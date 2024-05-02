A Nigerian boy, Daniel Anjorin, was stabbed many times to death by a now-in-custody murder suspect

Police revealed that four other people were seriously injured during the rampage run by the suspect, who proved difficult to apprehend

It took the US Police 14 minutes to get to the scene, and it took them a while more before they had control of the situation

A brilliant Nigerian schoolboy, Daniel Anjorin, has been confirmed dead after he sustained fatal wounds from multiple stabs in Hainault, United States of America.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, has been arrested, and authorities have shared that thorough investigations have begun to uncover the details surrounding the incident.

A similar incident occurred last year which claimed a student life

Although the tragic event occurred during school hours, attempts to get the Police to the scene and take control proved difficult as the force arrived 14 minutes after the first call was made to them, the BBC reported.

When Police got to the scene eventually, they struggled to nab the armed man, with two officers reportedly seriously injured.

Information from the Police department suggests that the injuries sustained by the Policemen are not life-threatening.

The suspect had earlier injured a 33-year-old when he crashed his vehicle into a building in Laing Close on Tuesday and then alighted to physically attack the man, who sustained a neck wound from the struggle.

Dabiri-Erewa Condoles with Daniel's Family

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has commiserated with the aggrieved family.

The commission's head, in a statement released by its Head of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, posted on the commission's official X page, described the brutal incident as unfortunate, gruesome and sad.

The post read:

"She (Dabiri-Erewa) condoled with the family of the deceased and the Nigerian communities in the UK, praying unto God to rest the soul of young Daniel whose life was cut short on Tuesday.

