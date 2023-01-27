77 crazy funny family quotes that are just too relatable

Families are amazing, and fun to be with. They can also be annoying sometimes, but there is no place you can feel more comfortable and safe than home with your family. When you are with your loved ones, you can make silly jokes, and do all crazy things without being judged. Do you know that you can make your family gatherings lively by sharing funny family quotes?

At times, it is impossible to be with your family all the time because of various unavoidable reasons. However, you should not let distance make you forget the good times and ties you share with your loved ones. Make them remember those crazy moments by sending them funny family quotes.

Crazy funny family quotes

Being part of a family is the sweetest feeling because it has hilarious moments. Sending your loved ones funny family quotes will keep them smiling all day.

Children brighten up a household. They never turn the lights off. – Ralph Bus

Good News is that holidays are about family. Bad News is it has to be your own family.

In some families, “please” is described as the magic word. In our house, however, it was “sorry.” – Margaret Laurence

Parents are not interested in justice; they’re interested in peace and quiet. – Bill Cosby

My family is my life, and everything else comes second as far as what’s important to me. – Michael Imperioli

A family reunion is an effective form of birth control. – Robert A. Heinlein

The other night, I ate at a nice family restaurant. Every table had an argument going. – George Carlin

I have found the best way to advise your children is to find out what they want and then advise them to do it. – Harry S. Truman

If minutes were kept of a family gathering, they would show that "Members, not Present” and "Subjects Discussed" were the same. – Robert Brault

Families are messy. Immortal families are eternally messy. Sometimes the best we can do is to remind each other that we're related for better or worse. – Rick Riordan

When our relatives are at home, we must think of all their good points, or it would be impossible to endure them. – George Bernard Shaw

As a child, my family's menu consisted of two choices: take it or leave it. – Buddy Hackett

Watching your daughter being collected by her date feels like handing over a million-dollar Stradivarius to a gorilla.– Jim Bishop

Always be nice to your children because they are the ones who will choose your rest home. – Phyllis Diller

Never raise your hand to your children. It leaves your midsection unprotected. – Robert Orben

I think a dysfunctional family is any family with more than one person. – Mary Karr

Funny quotes about family

Families are fun, and you feel happy and peaceful whenever you spend time with them. What are some good quotes about family? Check below

There's nothing that makes you more insane than family. Or happier. Or more exasperated. Or more secure. – Jim Butcher

The families of one’s friends are always a disappointment. – Norman Douglas

Home is where, when you have to go there, they have to take you in. – Robert Frost

Families are like fudge, mostly sweet, with a few nuts. – Les Dawson

In our family, we don't hide crazy. We put it on the front porch and give it a cocktail.

Humans are not proud of their ancestors and rarely invite them to dinner. – Douglas Adams

A family is a social unit where the father is concerned with parking space, the children with outer space, and the mother with closet space. – Evan Esar

Home, nowadays, is where part of the family waits until the rest of the family brings the car back. – Earl Wilson

I think the family is the place where the most ridiculous and least respectable things in the world go on. – Ugo Betti

That’s what people who love you do. They put their arms around you and love you when you’re not so lovable. – Deb Caletti

Family life is too int*mate to be preserved by the spirit of justice. It can be sustained by a spirit of love which goes beyond justice. – Reinhold Niebuhr

Humorous family quotes

Are you looking for hilarious messages to share with your loved ones? Below are some funny quotes that will leave your loved ones bursting out with laughter.

Family is just an accident. They don't mean to get on your nerves. They don't even mean to be your family; they just are. – Marsha Norman

Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city. – George Burns

I come from a family where gravy is considered a beverage. – Erma Bombeck

Every family has that one crazy person in it. If you're missing one, I seem to have a few extras. – Unknown

Smartness runs in my family. When I went to school, I was so smart my teacher was in my class for five years. – Grace Allen

The greatest thing in family life is to take a hint when a hint is intended and not to take a hint when a hint isn’t intended. – Robert Frost

Family love is messy, clinging, and of an annoying and repetitive pattern like bad wallpaper. – Friedrich Nietzsche

If you cannot get rid of the family skeleton, you may as well make it dance. – George Bernard Shaw

I grew up with six brothers. That’s how I learned to dance -waiting for the bathroom. – Bob Hope

Never let an angry sister comb your hair. – Patricia McCann

The advantage of having only one child is that you will always know who did it. – Erma Bombeck

Never underestimate a child’s ability to get into more trouble. – Martin Mull

I realized my family was funny because nobody ever wanted to leave our house. – Anthony Anderson

Being part of a family means smiling for photos. – Harry Morgan

Short funny family quotes

Sometimes all you need is something funny to make you laugh and forget your problems. And these short funny family quotes are all you need.

If you think I'm crazy, wait till you meet my family.

Family is like that annoying itch you can’t scratch.

Since the kid was born, I've slept like a baby, not at all!

In my family, crazy doesn’t skip a generation.

Siblings are your first frenemies.

Having a family is like having a bowling alley installed in your brain.

I smile because you're my family, and I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it.

Fatherhood is great because you can ruin someone from scratch.

We are more than family. We are like a really small gang.

I'm sane compared to my sister.

The bigger your family, the bigger your problems.

My family is temperamental. Half temper, half mental.

Some call it chaos; we call it family.

You must love my dad to put up with a stepchild like me!

There is only one pretty child, and every mother has one.

You can’t choose your family, but you can ignore their phone calls.

I looked up my family tree and found out I was the sap.

Pets are like family, except you get to choose them.

Sarcastic family quotes

Something is sarcastic when it is marked by irony. Consider the following if you are looking for sarcastic quotes that your loved ones can relate to.

My friends and family always thought I was pretty funny, but I don’t know if they thought I was get–my–own–show funny. – Nick Kroll

Insanity is hereditary; you get it from your children. – Sam Levenson

The more you love and understand, the more your kids will sing. – Maxime Lagace

Family is a blessing. Just keep saying that when you are irritated by something a family member says. – Marcelina Hardy

Remember how you wanted that new wedding engagement ring? Well, I got a horse. – Peter Griffin, Family Guy

I know family comes first, but shouldn’t that mean after breakfast? – Jeff Lindsay

If your family tree does not fork, you might be a redneck. – Jeff Foxworthy

Siblings: Children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together. – Sam Levenson

Family life is a bit like a runny peach pie, not perfect, but who's complaining? – Robert Brault

Funny family sayings

Being a family means you are part of something wonderful because you will always love and be loved for the rest of your life. Here are good short words with wisdom you can send to your loved ones to keep them smiling due to their hilariousness.

Some family trees bear an enormous crop of nuts. – Wayne H.

Posterity is the patriotic name for grandchildren. – Art Linkletter

Every family tree has some sap! – Unknown

There is no worse parent than an unhappy parent! – Rossana Condoleo

No one likes change but babies in diapers. – Barbara Johnson

Family: Where life begins and love never ends.

Bleeding ulcers are in families. We give them to each other. – Lois McMaster Bujold

I love my family, but sometimes they drive me crazy.

Having a child makes you a parent; having two, you are a referee. – David Frost

Funny family quotes enable you to embrace all the fun moments you share with your loved ones. Sharing them with your loved ones will make them remember the funny memories you make when you spend time together.

