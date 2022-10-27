Funny dating quotes to bring some humour to your relationship

Giggles and laughter are essential to keep a relationship lively. An excellent sense of humour amongst spouses breaks up dullness and strengthens their relationship. If you want a fun way to spend quality time with your partner, funny dating quotes will do you good.

Photo: pexels.com, @kindelmedia (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Life isn't the same without a sense of humour. You don't always have to look solemn when you express your feelings for someone. When you mix humour into your words and actions, your loved one will find your time together more memorable and special.

Funny dating quotes to bring some humour

Relationships thrive when couples share a sense of humour. Here is a list of the best funny love quotes to help you laugh more.

I don't make mistakes; I just date them.

I would love you, even if you were to fart in your sleep.

I want someone who will look at me the same way I look at chocolate cake.

I thought I was promiscuous, but it turns out I was just thorough. – Russell Brand

You know that tingly little feeling you get when you like someone? That is your common sense leaving your body.

My love life is like a piece of Swiss cheese; most of it's missing, and what's there stinks. – Joan Rivers

Employees make the best dates. You don't have to pick them up; they're always tax-deductible.

Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow internet service to see who they are. – Will Ferrell

My lesson from this is don't ever expect anything from humans. Gonna start adopting cats now. – Jami Letain

Marriage has no guarantees. If you're looking for that, go live with a car battery. – Erma Bombeck

After about 15 years, I realised she was always right. So surprisingly, we just stopped fighting after that. – Barack Obama

I'm dating a woman who is evidently unaware of it. – Garry Shandling

Stop waiting for your prince in a white horse. Go and find him. The poor b*stard might be lost, stuck on an island or something.

A guy knows he's in love when he loses interest in his car for several days. – Tim Allen

My brother is gay, and my parents don't care as long as he marries a doctor. – Elayne Boosler

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Funny dating quotes for her

Photo: pexels.com, @godstimelinus (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Let your girlfriend, partner, or wife know how you feel with a cute and funny text or note that includes a heartfelt love message. Add a little laughter to your love life with funny love quotes for her.

They say love is blind, but I can see you just fine.

My heart would swell and turn into a circle if I loved you anymore.

My girlfriend told me that she was seeing another man. I told her to rub her eyes. – Emo Philips

A girl can wait for the right man to come along, but in the meantime, that doesn't mean she can't have a wonderful time with all the wrong ones. – Cher

You love flowers, but you cut them. You love animals, but you eat them. You tell me you love me, so now I'm scared!

The happiest marriage I can picture would be the union of a deaf man to a blind woman. – Samuel Taylor Coleridge

I don't have a girlfriend. But I do know a woman who'd be mad at me for saying that. – Mitch Hedberg

On a date, I wonder if there's going to be any s*x. And if I'm going to be involved. – Garry Shandling

My sister was with two men in one night. She could hardly walk after that. Can you imagine? Two dinners!

Give your relationship attention like you would a plant. You have to water it every day and give it sunshine. So put your man out in the sun and spray him with a hose. – Whitney Cummings

Funny dating quotes for him

Photo: pexels.com, @bohking (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for quotes to share with your husband or boyfriend? Here are some funny quotes you can share.

Loving you is like using a straightener, smooth and satisfying.

Dating a man is like flying a kite. You only need to know when to wind up the string or let it out.

As a man in a relationship, you have a choice: You can be right or happy. – Ralphie May

Every day I fall in love with you more and more. Except for yesterday, you were pretty annoying.

Husbands are like fine wine; they take a long time to mature. – Lidia Biondi

I like to date schoolteachers. If you do something wrong, they make you do it over again. – Rodney Dangerfield

I think men who have pierced ears are better prepared for marriage. They've experienced pain and bought jewellery. – Rita Rudner

Real affection amounts to withholding the truth, even when you're offered the perfect opportunity to hurt someone's feelings. – David Sedaris

When a man goes on a date, he wonders if he is going to get lucky. A woman already knows. – Frederick Ryder

Love doesn't drop on you unexpectedly; you have to give off signals like an amateur radio operator. – Helen Gurley Brown

Funny dating quotes from movies

Photo: pexels.com, @nappy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Love can be tricky, so why not approach it with some humour? Here are some quotes from popular comedy and drama movies.

You're a v*rgin who can't drive. – Brittany Murphy from Clueless

Love is patient; love is kind; love means slowly losing your mind. – Kevin from 27 Dresses

I've always liked smart women, but it's been an expensive hobby. – Reiner from The Counselor

Do not confuse love with lust nor drunkenness for judgment. – Sala from The Rum Diary

Just ask a question, and that's it. Because women do not care about what you have to say at all and all they want to do is talk about themselves. – Cal from 40-Year-Old V*rgin

If this relationship is going to work between us, I need to feel free to party with a bunch of strangers whenever I feel like it. – Batman from The Lego Movie

Lovers are just like buses. You just have to wait a little while until another one comes along. – Carlos from A Single Man

It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, meant we were supposed to be together, and I knew it. – Sleepless in Seattle

You should be kissed and often by someone who knows how. – Gone With the Wind

I couldn't help but notice you look a lot like my next girlfriend. – Hitch

Funny dating quotes from The Office

Photo: pexels.com, @areousahmad (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Office is a popular television show about some office employees working at a fictional and now famous paper company called Dunder Mifflin. Here are some quotes from the TV show show regarding relationships.

Love is the water of life; drink deeply. – Michael

Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy, both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me. – Michael

I will raise 100 children with 100 of your lovers if it means I can be with you. – Dwight

No question about it; I'm ready to get hurt again. – Michael

When you're a kid, you assume your parents are soulmates. My kids are gonna be right about that. – Pam Beesly

She pays me back every day just by being my wife. – Jim Halpert

I think we all deserve someone who wants to be with us. – Phyllis

A lot of people told me I was crazy to wait this long for a date with a girl who I worked with, but I think, even then, I knew I was waiting for my wife. – Jim

Thank God he's my boss because I would not have said yes to a first date if I didn't have to. – Erin Hannon

I know a few things about love—horrible, terrible, awful, awful things. – Andy Bernard

Short funny dating quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @ketutsubiyanto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Reading humorous dating quotes will help you stay upbeat no matter how your dates go. Here are some funny quotes to cheer up your relationship.

Date night can be a real oasis in a couple's life.

I was married to a judge. I should have asked for a jury. – Groucho Marx

Love is the same as like, except you feel sexier. – Judith Viorst

Gravitation is not responsible for people falling in love. – Albert Einstein

I wasn't kissing her, I was whispering in her mouth. – Chico Marx

I am so romantic; sometimes, I think I should just marry myself. – Mike Wazowski

If love is the answer, could you please rephrase the question? – Lily Tomlin

The more boys I meet, the more I love my dog. – Carrie Underwood

It is critical to infuse your actions with a sense of humour to keep your relationship spicy, lasting, and fresh, as this will make your moments together exceptional. The above amusing quotes will constantly revitalise your relationship and help you make those you care about smile.

READ ALSO: 100+ words of encouragement for men to lift up his spirits

Legit.ng recently published an article on 100+ words of encouragement for men to lift their spirits. Men play a vital role in society and are expected to be strong, aggressive, and bold. They protect and look after their families because they are the community's defenders.

You can make your guy feel appreciated by giving them a simple and genuine compliment, buying them little gifts, and being supportive. Words of encouragement for men are a source of motivation and will ultimately strengthen the bond you share with them.

Source: Legit.ng