Ademola Lookman found the back of the net in Atalanta's UEFA Champions League fixture against Real Madrid

The marquee striker became the eighth Nigerian player to find the back of the net against Los Blancos

Lookman has taken the time to react in the aftermath of his brilliant goal against the Spanish La Liga powerhouse

Ademola Lookman continued his impressive form with yet another goal in the UEFA Champions League fixture against Real Madrid.

The Atalanta star, who has been on an impressive run of form since joining the Bergamo club, was one of the players tipped to leave a mark on the crunch fixture, and although Atalanta lost the clash, Lookman indeed left his mark on the encounter.

Ademola Lookman during the UEFA Champions League matche between Atalanta BC and Real Madrid C.F. at Stadio di Bergamo on December 10, 2024. Image: Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward, who scooped the Player of the Match award, found the back of the net with a brilliant strike in the second half off an assist from substitute Lazar Samardzic.

The assist, which Lookman converted with aplomb, saw him etch his name into the record books as he became just the eighth Nigerian player to find the back of the net against Real Madrid.

In the aftermath of the crunch fixture, Lookman took time to reflect on what he dubbed an overall positive display for his side.

Lookman speaks after defeat to Real Madrid

Speaking to the media, as reported by Tutto Atalanta, Lookman acknowledged the challenge posed by the fixture but expressed pride in his team’s performance despite the result.

"It was a tough match," Lookman admitted.

"They capitalised on their opportunities when they had them. They are a very quality team, and we knew it would be difficult. We were unlucky, but we leave with our heads held high."

Reflecting on his personal performance after being named Player of the Match, the forward added:

"I always try to give my best and create opportunities for others, just as others do for me."

Lookman’s goal during the game marked his 11th of the season, a milestone that highlights his impressive form. According to statistics from FotMob, this puts him on track for what could be the most prolific campaign of his career so far.

The Nigerian forward will also be keeping a close eye on the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards, where he is considered one of the leading contenders for the Men’s Player of the Year honour.

Lookman shares the secret to his impressive form

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Lookman shared the secret behind his incredible run of form.

The Nigerian attacker attributed his form to the confidence instilled in him by coach Gian Piero Gasperini, as well as his own determination to succeed at Atalanta.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng