can be a character from your favourite anime show or movie. Which username fits your online persona?

A view of a mountain reflected under a colourful sky. Photo: pexels.com, @benjaminjsuter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Anime usernames are among the most popular handles on Instagram, X (Twitter), and TikTok. Fans use anime phrases or even change their handles to reflect their favourite anime character. If you are looking for anime-inspired usernames, look no further. This article outlines different anime names you can use on social media.

Great anime usernames

There are numerous characters to pick from anime movies, TV shows, and comics. Below is a list of great anime usernames you can adopt.

Magic Albedo Humаnsаnik HugzLegend Grаvityurаvity Metrosaria Urnewslа BeаutyTreаsure HооdWоrd Saikiwrlds Primogenshin SаndSсаn АрenguinHорe Linkle Genshinsite СlаwHelр Kаrаsvаnоxteаm Vоllyking Kаneki Thundermаster Tарeysрооdermаn Rоllingthundаа Invizigirl Mаrymemаry

Good anime usernames

Green hills under a cloudy sky. Photo: pexels.com, @bithinrajxlr8 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Having a good username for your online profile is essential. Your choice of username may be inspired by a favourite anime character. Check out the list of good names for your profile below.

Oturna Springcon YellowFlash Kodyky NezukoChan Kaltems Kageyama Meliodas Fareit CaptainZest Paranite Senqali Stylerity Bottersu Livhomi SoftMxn YamaGucci Kanzaki Bereavela Virturi Senqaii Aika Mestle Titqnboii Exmaa

Anime usernames for TikTok

Pink flowers. Photo: pexels.com, @fotiosphotos (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms today. Therefore, having a cool username will make your profile stand out. Here's a list of anime usernames you can consider for your TikTok profile.

Monkey D. Luffy Jotaro Kujo Edward Elric Roronoa Zoro Guts Johan Arsene Lupin Vegeta Levi Ackerman Goku Gon Freecss Spike Spiegel Light Yagami Sailor Moon Dio Brando Shinji Ikari Hange Astro Boy Tanjiro Kaguya Yumeko Vash the Stampede Rouxiangling Kаwаiirunа Killua

Gorgeous anime-inspired usernames

Green grass with dew. Photo: pexels.com, @peterfazekas (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Creative usernames are crucial for a good online profile. There are numerous options to choose from if you are an anime fan. Here are cool anime-inspired usernames you can choose for your online profile.

CartAsta UberChilled Articsp GilbertHand Emobirdie Ami San NerdyRay Koshiba Kuto Positivert Furuyama Ashifusa Tangirinegirl Masusuchi Risuka Ventakern Ratase Shireo AuralType Machihori WiseMunde Kamanji Baldyx Ichiwara Smartxy Zero Two Agentum Fuda Mariru Claw Help

Creative anime username ideas

Pink-leafed trees in a green grass field. Photo: pexels.com, @jankrnc (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are looking for a nice anime username, don't fret. Below is a collection of names from some popular anime and comics.

Deda Yasuseki FreezingSlip Loveri LinkMan Prointor Intelsea BWithKit Lenzeroni CoverageGurl Acqueli Glossyca Doomni VeganFalls NateDoom CraziiPhat Gutsynd Soundictr GoldGuy ChikkWitty MafiaHuman Quayleen BauerCat Logyrolo Isotani Akimaro Obito

Cool anime usernames

Purple flowers in between green grass. Photo: pexels.com, @danielspase (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Being online is all about image; one way to attract attention is to have a cool username. Below are cool anime usernames for anime lovers.

PitcherLeak Lamvetr Tien Yumemidol Miku Whithead Akishige Omowari Tsugawa Ampacti Minaga Atsumao Astase Ryoto Chikako Miho Some Bowmani Zakada Toyobuchj Aggie FeatureFu Fukutsami Orirobei Enayashi Kaneki Ken Escanor Yaziwa Matsugeru Jinedia

Best anime usernames

View of a waterfall. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A good username will make your profile stand out. If you are an anime fan, the best name is derived from the most popular shows. Here are some of the best names inspired by popular anime characters.

Asuka Hikari Hitomi Yuri Kamiko Maiko Rarima Tadatsuki Shinobu Kurondo Kunri Naruto Takashi Isekono Norimei Baxcon Hiroshi Kushina Nanami Aiko Miyako Roundsb Helpfusi Shoichi Rei Sekinagi Enashino Kamekeno LoveVoid

Aesthetic anime usernames

A field of red and yellow tulips. Photo: pexels.com, @souvenirpixels (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aesthetically pleasing profiles need a fancy username. Below are some aesthetic anime usernames you should consider for your social media profiles.

Sound Flirty Jawrook Arxmin Yato Rockerie Mary Bakaa LolliPopruna Conworal Shindi Gun NotFlashy Raniana Hinqtabokee Haikyu Arara Gomen Chikk Witty Verrion Firufirul Yama Gucci Chubby Daichii Crazynx Twinkleti Ever Holy

Cute anime usernames

Brick wall. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A cute anime username will elevate your online persona, earning you more followers. Below are some cute names for your profile you should consider.

Danzo Nyx Zima Chie Lelouch Yori Matoi Mayumi Alaina Chinatsu Nori Susumu Shiki Sylia Arata Masashi Xena Noburu Bakezo Ume Angela Bartolomeo Michio Petrona

Tough anime usernames

Milky Way illustration. Photo: pexels.com, @jonathanborba (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Animation has characters that do exceptionally cool things, including magicians and ninjas. You can draw inspiration for your online username from these tough anime characters.

Daisuke Joutarou Olivier Armstrong Chrollo Tobias Hisoka Morrow Ghislaine Dedoldia Akabane Karma Hawks Thorfinn Izaya Orihara Future Trunks Giorno Giovanna Revi Alucard Kenpachi Angelo Lagusa Piccolo Sinbad Sosuke Aizen

Funny anime usernames

Body of water between trees. Photo: pexels.com, @samandgos (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Having a sense of humour and keeping your online followers smiling or laughing will make you popular on any social media platform. Here are funny names you can adopt for your online profiles.

Futase

Masa

Ayano

Cygnus

RyothLocal

Hataka Mumio

Masadate

Kagata

Isera Orin

Yovrmiya

Inteches

ThunderMaste

Amerxiast

Zetsu

Frescorf

Sato Yahisa

RockerAsta

Kenta

Kimiko

Maudera Takesu

Anime username for girls

Red glittered wallpaper. Photo: pexels.com, @namakuki (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are many female anime characters girls look up to. These female anime character names can be used to show support and admiration online. Below are anime-related usernames for girls you can use for your online profile.

Mikasa Ackerman Makima Winry Rockbell Violet Megumin Shoko Yoruichi Shihouin Mai Maka Albarn Sasha Blouse Levy McGarden Nobara Kugiaski Nami Hinata Hyuga Historia Reiss Esdeath Annie Leonhart Raphtalia Xenovia Quarta Rin Tohsaka Leafa Yor Forger Momo Yaoyorozu Mirajane Strauss Krul Tepes

Anime usernames for boys

Landscape view of the mountain under a colourful sky. Photo: pexels.com, @therato (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Anime has introduced many male characters over the years. These characters have different personas and abilities, which inspire many young boys. If you are looking for a good boy profile username inspired by your favourite anime, check out the below list.

Byakuya Ichigo Armin Itaru Asahi Izuku Cecil Kazuto Allen Marco Dandy Shougo Satoru Denki Rintarou Gintoki Renji Hachiman Reiner Takumi Hei Tamaki Itachi

The anime world has entertained people of all ages for years. Fans follow their favourite characters who inspire them in many areas of life. One way to show love for your favourite anime characters is to adopt their names for your online profiles. And above is a list of over 300 anime usernames for your online persona.

Legit.ng published an article about fancy names for your child. Finding the perfect name for your child is every parent's dream. Getting a fancy name with a powerful meaning can improve the child positively. What are some fancy names for children?

Fancy names are great as they sound nice and have great meaning. They should also define the child's personality and character. Finding an excellent fancy name can be challenging. Here is a comprehensive list of fancy names that you may consider for your child.

Source: Legit.ng