A video showing Bella Shmurda hanging out with his senior colleague Wizkid at a nightclub is trending online

In the short clip, the two singers could be seen conversing as Wizkid hugged Bella Shmurda towards the end

The video comes after Bella Shmurda unfollowed Wizkid on Instagram back in October over Mohbad

Singer Bella Shmurda, whose real name is Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, recently trended online over a video showing him hanging out with his senior colleague, Ayo Balogun WizKid.

The two singers linked up at a nightclub in Lagos weeks after Bella Shmurda unfollowed Wizkid on Instagram, stirring speculations that it was connected to the untimely demise of Mohbad.

Bella Shmurda and Wizkid a club in Lagos. Credit: @bellashmurda @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Bella, in October, cast shades at top cats in the music industry for their silence following Mohbad's death.

In a caption of a tribute song, Bella Shmurda wrote:

“Some OGs no be OGs! Past few days I don learn lesson!”

However, all appears to be well between Bella and Wizkid as they were seen conversing like brothers before sharing a hug towards the end of a video captured by a clubgoer.

Watch the viral video of Bella Shmurda and Wizkid at a nightclub below:

People react as Bella Shmurda links up with Wizkid

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed a video of Wizkid and Bella Shmurda at a club. See them below:

gossipcelebritygistnaija:

"They don settle."

dukesleonardo:

"I thought he angrily called Big Wiz out over MOHBAD death and unfollowed him as well."

richy_owunna:

"Nothing una wan tell me @bella_shmurda na @wizkidayo jnr bro why @wandecoal is his twin."

official_waddoewanbi

"Omo See love as Bella dey taking care for wiz as BIG WIZ COME KISS AM FOR HEAD I NEED THIS KIND HUG."

oluwabelieve64:

"If to say my Gee no kpa nii he go meet big wiz this year but I believe is in better place mohbad rest on."

te_mi_laade:

"Na all of us know say Big wiz like bella."

Bella Shmurda shows off his son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Bella Shmurda showed off his fatherhood lifestyle.

The CashApp crooner proudly shared pictures of his little boy on his social media timeline.

Bella in another report via Legit.ng showed off his partner.

Source: Legit.ng