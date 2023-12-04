Adekunle Gold sparked reactions on his Instagram page with a post announcing his new look

The singer likened himself to an anime character as he rocked a white wig while his wife, Simi, turned into his hairstylist

The singer posted photos, and netizens had a field day making fun of him and giving him anime character names

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold's experiment with his physical appearance has earned him a resemblance with different anime characters.

In a new post on his page, the Party No Dey Stop crooner shared a video of his wife, Simi, straightening a white wig on his head with their daughter Deja, keeping them company in the background.

Adekunle Gold shows off new look Photo credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

The singer then went on to strike different poses with the wig, and in his caption, he gave himself a name of Asian origin.

Recall that AG Baby, as he is fondly called, was recently in the news for breaking down on stage in front of oyinbo fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See Adekunle Gold's post below:

Reactions to AG Baby's post

digitaltola.initiative:

"It’s giving Junkook oppa."

mukufresh:

"Sir, Halloween has passed o."

theladymotara:

"AdeKunle Jun pyo."

_xoxo_aeesha:

"Clearly y’all don’t watch anime cos Jungkook bawo???"

adekunlegold_lover:

"Adekunlegold fashion Dey carry me go where I no know o. This one enter o."

donyclev__:

"is not your regular baby."

lizzylope_:

"What’s going onnnnn."

ellizabeth51:

"Definitely not my JK. This jk is from Aliexpress."

drex_nae:

"Bro ,you’re gojo saturo."

joy_onochie:

"The ARMY in me is screaming …..so you know jungkook…. YES AND YES."

dr.hannahlisa:

"I can tell you people are “funny in that your house”

mr.funsho:

The Kunle-lee-ho we never thought we needed.

Adekunle Gold shares craziest thing he has done for love

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Afrobeat singer shared the craziest thing he has ever done for love.

The singer challenged his fans and asked them to write the craziest thing they have been forced to do for love.

Adekunle Gold also joined and wrote on TikTok how he went under the rain to buy ice cream for his girl.

Source: Legit.ng