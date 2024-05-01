Global site navigation

“See Dis Gorgeous Woman, I Will Spend a Thousand Lifetimes Wit Her”: Yul Edochie Vows to Judy Austin
Nollywood

“See Dis Gorgeous Woman, I Will Spend a Thousand Lifetimes Wit Her”: Yul Edochie Vows to Judy Austin

by  Shade Metibogun
  • Yul Edochie has declared his desire to his second wife, Judy Austin, in his car as he also wished his fans a happy new month
  • In the viral video, he said that he would spend a thousand lifetimes with Judy Austin as he played Boy Spyce's song, 'I Don't Care' at the background
  • Austin was also happy with what her husband said and she gave her fans a lovely smile in the viral video

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, seemed unperturbed by the series of abuses and name-calling he has gotten because of his love for his second wife, Judy Austin.

The actor who started an online church a few months ago made a vow to Austin as they were in his car driving.

According to him, he is ready to spend a thousand lifetimes with her. He also declared his love for her in the video.

Yul Edochie makes vow to second wife.
Yul Edochie makes vow to second wife. Photo credit @yuledochie
Source: Instagram

Edochie calls Austin gorgeous

In the caption of his post, Edochie, who said he would have 11 children gushed over his wife and called her a gorgeous woman.

He smiled at the camera while singing 'I don't Care' by Boy Spyce. The actor also wished his fans a happy new month.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video posted by Edochie. Here are some of the comments below:

@gifted_okon:

"Queen MAY for life! She is my role model."

@prisco_love:

"I love May, she's always winning. Social media love is full of pretence

@thick.fina:

"Okay pls now go an sign the divorce paper make may go find her own love too thank God u have chosen who u want to be with we wish you guys all the best."

@nuellaxhris:

"Na so you tell May."

@joy_dalungs:

"Abegi na today? is that not what you said about your first wife too? Be consistent with your word please."

@fornah.emma:

"Go and sign the divorce please. So May can go and spend a thousand times with someone that values her. Werey."

@child_ofgracequeenmay:

"Useless goats who cares."

@kiki_monanu:

"All efforts to get May to react have continued to fail. Keep trying."

@blessedifygod912022:

"Why are you telling us,if truly you are in love with her."

@nasa1organicskincare:

"Shameless things."

Yul Edochie and Judy fly to Asaba

Legit.ng had reported that Yul Edochie and his second wife, Austin, shared a video of themselves in Asaba.

The controversial couple were at the airport in the clip and pictures they posted.

Their post came after May, Edochie's first wife made a similar post while she was heading to Dubai.

Source: Legit.ng

