Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson’s second daughter, Angel, recently turned a new age to the joy of many

On December 11, 2024, the movie star rededicated her daughter to God on her ninth birthday and posted photos

Netizens reacted to Mercy Johnson’s birthday post to her daughter, with several of them joining to celebrate her

Nigerian actress and politician’s wife, Mercy Johnson, has taken steps to mark her daughter Angel’s ninth birthday.

Angel Okojie turned the new age on December 11, 2024, and her celebrity mother took to social media to announce the great news.

Mercy Johnson posted adorable photos of herself with Angel on her Instagram page. She accompanied the snaps with a caption, noting that she was rededicating the birthday girl to God.

Fans react as Mercy Johnson's daughter Angel celebrates 9th birthday. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The actress wrote:

“Every child you encounter is a divine appointment 🥰😍 Angel is 9 today….. I rededicate you to the almighty God.. May he do that which only him can do in your life😍🥰 Mummy love you so much.”

See Mercy Johnson’s post below:

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter marks 9th birthday

Mercy Johnson’s birthday post to her daughter Angel raised reactions from the actress’ fans and celebrity colleagues. Read what they had to say below:

Toyin_abraham:

“Seee my angel o😍😍😍”

bykota_collections:

“Happy Birthday Angel.❤️”

Chukepaul:

“Cute little Princess ❤️.”

evie_omoh:

“Happy birthday angel soar higher❤️.”

Chinneyloveofficial:

“Happy birthday Angieeee… Gods blessings.”

lilah_marley:

“Happy Wonderful Birthday Dearest Angel.”

okukubeautyhub:

“Happy Birthday my sweet baby 🎂Continue to grow in Gods love 🙏❤️.”

ayam__princess_prisca:

“Happy birthday Angel.. Keep blooming.”

Beulahhowells:

“Angel is daddy photocopy.happy birthday beautiful,age gracefully and graciously in Jesus name amen.”

maryannugwu:

“Happy birthday sweet child ❤️.”

lindaosifo:

“Happy Birthday beautiful Angel. Continue to grow in Gods love.🙏🎂🤎”

Rogerstimi:

“Angel ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday, Madam English. Uncle Timi loves you ❤️.”

Mercy Johnson's marks his 10th birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Johnson's only son clocked ten this year.

The actress celebrated him in style while showering him with praises.

The mum of four posted a series of lovely photos of the birthday boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng