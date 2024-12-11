A Nigerian man has lamented on social media after visiting his farm where he had planted yams

According to the man, he expected to have a bountiful harvest when he visited the farm but saw something else

He shared a picture of the state of his farm and expressed sadness that someone else beat him to it

A man, identified on Facebook as Pastor Gyemu, has cried out after discovering his yams were gone.

The content creator had visited his farm with the hope of harvesting yams.

Someone else beat him to it. Photo Credit: Oluwaseun Otitoola, Facebook/Pastor Gyemu

Source: Getty Images

However, he found out that someone else had harvested everything before he arrived. He lamented that his resources and toiling were in vain.

Pastor Gyemu shared a picture of the state of his farm. His Facebook post read:

"I was going to my Yams farm this morning with excitement and high hopes for a good harvest. Reaching the farm I discovered someone has harvested everything before me.

"All my resources and time has gone in vain."

His Facebook post attracted sympathy from internet users.

People react to yams theft incident

Igbabee Dorathy said:

"🤣🤣🤣Am laughing cause I had the same experience. Someone harvested my maize farm all. I planted zobo their as well,two weeks ago, went to harvest the zobo and it has been harvested already."

Fash Dee said:

"But this is really bad oh haba! Na so they harvest my soya beans May God help us."

Ahen Teryange Ephraim said:

"When things like these happen, I begin to ask if some individuals have conscience at all.

"And the same people after enjoying someone else sweat, in the next planting season, they will still fold their hands and watch while people go to farm.

"Na ve hen Aondo kewe. Ka Aondo tswen a fe u dealing a mbera ye."

Ogonnaya Okoro Ugwu said:

"Man inhumanity to it follow man.

"Sometimes I don't pity people when some of them receive jungle justice.

"This has gone beyond hunger, this is greed."

Terfa Michael said:

"Lol😂😂.You didn't go in time. Delay is dangerous.

"I joke over it does not mean I didn't feel your pains. Take heart Sir. It happened to my mother this year at her small farm in Gboko behind Saawuan grave. Such people will continue to lack untill they repent from their evil act."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had seen tubers of yam growing tendrils in her boyfriend's kitchen.

Man flaunts bountiful yam harvest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who planted yams in sack bags had shown off his massive harvest.

On why he planted yams in sack bags, the man said he loves experimenting and wanted to confirm that yams could be grown in sack bags.

He stated that he could now add farmer to his titles. The man's harvest thrilled many Nigerians on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng