Renowned Afrobeats artist Wizkid got the internet buzzing with a video of the expensive cars parked in his garage

A viral internet video sighted by Legit.ng saw a line-up of exquisite rides, all belonging to the Ojueleba hitmaker

From Maybachs to Lamborghinis to Range Rovers, popular blogger Tunde Ednut listed their whopping prices

Nigerian music superstar Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, is causing an online buzz with an exotic video of his exquisite automobile collection.

The Grammy award-winning singer is widely known for his immense love for luxury, as a trending clip captured a cross-section of his lush garage.

A cross section of Wizkid's garage Credit: @mazitundeednut, @wizkid

The clip captured Wizkid's Maybach, Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Black Badge Cullinan, and Range Rover arranged in a row.

Popular social media blogger Tunde Ednut revealed some of the shocking figures of the expensive rides: the Maybach costs N150,000,000, the Lamborghini Urus N220,000,000, the Rolls Black Badge Cullinan N700,000,000, and the Range Rover N60,000,000. All gave the total amount of N1,130,000,000 billion.

Netizens react to video of Wizkid's garage

"Gather here if you like both Davido and Wizkid."

"Normally Wizkid na celebrity to other celebrities."

"Only Davido Maybech Money pass them."

"Davido as really influenced a lot of artists to start buying expensive car…he started all these and they started insulting him now y’all fave are doing it. 001 for many reasons."

"NOW YOU ARE TALKING!!! GBAYII Omo mhi!! Wa sere!!"

"The only celebrity who makes movesss in silent My Fav for a reason."

Tyla ranks Wizkid with Michael Jackson

Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, best known as Ayo Balogun, was recently praised by South African singer Tyla, who ranked him alongside other international legends such as Michael Jackson, Rihanna, and Drake.

During an interview on The Bianca Show Tyla was asked to name her five greatest musicians of all time.

Wizkid, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Drake, and Rihanna were among the artists cited by the "Water" hitmaker.

