Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state -Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) has reportedly given conditions for the release of human rights activist, Dele Farotimi.

Babalola was said to have given during the two-hour meeting with the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi on Monday, December 9.

According to The Nation, sources said the conditions are for Farotimi to retract his not-guilty plea and publish the rebuttal in major newspapers.

Babalola was said to have told Obi to ask Farotimi to plead guilty to the criminal defamatory charge, failing which he must prove his allegation against him.

“Baba Afe told Obi that he (Babalola) has nothing to gain by Farotimi’s incarceration. If he says the allegations are false and offers an apology in some newspapers, then, the case can be withdrawn,”

The source added that Farotimi demanded that Babaloa should first withdraw the case against him as a pre-condition for his apology.

The activist reportedly told Obi that he did not invite anybody to plead on his behalf.

Another source said Obi took the step to identify with a member of his presidential campaign team who is in trouble.

Legit.ng recalls that Babalola's lawyers said Farotimi would regain his freedom if he can meet one major condition. They said Farotimi would be released when he proves his allegations in his book against their client.

Court denies Dele Farotimi Bail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the magistrate court sitting in Ado-Ekiti gave a fresh ruling in the defamation case involving human rights activist, Dele Farotimi.

The presiding magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, denied Farotimi bail over the alleged defamation of Aare Afe Babalola.

Farotimi was arraigned in court on Tuesday, December 10 for alleged defamation of the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

