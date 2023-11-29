Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi filled many with speculations as she generously showed off her browning baby bump

Legit.ng noted that this would be the second time in a month she is letting her fans enjoy a full view of her life

A new video making the waves online saw Afrobeats singer Teni cheer the movie star with her latest single

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi ignited pregnancy rumours for the second time in November after a video of her with the singer Teni went viral.

The movie star was seen with a heavy baby bump as she happily danced to the singer’s latest hit track, Malaika.

The charming chemistry between the two stars captured netizens as they debated over Toyin’s bulging tummy.

The Ijakumo producer, however, hinted at her new movie set to hit the big screens soon.

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

zaynab_azeez:

"Why am I the only one not seeing bumps… na something else I Dey see o…Una must watch this movie Abeg."

abics_ibukunoluwa:

"Congratulations beautiful, but Pls where is your Idodo oo."

adeolaawokoya:

"Omooh, this is so beautiful to watch! It’s teary. Worldbest, you did this one ."

iam_tunmisexy:

"One of the human being that I can’t resist or depart from loving."

_callmekenzy:

"Goosebumps over me ‍♀️. Tears for joy in our various homes IJN."

aduke_oniru:

"So people cannot differentiate between real belle and acting, see you in the cinema jare."

b.i.b.i.r.e:

"there’s just sth about Teni’s voice,her voice is absolutely mesmerizing."

ajokealadire_abela.2:

:Amen ...May qll the pregnant women deliver safely like Hebrew woman. May God bless all the TTC with their own pious children Insha Allah/IJN."

Toyin Abraham reveals she lost a baby

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress proved to many that there’s more to the glitz and glamour of being a celebrity.

The actress joined media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds, and they had a lot to talk about, from her career down to efforts to expand her family.

When Ebuka asked if she had plans of having more kids, Abraham answered in the affirmative and revealed that she lost a pregnancy.

