The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has got many talking on social media

Whilst some sing his praise, others criticised the monarch for appearing in a TV reality show

Some Nigerians via X page, mocked Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, describing him as an overzealous traditional ruler

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has come under heavy criticism for hosting the cast of the popular reality show, Real Housewives of Lagos.

Nigerians take sides as Ooni of Ife hosts Iyabo Ojo, and other stars of the TV show, real housewives of Lagos. Photo credit: @OoniAdimulaIfe

Nigerians took to social media especially X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their opinion on the trending development.

While some saw it as an interesting yet exciting move, others faulted the reverred monarch for being too restless in the nation's affairs, therefore questioning his kingship.

Reacting, a public commentator, Káyọ̀dé Ògúndámisí @ogundamisi, took to his X page to tackle the Oba, noting he won't be surprised if the Ooni is accepted as a housemate in Big Brother Nigeria (BBN).

Further comparing the Ooni to the Oba of Iwo, he tweeted:

"It won't shock me if Big Brother Nigeria informs Nigerians that Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II) has accepted to be one of the housemates in the next edition. Because, oti wa su wa bayi.

"Even our restless Yoruba Oba Oba Adewale Rashid Akanbi of Iwo Land has Calmed TF down."

Nigerians react as Ooni hosts real housewives of Lagos stars

Also, some Nigerians took to the comment section of the X user and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions.

@tunashbobo tweeted:

"Ooni for biggie house."

@BashirAddah tweeted:

"The Emir of Yorubaland."

@olabodeoolajide tweeted:

"Kabiyesi might take that lady in orange. Na, that one I go take if I be kabiyesi."

@walegates tweeted:

"I swear dem go publicly wash this guy soon, O'un ró okò ẹtẹ bọ."

"He'll soon find this shame, he's looking for."

@bolsaid tweeted:

"He's everywhere dragging the stool in the mud."

"Every woman na witch": Ooni of Ife says

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some of the cast of the reality show, RHOL, paid a visit to the monarch in his palace. Ojo, Chioma, and Tania were seen in the video at the king's palace.

One of the queens was there to receive the guests and she told him how to greet the king as he came into the palace.

While addressing the cast of the Real Housewives of Lagos who came to see him, the Ooni of Ife said all women have witchcraft spirits in them. He added that they are all manipulative.

Reacting to his utterance, Ojo asked if he meant that all women were witches and the king said yes but was quick to add that they are good witches.

