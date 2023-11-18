75+ winter jokes for kids to warm some chilly little hearts

Winter is not just about bundling up in layers. This season invites playfulness and the joy of sharing lighthearted moments. These winter jokes for kids will create an atmosphere of fun and merriment. They will turn your frosty days into opportunities for shared smiles and cherished memories.

Winter officially begins with the winter solstice, usually around December 21st in the Northern Hemisphere. Interestingly, it is a great time to witness the Northern (Aurora Borealis) and Southern (Aurora Australis) Lights. These mesmerizing light displays are caused by charged particles from the sun interacting with the Earth's magnetic field.

Winter jokes for kids

There is no time better than winter to unleash your inner comic. Curl up with your little ones and have them gasping for breath as you tell your funniest jokes.

Winter jokes for elementary students

You may find interest waning in your class as you wait for winter break. These are some of the best jokes for teachers to keep their elementary students engaged.

What do snowmen eat for breakfast? Snowflakes!

Why did the fireplace break up with the chimney? It felt like there was no "spark" left in their relationship!

What is Frosty’s cow’s name? Eski-moo

How do snowmen get around? By riding an "icicle"!

What did the tree say after a long, cold winter? What a re-leaf!

What does a barbershop serve in winter? Cold cuts!

What do you call a snowman with a carrot in each ear? Anything you want because he can't hear you!

What does Frosty take when he’s ill? A chill pill

What doesn’t have teeth but bites? Frost

What’s white and goes up? A confused snowflake

Why did Grandpa put his money in the freezer? He wanted cold, hard cash!

How do you stay warm in a cold room? Go to the corner; it's always 90 degrees!

Why was the snowman looking through the carrots? He was picking his nose!

Why did the girl bring a ladder to the bar in winter? Because she heard the drinks were on the house!

What did one cold say to the other? "I've got chills, and they're multiplying!"

Why is it always so cold during Christmas? Because it is Decembrrrrrrrr.

Cold jokes for kids

Get ready to embark on a journey of whimsical winter wit. These jokes for kids about winter will leave kids and the young at heart chuckling all season long.

What do you call a very scary winter monster with a six-pack? An abdominal snowman!

Why don't scientists trust atoms in the winter? Because they make up everything, even cold weather!

Why did the cold weather report go to therapy? It had too many issues to "let it go"!

What did one snowman say to the other? "Do you smell carrots?"

What did one icicle say to the other? "I'm falling for you!"

Why do winter gloves never trust each other? They always have cold hands!

Why did the snowman bring a broom? To sweep away the competition!

Why do seals never get cold? Because they have fur coats!

How do you make a cold tissue dance? You put a little boogie in it!

What do you call a snowman party? A snowball!

Why did the cool kid bring a pencil to the party? So he could draw attention!

Why did the fireplace get promoted? Because it had the skills to rise through the ranks and keep things heated up!

What do you get if you cross a snowman and a vampire? Frostbite!

What’s faster, heat or cold? Heat, because you can catch a cold.

What did the cop say to the Winter Wonderland thief? “Freeze!”

What do you call the penguin who stole a baby octopus? A SQUIDnapper

Cute winter jokes

Gather around the fireplace and cosy up with a cup of hot cocoa. Let the laughter flow gently with these jokes about winter for kids.

How do you catch a snowflake? With a "snow"-net!

How do fireplaces make decisions? They have a "flue" for thought!

What did one log say to the other in the fireplace? "You're burning up tonight!"

What do snowmen wear on their heads? Ice caps!

How do you make a fireplace laugh? Tell it a funny flue joke!

What did the two Frosties say to each other? Nobody nose.

How does a snowman lose weight? He waits for the weather to get warmer!

What do you call a fireplace that can sing? An "Adele"-brating fire!

Why was the fireplace always invited to parties? Because it knew how to turn up the heat!

Why did the snowman go to school? To improve his "cool" factor!

Why was the fireplace good at keeping secrets? Because it knew how to keep things in the chimney!

How do you know when a fireplace is excited? It's all fired up!

What do snowmen wear on their ears? Ice caps!

What's a fireplace's favourite song? "Burn Baby Burn!"

Why did the fireplace join a band? It had a great sense of "flame"!

Funny winter jokes for kids

From frosty puns to snowman shenanigans, winter has much to offer, even for lovers of morbid humour. These jokes for kids will brighten the coldest days.

How do you know if there’s a snowman in your bed? You wake up with frostbite!

What did the frost say to the fog? "You're so transparent; I can see right through you!"

What do you call a frost that loves to read? A book-ice!

Why did the snowman call his dog Frost? Because Frost bites!

Why did Frost go to the comedy club? It wanted to crack up and leave everyone in an icy silence!

How do you organize a fantastic frost party? Plan it flake by flake!

What do snowmen like to do on the weekend? Chill out!

What did the enthusiastic fireplace say to the reluctant wood? "Come on, let's ignite the night and have a blazing good time!"

Did you hear about Frosty the Spy? He has a license to chill.

What did the incomplete snowman say to the kid? “Hey, can you give me a hand?”

How do you know when it is too cold to picnic outside? You chip your tooth on your soup!

What’s the first prize at the Winter Olympics? The “cold” medal.

What did Jack say to Frosty the Snowman? "Ice to meet you!"

How do you get information in winter? Check the winter-net.

Who is Frosty’s favourite Aunt? Aunt Artica

Winter jokes and riddles

Here are some clever riddles and jokes to keep your kids’ minds sharp this frosty season. With its icy charm and snowy wonders, winter becomes the backdrop for a joyous collection of giggles and grins.

I'm cold and white, but I'm not a dove. I fall from the sky, covering all you love. Answer: snow.

I'm made of water, but you can't drink me. I'm solid and chilly; what can I be? Answer: Ice

I'm a fluffy friend that falls from the sky. Catch me on your tongue as I pass by. Answer: Snowflake

I'm not a blanket, but I cover the ground. I make everything quiet without a sound. Answer: Snow

I'm cold and white, but I'm not a bear. Children use me for a wintery affair. Answer: Snowsuit

I'm a frozen weapon, ready to throw. Children use me in a frosty ball throw. Answer: Snowball

I'm not a clock, but I tick in the cold. I tell you the temperature, or so I'm told. Answer: Thermometer

I'm a cosy spot with a warm, crackling sound. You sit by me when ice covers the ground. Answer: Fireplace

I'm a winter vehicle that goes downhill fast. On an icy slope, a thrilling blast. Answer: Sled

I'm a round friend made of ice. With a carrot nose and eyes that glow. Answer: Snowman

I'm a winter creature, not a bear or a cat. White fur, black eyes, and a long, cold hat. Answer: Penguin

I'm not a summer fruit, but I'm cool. In winter, I'm used for a fun rule. Answer: Watermelon Snowman

I'm a winter treat, sweet and round. Covered in chocolate and eaten all around. Answer: Hot Cocoa

I'm a winter sport, a game on the ice. Players glide with sticks; it's really nice. Answer: Ice Hockey

As the winter season blankets the world in a shimmering white coat, there's no better time to warm up the atmosphere with laughter. In this compilation, we've gathered an assortment of winter jokes for kids specially crafted to tickle their funny bones.

