Iyabo Ojo, in a funny clip from her recent chat on Instagram, was seen hyping music star WIzkid

This comes after the Star Boy label boss gave a hypeman, Money Gee, N20 million for hyping him in a song

The Nollywood actress dropped some rap lines as she asked her fans and followers to rate her performance

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid's generous gesture to hypeman Money Gee has continued to trend online.

Hours after Wizkid gave Money Gee N20 million for dedicating a hype song to him, it appears to have inspired many, including actress Iyabo Ojo.

Video of Iyabo Ojo hailing Wizkid trends. Credit: @iyabojofespris @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In a trending video from her Instagram Live chat with her fans and followers, Iyabo was seen hyping Wizkid with some rap lines.

Iyabo, who appeared to be having some fun time, said all she needed was a beat as she went on to tell her fans and followers to rate her performance.

Watch a fun video of Iyabo Ojo hyping Wizkid

Netizens react as Iyabo Ojo hypes Wizkid in video

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious reactions as some netizens said Wizkid wouldn't give a dime. See the comments below:

iamvicky_joker:

"200kilos for you."

officialtugzy9:

"You no fit see 20 meter o na millimeter you go see."

youngboy1.11:

"Na 1k my brother."

chinaza_asa:

"We only do 20meter here sis."

derry_koko_:

"lol 20M done turn am on."

kamera_bs:

"Queen mother has a lot of money oo she just lyk wizkid."

_hk__nla:

"As matured as you are cuz of 20meter mummy wA enisuru."

bilo_original1:

"Una go sing tire."

vik24980____:

"aunty dey play."

_kruzmiles:

"Make wizzy do N10k for her. Make she use am see front. For the data wey she use upload am."

shyboy1807:

"Na wizzy dey enter your eyes now? Madam close am."

Source: Legit.ng