75 liar quotes that perfectly describe dealing with dishonest people

Dealing with dishonest people can be challenging and frustrating, as it can be difficult to trust and believe what they say. It is important to remember that honesty and integrity are essential values, and strive to be truthful in actions and words. Liar quotes will help you make conscious decisions instead of lying all the time.

Everyone has been lied to at least a few times in their lives. Most people lie is because of low self-esteem. They always want to impress, please, and tell someone what they want to hear. You can find some of these quotes relatable if you have been lied to.

Liar quotes

Lying always has negative consequences and can damage trust and relationships. Liar quotes highlight the importance of honesty in our lives and the consequences of dishonesty. Whether in our personal or professional relationships, honesty and truthfulness are essential for building trust and maintaining positive connections with others.

Quotes about liars

Lying is an act of misleading or untruth that’s made with a conscious intention to deceive. Lying undermines your happiness and relationships and makes it hard to focus on your integrity and the things that matter in this life. Below is a list of liar quotes you can relate to.

No one believes a liar. Even when she's telling the truth. – Sara Shepard

A liar will not be believed, even when he speaks the truth. – Aesop

No man has a good enough memory to make a successful liar. –Abraham Lincoln

Liars are always ready to take oaths. – Vittorio Alfieri

A good liar knows that the most efficient lie is always a truth that has had a key piece removed from it. – Carlos Ruiz Zafon

Liars are the cause of all the sins and crimes in the world. – Epictetus

Do not consider it proof just because it is written in books, for a liar who will deceive with his tongue will not hesitate to do the same with his pen. – Maimonides

Anybody who says they are a good liar obviously is not because any legitimately savvy liar would always insist they're honest about everything. – Chuck Klosterman

A liar begins with making falsehood appear like truth, and ends with making truth itself appear like falsehood. – William Shenstone

One who deceives will always find those who allow themselves to be deceived. – Niccolo Machiavelli

Once you place that crown of a liar on your head, you can take it off again, but it leaves a stain for all time. – Terry Goodkind

Men are liars. We'll lie about lying if we have to. I'm an algebra liar. I figure two good lies make a positive. – Tim Allen

The fact that so many successful politicians are such shameless liars is not only a reflection on them, it is also a reflection on us. When people want the impossible, only liars can satisfy. – Thomas Sowell

You can criticize me. You can crucify me. You can love me. You can hate me. Just don't make the mistake of calling me inauthentic because you'd be a d*mn liar. – Stephen A. Smith

Liars share with those they deceive the desire not to be deceived. – Sissela Bok

Nobody could pile on the applesauce like Mickey. He was the best liar in the world - well, Frank Sinatra can tell a good story, too, but I don't believe he was ever unfaithful to me. – Ava Gardner

He who does not bellow the truth when he knows the truth makes himself the accomplice of liars and forgers. – Charles Peguy

Being lied to quotes

It is difficult to overcome the feeling that develops after being lied to because it hurts a lot. These quotes about being lied to will help you understand why such people tell lies.

No one can be happy who has been thrust outside the pale of truth. And there are two ways that one can be removed from this realm: by lying or by being lied to. – Lucius Annaeus Seneca

The worst part about being lied to is knowing you weren't worth the truth.

I've always operated under the notion that audiences don't always know when they're being lied to but that they always know when they're being told the truth. – Sean Penn

One of the reasons why I think people have gone from reading mainstream newspapers to the internet is because they realize they're being lied to. – Robert Fisk

I always sensed instinctively from the earliest age that I was being lied to. – Richard Linklater

But he that sows lie in the end shall not lack a harvest, and soon he may rest from toil indeed, while others reap and sow in his stead. – J.R.R. Tolkien

I'm not upset that you lied to me, I'm upset that from now on, I can't believe you. – Friedrich Nietzsche

I'm tired of being lied to by the government, the media, and by every corporation. I have anything to do with. – L. Neil Smith

I can tell if I'm being lied to or manipulated a little better than most. It's definitely an advantage for me. – Troian Bellisario

I don't like being lied to, so I only lie about the stupid things. White lies, basically. – Enrique Iglesia

Lying to yourself quotes

The true power in dealing with lies comes when you learn how to recognize them for what they are and separate yourself from them in a way that protects your physical and mental well-being.

Lying to yourself is easy, too. I know. It's much harder to stay and deal with consequences. –Maria V. Snyder

Stop lying to yourself. When we deny our own truth, we deny our own potential. – Steve Maraboli

You can't stop the feelings you have for someone. You can't lie to yourself, either. Your heart knows the truth all too well.

The secret to getting away with lying is believing with all your heart. That goes for lying to yourself, even more so than lying to another. – Elizabeth Bear

There is nothing in the world more shameful than establishing one’s self on lies and fables. – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Lying to ourselves is more deeply ingrained than lying to others. – Fyodor Dostoevsky

It's difficult to be honest with others when you continue lying to yourself. – Carlos Wallace

The lies we tell other people are nothing to the lies we tell ourselves. – Derek Landy

Above all, don't lie to yourself. The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to a point that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others. And having no respect, he ceases to love. – Fyodor Dostoevsky

Lying to other people is fine and usually funny, but lying to yourself is tacky. – Paul Neilan

If you want to be successful, you must respect one rule: Never lie to yourself. – Paulo Coelho

The greatest deception men suffer is from their own opinions. – Leonardo da Vinci

Dishonesty quotes

Dishonesty is deceitfulness shown in someone’s character, behaviour or deceitful act. Dishonest behaviour tends to be dominant among people with low consciousness and can have severe consequences in personal and professional relationships.

Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted in important affairs.–Albert Einstein

Time will inevitably uncover dishonesty and lies; history has no place for them. – Norodom Sihanouk

Dishonest people conceal their faults from themselves as well as others, honest people know and confess them. – Christian Nestell Bovee

Anyone who doesn't take the truth seriously in small matters cannot be trusted in large ones, either. – Albert Einstein

Lack of clarity is always a sign of dishonesty. – Celia Green

We are never so easily deceived as when we imagine we are deceiving others. – Francois de La Rochefoucauld

A rational man never distorts or corrupts his own standards and judgment in order to appeal to the irrationality, stupidity, or dishonesty of others. – Ayn Rand

Dishonesty is the raw material not of quacks only but also, in great part, dupes. – Thomas Carlyle

It only takes one lie to taint your entire testimony in a court of law. Honesty is a vital part of having a good reputation. – Jim Rohn

The discipline of the written word punishes both stupidity and dishonesty. –John Steinbeck

The greatest truth is honesty, and the greatest falsehood is dishonesty. – Abu Bakr

Honesty is of God and dishonesty of the devil; the devil was a liar from the beginning. – Joseph B. Wirthlin

Accuracy is twin brother to honesty and inaccuracy to dishonesty. – Nathaniel Hawthorne

There is no kind of dishonesty into which otherwise good people more easily and frequently fall than that of defrauding the government. – Benjamin Franklin

Honesty may be the best policy, but it's important to remember that, apparently, by elimination, dishonesty is the second-best policy. – George Carlin

No public man can be just a little crooked. There is no such thing as a no-man's land between honesty and dishonesty. – Herbert Hoover

Quotes about lies

Lies are some of the most potent forms of betrayal. Below are some of the best quotes about lies.

Telling one deceit almost always requires another, and before the storyteller knows it, they will be caught inside of their web. – Jenna Alatari

When you tell a lie, you steal someone’s right to the truth. – Khaled Hosseini

Things come apart so easily when they have been held together with lies. – Dorothy Allison

We’re all islands shouting lies to each other across seas of misunderstanding. – Rudyard Kipling

Lies are as dangerous as a sword. They can cut to the bone. – Dhonielle Clayton

Lies sound like facts to those who’ve been conditioned to misrecognize the truth. – DaShanne Stokes

There’s a tipping point with lies, a point where you’ve said something so many times that it feels truer than the truth. – Holly Black

One lie has the power to tarnish a thousand truths. – Al David

Never lie to someone who trusts you. Never trust someone who lies to you.

Sometimes you lie to deceive people. Sometimes you lie because you need the myth to become the truth. – Rick Riordan

A lie does not consist in the indirect position of words, but in the desire and intention, by false speaking, to deceive and injure your neighbour. – Jonathan Swift

I am stuffing your mouth with your promises and watching you vomit them out upon my face. – Anne Sexton

The truly scary thing about undiscovered lies is that they have a greater capacity to diminish us than exposed ones. – Cheryl Hughes

I'll never tell a lie. I'll never make a misleading statement. I'll never betray the confidence that any of you had in me. And I'll never avoid a controversial issue. – Jimmy Carter

On the plains of hesitation lie the blackened bones of countless millions who, at the dawn of victory, lay down to rest and, in resting, died. – Adlai Stevenson I

A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on. – Winston Churchill

Lies are like cockroaches for everyone. You discover there are many more that are hidden. – Gary Hopkins

A lie is enough to prove you are a liar. Lies help people to forget about the things you have done in the past and remain constant for whole future as doubt. – Nishan Panwar

People can choose between the sweet lie or the bitter truth. I say the bitter truth, but many people don't want to hear it. – Avigdor Lieberman

It is difficult to overcome the feeling that develops after being lied to because it hurts a lot. Some people think that lying is the right way of avoiding confrontations. Hard truths can be dealt with and succeeded over, but lies will destroy your soul. These liar quotes will help you deal with the people in your life who play fast and lose with their honesty.

