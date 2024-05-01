Yul Edochie has declared his desire to his second wife, Judy Austin, in his car as he also wished his fans a happy new month

In the viral video, he said that he would spend a thousand lifetimes with Judy Austin as he played Boy Spyce's song, 'I Don't Care' at the background

Austin was also happy with what her husband said and she gave her fans a lovely smile in the viral video

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, seemed unperturbed by the series of abuses and name-calling he has gotten because of his love for his second wife, Judy Austin.

The actor who started an online church a few months ago made a vow to Austin as they were in his car driving.

According to him, he is ready to spend a thousand lifetimes with her. He also declared his love for her in the video.

Yul Edochie makes vow to second wife. Photo credit @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Edochie calls Austin gorgeous

In the caption of his post, Edochie, who said he would have 11 children gushed over his wife and called her a gorgeous woman.

He smiled at the camera while singing 'I don't Care' by Boy Spyce. The actor also wished his fans a happy new month.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video posted by Edochie. Here are some of the comments below:

@gifted_okon:

"Queen MAY for life! She is my role model."

@prisco_love:

"I love May, she's always winning. Social media love is full of pretence

@thick.fina:

"Okay pls now go an sign the divorce paper make may go find her own love too thank God u have chosen who u want to be with we wish you guys all the best."

@nuellaxhris:

"Na so you tell May."

@joy_dalungs:

"Abegi na today? is that not what you said about your first wife too? Be consistent with your word please."

@fornah.emma:

"Go and sign the divorce please. So May can go and spend a thousand times with someone that values her. Werey."

@child_ofgracequeenmay:

"Useless goats who cares."

@kiki_monanu:

"All efforts to get May to react have continued to fail. Keep trying."

@blessedifygod912022:

"Why are you telling us,if truly you are in love with her."

@nasa1organicskincare:

"Shameless things."

