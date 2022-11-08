35 Christmas tree topper ideas to make your holidays special

With numerous Christmas tree topper ideas, picking the best one to decorate your Christmas tree is a daunting task. Since it is a festive season, a Christmas tree plays an integral role in making it a memorable experience. When picking a topper, you must consider your preferences and what your friends and family will like.

Contrary to the thought that the toppers are complex and expensive, they can be made from simple and less expensive materials. Moreover, you only need to have Christmas tree topper ideas with a few materials, and you will be ready to make one yourself.

Christmas tree topper ideas

It is a tradition in most homes to have a Christmas tree during festivities, but such a tree will only be beautiful with decorations. You can add multiple accessories to the tree, but crowning it with a nice topper makes it complete. Here are Christmas tree topper ideas you can choose from.

Best Christmas tree toppers

There are numerous Christmas tree toppers, but selecting the best ones will make the holiday memorable for your guests. Here are some suggestions you can adopt.

1 Christmas tree star topper

This is one of the most popular tree toppers. It symbolises the Bethlehem star that guided people to where baby Jesus was born. No Christmas tree will be complete without a star on it.

2. Disney tree topper

Are kids visiting for the Christmas holiday? A Disney tree topper would make them not feel out of place as they can see their favourite cartoon characters. If you know their favourite cartoon, you can place it on the tree.

3. Angel Christmas tree topper

An angel is another important symbol for Christmas since they announced the birth of Christ. The angels appeared high in the sky, so placing an angel topper at the top of the tree is ideal.

4. Christmas tree bow topper

A bow may appear classical and unique, but a beautiful piece to use as a tree topper. Using a ribbon, you can make one or buy one of the many designs available. Choose different shades to make a colourful tree.

5. Snowman tree topper

In some places, Christmas come during winter, and thus, a snowman for a tree topper would best portray the season. Moreover, you can decorate the snowman with a ribbon bow and elf hat.

6. Santa tree topper

Father Christmas is the most popular figure during the holidays. Having a Santa tree topper would not be a surprise, but it enhances the festivity mood since everyone expects goodies from Santa.

7. Gnome tree topper

It's perfect for a nordic-inspired Christmas tree. Putting a red cone-shaped hat on the gnome’s head makes it look like a small old Santa.

Vintage Christmas tree toppers

Christmas is one of the oldest holidays celebrated worldwide; therefore, adding a vintage tree topper brings back the memories of past celebrations. Choose any of these toppers to give your tree a vintage appearance.

8. Yarn letters

If you want to add a personal touch to your Christmas tree, yarn letters will be an appropriate choice for a topper. With them, you can make letters of your name or the names of your loved ones visiting for a holiday.

9. Origami star

Making an origami star is simple, yet it adds incredible beauty to your Christmas tree. Origami is an ancient art, and including an origami star will surely incorporate the vintage look of the tree. Besides the star, you can make other designs, such as origami dragons.

10. Elf hat

It would be impossible to think about Christmas without the elf hat crossing your mind. Also known as the Santa hat, it is a perfect addition to your Christmas tree. Interestingly, the hat is not a one-off use since you can keep it for use in future festivities.

11. Reindeer head

Reindeer has some history with Christmas celebrations, and using a Reindeer head as a topper is a unique idea. Moreover, if you love the wild, this tree topper is a perfect choice, and you can also use it as a sculptural piece on a vase.

12. Chicken Weathervane

If you live in a farmhouse, think of a Christmas tree topper with one of your farm animals. A chicken is a good suggestion; you can complement it with a weathervane, which makes it unique.

13. Sunburst mirror

Mirrors are popular decorative accessories, and adding them to your Christmas tree is a plus. They will enhance the sparkles of the lights on the tree, making it glitter even more. Sunburst mirror designs are the best for the tree topper, but you can pick other designs, such as star-shaped mirrors.

14. Felt dove

Isn’t a felt dove for a Christmas tree topper a nice idea? It would seem like a dove perching on the tree. While you can choose any colour for the dove depending on your preference, a white or grey whitish would be appropriate.

15. Pinecones

Since most Christmas trees are cone-shaped, pinecones for the tree topper make a great addition for decoration. Choose different sizes of pinecones but ensure that you do not overdo it.

16. Seahorse

A seahorse Christmas tree topper is also worth considering since it is peculiar. It is most suitable for a beach house as it portrays the ocean animals. You can add some lighting on the topper to make it more attractive.

DIY tree toppers

Can't afford the expensive toppers? You can have a customised tree topper made from readily available material. Here are some DIY toppers you can make to add a personalised touch to your Christmas tree.

17. Personalised message

You should not overthink finding the right Christmas tree topper because simple things like a heartfelt message would do. Is there a message you want to put across during the festivities? Write and print it on paper and hang it on the tree.

18. Rustic star

A rustic star decoration is another perfect addition to a Christmas tree in a farmhouse. You require twigs, craft wire, and hot glue to make it. Design and make the rustic star and place it on the top of the tree.

19. Pipe cleaner

Pipe cleaners can also be used as Christmas tree toppers, especially when you are on a low budget. With numerous colours available, pick your favourite shades and fix them together, and you will have a nice topper.

20. Toilet paper roll

Toilet paper rolls may be useful as they can be used for Christmas tree toppers. You can wrap the toilet paper rolls with decorating wraps and place them on the tree.

21. Candy cane star

Another variation of the star Christmas tree topper is the one made from candy canes. This is a perfect choice if most visitors will be kids who fancy candies. You can make a beautiful candy cane star Christmas tree topper using ten candy canes and ten mints.

22. Coffee can hat

Another DIY tip yet inexpensive tree topper is using an old coffee can hat. If you have one, you can turn it upside down instead of throwing it away and add a few decorations, such as coloured ribbons. Place it on top of your Christmas tree, and you will be amazed by how beautiful it looks.

23. Metallic balloons

These balloons are quickly gaining popularity in many events, such as birthday parties. You can also use them during Christmas as tree toppers. Make a metallic balloon using a favourite letter and place it on the tree.

24. Beaded star

A beaded star topper is easy to make as you only require beaded of your colour preference, a wire, and pliers. Join the beads using the wire and fold them to form a star shape. When placed on the tree, it resembles other types of star toppers, but you will feel proud since you made it.

Unique tree toppers

If you are tired of using a particular topper each Christmas holiday, it is time to change and try something new and unique. These toppers are not common; your holiday guests will find them amazing.

25. Personalised family name wire

If you are celebrating your first Christmas as a family, this would be a great idea for a tree topper. Spell out the letters of your family name and place them on the tree. You will be proud of it, and it will also introduce you to guests unfamiliar with your family name.

26. King Kong

Do you intend to incorporate something in your Christmas tree that would make your guests laugh? A King Kong tree topper made from plastic will do the trick. Additionally, it is a least expected choice and would catch your guests by surprise.

27. Capiz classical star

Like the Bethlehem star, this eight-point metallic and plastic star is best placed at the top of the tree where it glows, illuminating the tree. It is another unique variation of a star tree topper you can choose.

28. Hugging polar bear

Undoubtedly, polar bears are cute and are many people’s favourite gifts. However, they can also be beautiful Christmas tree toppers. Placing an elf hat on the bear makes the topper even more beautiful.

29. Fluffy Pom-Pom

If you are into arts and crafts, a fluffy pom-pom as a Christmas tree topper will suit you. With yarns and paper cards, you can make different shapes to decorate the tree. You can either do it yourself or purchase ready-made fluffy pom-pom.

30. Tree for tree

Another workable idea is having an elegant tree as your Christmas tree topper. They come in different sizes, colours, and decorations, and you can pick the right depending on how you want it to blend with the Christmas tree.

31. Wooden straw

Wooden straws are readily available, but did you know they can make unique tree toppers? You can use them to make almost any shape you want on the tree. For instance, you can make a star or rhombus shape.

32. Animated carousel

An animated carousel is another perfect choice for a tree topper if children spend the holiday in your house.

33. Red truck tree topper

If you love a motor enthusiast, a red truck tree topper will be best for you. However, you should not limit yourself to a red truck since you can choose a vehicle of your preference. Switch on the headlights to make it look real.

34. Dazzling snowflakes

This is ideal if you prefer classic winter themes over traditional Christmas themes. They are almost similar to stars since they shine, but they are quite distinct and more appealing.

35. Dog breed tree topper

A pet-inspired topper can warm your heart if you are a pet lover. Pet dogs are the most preferred selection, and since there are multiple dog breeds, you can choose whichever you like. Do not forget to put a Santa hat on its head.

What can I use as a Christmas tree topper?

You can use any item depending on your preferences. You can be creative and come up with whatever you like. As you choose a topper, you must also consider what your guests would prefer because the holiday is not all about you.

What is the most popular Christmas tree topper?

Angel tree topper is the most popular one. It has been used for a long time and is believed to symbolise the angel who announced the birth of Christ to shepherds.

How big should the topper on the Christmas tree be?

The size of a tree topper depends on the size of the Christmas tree. A big tree requires a big topper, while a small tree requires a small topper. Another topper size determiner is your budget.

Different items inspire Christmas tree toppers and come in various sizes and shapes. As you prepare for the holiday season, you can borrow any of the above tree topper ideas. Interestingly, you can opt for DIY ideas which you can easily make at home.

