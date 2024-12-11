A Nigerian lady claimed that her man, who is from the United States of America, travelled down to Nigeria to see her

Oly Bekee said an American man flew down to Nigeria to be with her on the day she was graduating from the university

Oly posted a video showing the American man when he was using a marker to sign on her white shirt

A Nigerian lady claimed that her man had came from America to rejoice with her on the day she finished her final examination.

In a post made on TikTok, the lady, Oly Bekee, claimed that the man was from America and that he flew into Nigeria to be with her.

Oly Bekee said her man travelled from America to be with her. Photo credit: TikTok/Oly Bekee.

Source: TikTok

According to Oly, the man was in Nigeria on the day she completed her university education.

Oly was dressed in a white shirt, and the man was spotted using a marker to sign on it.

Oly said:

The video is captioned:

"When my sweet man flew down all the way from the USA, just attend my sign-out."

When some people said they did not see any evidence that the man was her lover, she said:

"All of you talking down on my man should respect yourselves. even if he's slim I love him like that.pls leave him alone or better still go and find your own man. jealous people."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady signs out of university

@CHUKSkID30 said:

"I know see evidence for your page ohhh. You have some questioning to do."

@Omo Giwa said:

"Waiting for this to bang. Nice lie sha."

@ilyas said:

"Una Dey do things ooo."

@Calito said:

"If on Ur sign out day you no know the US flag U go know Wetin u study so?"

@Blessing Joy said:

"I see him sign out, to another girl too."

@Rêñî__bøî said:

"I untie him with the blood of Jesus."

Lady bags PhD from Nile University

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady graduated from the university with a PhD.

The lady's husband is also a PhD holder in the field of engineering.

She shared photos showing the day she graduated from Nile University, Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng