David 'Davido' Adeleke is not dimming his light for anyone to shine, as he owns his craft with his full chest

A new post by the award-winning music sensation has got some comments brewing in the online space

Davido expressed his love for his craft while making a confident claim that places him on Wizkid FC's radar

American-born Nigerian music crooner David Adeleke, professionally called Davido, has made headlines after making a controversial statement online.

Davido recently announced his fifth studio album, 5IVE, and also shared the visuals to his latest single, Funds. In a post, he positioned himself as one of the essentials of Afrobeats.

The crooner affirmed that the genre cannot be discussed without mentioning his name while revealing that his album will be released in March 2025.

Davido wrote:

"Afrobeats can’t be brought up without my name. Impossible. The genre-defying pioneer has brought his sound to the attention of millions, and with his new album ‘5ive’ coming March 2025, he truly has the world at his feet."

See Davido's post below:

Recall that Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, recently buzzed the internet after she shared a beautiful photo of herself online. Chef Chi rocked a black bodycon dress that flattered her curvy waist.

Many react to Davido's post

Read some reactions below:

@massive_d_realone:

"Oga leave wizzy, do your own things. You my fav all day but I see the pressure in you."

@babatundeshosanya:

"Greatest of all. The King of Afrobeats. Most influential artist across the globe. 🐐👑Baddest."

@isrealdmw:

"My oga. You 2 finish work 💯."

@thisthingcalledfashionn:

"Right behind you 🌎."

@orikri_ogheneovo_:

"Food don land!!!!🔥🔥🔥❤️."

@kaylahoniwo:

"Love this editorial 😍."

@sisi_damy

"Abajo, that daddy is tweeting again 😂😂😂😂😂 baba Bolu rest in Jesus Christ's mighty name so that o Marayo 😂😂."

@king98official:

"Album of the Year loading!"

@marveymuzique:

"Davido!!! My king."

@honeys__money:

"It’s almost timmmeeee to nonstop stream again 🤘."

Davido erxpects Grammy nomination

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido spoke about his relationship with American rapper Chris Brown in an interview.

In the clip, he said that Brown loves Afrobeat and African culture. The singer also noted that Brown doesn't just take from people.

Fans of the two singers were happy that they could share a synergy, and they compared their relationship with other artists.

