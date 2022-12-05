90 Christmas dad jokes to get you into the holiday spirit

The long-awaited magical festive season is here. Christmas is that time of the year when everyone reflects on how the whole year has been. Though it has a religious meaning, it is also about gift-giving, buying Christmas trees and, most importantly, it is time to spread love. And what better way to do so than to share Christmas dad jokes with your family and friends?

Christmas is a season to have fun, and nothing soothes the soul like a good laugh. Make an effort to make people around you as happy as possible during this holiday season. One of the best ways to make this happen is to write merry Christmas dad jokes on the cards you are planning to send to them.

Best Christmas dad jokes

Christmas is a day of putting a smile on the face of your loved ones. Express affection to your loved ones by sending one of these dad jokes about Christmas.

How did the ornament get addicted to Christmas? He has been hooked on trees his whole life.

What did the salt say to the pepper on Christmas? Seasonings greetings!

What happened to the man who stole an advent calendar? He got 25 days!

How do you wish a dog Merry Christmas? Feliz Navi-dog.

What do fish sing during the holidays? xmas carols.

What should you expect at the end of Christmas Day? The letter Y.

Why do mummies like Christmas so much? They're into all the wrapping.

What do you call festive ducks? Christmas quackers.

What did Adam say the day before Christmas? It's Christmas Eve!

What do you call blind reindeer? I have no eye deer.

What did the beaver say when it saw the Christmas tree? It said, nice gnawing you.

What do the elves call it when father Christmas claps his hands at the end of a play? Santapplause!

What would you get if you crossed a Christmas special decorative plant and a frog? A mistle-toad.

Why did the Christmas tree go to the barber? It needed to be trimmed!

How did Scrooge win the football game? Because the ghost of Christmas passed.

What is the best Christmas present in the world? A broken drum, you just can't beat it!

Where do you find reindeer? I don't know; It depends on where you left them.

Christmas! The time when everyone gets santamental.

What is a Christmas tree's favourite candy? Orna-mints!

Why are Christmas trees so fond of the past? Because the present's beneath them.

Why is it always so cold during xmas? Because it is Decembrrrrrrrr.

Funny Christmas dad jokes

Christmas is the season of joy, and there is no more joyful sound than laughter. For that reason, the following hilarious Christmas eve dad jokes will make you giggle through the holidays.

What are the best Christmas sweaters made from? Fleece Navidad.

What do you call Santa's little helpers? Subordinate clauses.

What do you call someone who can't stop talking about last Christmas? Santa-mental!

Why is a Christmas tree so bad at knitting? They have too many needles!

What would you give a dog as a present for Christmas? The best gift would be a mobile bone.

Where does Santa keep all his money? At the local snow bank.

Who delivers Christmas presents to cats and dogs? Santa Paws.

Who is never hungry at Christmas? The turkey is always stuffed.

What did the reindeer say before telling a joke to the comedy show? He said this one's going to sleigh you.

Who is Santa's favourite singer? Elf-is, Presley.

Why is it getting harder to buy Advent calendars? Their days are numbered!

How do Christmas trees get ready for a party? They spruce up!

Why don't reindeer like picnics? Because of all their ant-lures.

What's the favourite Christmas carol of every new parent? Silent night.

How is Christmas exactly like your job? You do all the work, and some fat guy in a suit gets all the credit.

Where do little trees go to become Christmas trees? Elementree school!

What would you call Santa if he went bankrupt? He'd be called Saint Nickel-less.

What do you get if you eat Christmas decorations? Tinsel-itis!

Where do elves go to vote? The North Poll.

What does the queen call her Christmas broadcast? The One Show!

Why don't crabs celebrate xmas? Because they're shellfish.

Santa dad jokes

You will find the following list helpful if you are looking for awesome December dad jokes. They include:

Why is Santa scared of chimneys? Because he's claustrophobic.

How does Santa Claus take photos with the good kids? Well, he does it with a Pole-roid camera.

Why does Santa use GPS? He doesn't want to be a lost Claus.

What is Santa Claus' laundry detergent of choice? Yule-Tide.

Famous friends, which of Santa's friends is the most chill? Jack Frost.

Where does Santa stop for coffee? Star-bucks.

Why does Santa have three gardens? So he can ho ho ho!

What's Santa's favourite candy? Jolly Ranchers.

A Christmas breakfast. What breakfast do Santa and his wife like to eat together? Mistle-toast.

How can you tell that Santa is real? You can sense his presents whenever he comes.

Why did Santa go to the liquor store? He was looking for holiday spirits.

What is Santa's favourite pizza? One that's deep-pan, crisp and even!

What does Mrs Claus sing to Santa on his birthday? Freeze a jolly good fellow!

What is the nationality of Santa Claus? He is North Pole-ish.

How much did Santa pay for his sleigh? Nothing. It was on the house!

Santa Jackson, what goes oh-oh-oh? Santa was walking backwards.

What do you call Santa living at the South Pole? A lost clause!

What's as big as Santa but weighs nothing? Santa's shadow!

Which of Santa's reindeer has bad manners? Rude-olph.

When someone delivers a package to Santa, what do they do? Ring the jingle bell.

What name does Santa use to check in at hotels on beach vacations? Sandy Claus.

Bad Christmas dad jokes

Dad jokes are typically bad yet funny jokes that dad tells the family. Below is a list of bad dad jokes for Christmas that you might find fit to share with your loved ones.

How many presents can Santa fit in an empty sack? Only one. After one present, it is not empty anymore.

What do you call a child who doesn't believe in Santa? A rebel without a Claus.

How does Santa remember all the fireplaces he's visited? He keeps a log.

Why doesn't Santa go to the hospital? He has private elf care.

Why did Mrs Claus get mad at Santa? Because her husband was a flake.

Why did no one bid for Rudolph and Blitzen on eBay? Because they were two deer!

What did Santa say to the smoker? Please don't smoke; it isn't good for my elf!

What do you get if Santa forgets to wear his underpants? Saint Knickerless!

What does Santa do when his elves misbehave? He gives them the sack!

Corny dad Christmas jokes

Xmas dad jokes are the perfect way to get into the holiday mood. Consider writing one of these silly Christmas jokes on a card and send to your loved ones.

What's Santa's tax status? Elf-employed.

Who delivers Christmas presents to sharks? Santa Jaws.

What did one Christmas tree say to another? Lighten up!

How does a snowman lose weight? He waits for the weather to get warmer!

What's the most popular Christmas wine? I don't like brussels sprouts!

Why does Santa always enter through the chimney? Because it soots him.

How do sheep wish each other happy holidays? Merry Christmas to ewe.

Why did Santa's helper see a therapist? Because he had low self-esteem.

Why is a foot a good Christmas present? Because it makes a good stocking filler.

What type of cars do the elves of Santa Claus drive? Toy-otas.

What do you get when you combine a Christmas tree with an iPad? A pineapple!

What does Santa suffer from if he gets stuck in a chimney? Claustrophobia.

Did you hear that Santa knows karate? He has a black belt.

How does Rudolph know when Christmas is coming? He refers to his calen-deer.

What did one snowman say to the other snowman? Do you smell carrots?

What is Santa's favourite place to deliver presents? Idaho-ho-ho.

Why do Donner and Blitzen get to take so many coffee breaks? Because they are Santa's star bucks!

What do you call a snowman with a six-pack? The abdominal snowman.

The above Christmas dad jokes fit well in brightening your festive season. You can also use them to design your Christmas cards to get your family into the holiday spirit. Merry Christmas!

