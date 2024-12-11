Ademola Lookman was the star of the show despite Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League defeat to Real Madrid

The marquee Nigerian forward found the back of the net with a brilliant near-post finish past Thibaut Courtois

The CAF Player of the Year nominee was presented with a top award in the aftermath of his immense display on the night

Ademola Lookman continued his charge towards a maiden Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Player of the Year title with another scintillating display against Real Madrid.

Widely regarded as a favourite for the 2024 CAF Awards, the Nigerian forward once again proved his class, even as Atalanta fell short in the encounter.

Lookman showcased his finishing prowess in the 65th minute, halving the deficit with a stunning near-post strike past Thibaut Courtois.

The goal, his 11th of the season according to data from FotMob, highlights what could be the most prolific campaign of his career.

Despite Atalanta’s defeat, Lookman’s outstanding performance was recognised as he received a prestigious award in the aftermath of the match.

Lookman honoured with top prize after Real Madrid clash

Atalanta announced on their social media platforms that the Nigerian forward was awarded the Player of the Match prize for his outstanding performance against Real Madrid.

Lookman was a constant menace to the Spanish giants' defence, registering eight shots, completing seven dribbles, and creating two key chances during the match.

The recognition for Lookman comes just five days before the highly anticipated 2024 CAF Awards.

The Nigerian star is set to compete against Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, South Africa’s Ronwen Williams, and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi for the prestigious Player of the Year accolade.

The CAF Awards will be held at the Palais des Congrès de Marrakech in Morocco, and Lookman appears ready for the grand occasion. The versatile forward recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of winning the coveted prize.

As December 16 approaches, all eyes will be on the gala in Morocco to see if Lookman’s remarkable performances throughout 2024 will earn him the ultimate honour.

Lookman achieves historic feat

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Lookman achieved a historic feat with his brilliant goal against Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old became just the eighth Nigerian player to find the back of the net against Los Blancos.

