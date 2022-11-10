83 Christmas pick-up lines for that perfect mistletoe moment

Christmas pick-up lines come in handy when you interact with different people during the holiday season. If you find it difficult to start a chat with a stranger, these lines can be great conversation starters while also communicating your intentions.

Christmas is always known to be the season of giving, but it is also the season of love. If you have a crush and want to start a relationship, the holiday season is the best opportunity to make a move. These Christmas pick-up lines can help start you off.

Best Christmas pick-up lines

Not every pick-up line gives the desired outcome; thus, you must pick the best ones. Here is a selection of good Christmas pick-up lines worth trying out during the holidays.

You make me more excited than seeing gifts under a Christmas tree.

I feel like a Christmas tree when you talk to me because you make me light up!

Are you not supposed to be on top of that tree? Because you are a star.

Forget 12 days of Christmas. I want 12 days with you.

Are you Christmas because I want to merry you.

Even Santa cannot make candy as sweet as you.

What is the difference between you and the grinch? The grinch stole Christmas, but you stole my heart.

I must be a snowflake because I have fallen for you.

Can I take a picture of you so I can show Santa exactly what I want for Christmas?

If I were a snowman, I would melt standing next to you cause you are just too hot for me to handle.

Please do not be alarmed if a big man wearing a red suit picks you up and throws you into a bag. (Why?) Because I asked for you for Christmas.

Those are not sugar plums dancing through my head. It is all you.

I'm like a Christmas present; you'll love waking up to me in the morning.

If you were a tree, you'd be an evergreen because I bet you look this good year-round.

Santa dropped me off and said you wished for me?

I like milk and cookies, but I would rather have you.

You’d be the first gift I’d unwrap Christmas morning.

I didn’t think I was a snowman until you melted my heart.

I wish you as my Christmas present.

Will you help Santa let it snow tonight?

They say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. But the entire year is wonderful when I'm with you.

Funny and cheesy Christmas pick-up lines

There is always a funny side to everything, especially during the holidays when people are merry-making. Funny and cheesy pick-up lines will work best for you if you want to make your encounter hilarious and memorable.

The Starbucks Christmas cup might’ve been controversial, but our relationship wouldn’t be.

Do you know what would bring joy to the world? You and me being together.

Unlike Buddy the Elf, I have five main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, syrup, and you.

Could you please hold my hands? I usually warm my hands at the fireplace; however, you are much hotter than any other fireplace.

Santa is for kids, and I am for you.

Sweetheart, you are making me more excited than those gifts.

Do you work in the boxing department? Because you are the whole package.

If tomorrow morning you would wake up in a box, it is because I asked to get the best gift for Christmas.

Do you know what you remind me of? A candy cane: nice curves and super sweet!

Giving me your number would be such a perfect gift. I wouldn’t ask Santa for any other thing this year!

I’d have to be a Cotton-Headed Ninny Muggins not to at least try to get your number before I leave here.

It’s not going to be the most wonderful time of the year for me unless we get to spend a little time together.

Sleigh Bells Ring, are you listenin’? My heart is pounding a little faster because I’m standing so close to you.

Do you like the song "Jingle Bells"? Because you look like you go all the way.

Shouldn't you be sitting on top of the tree, Angel?

Hi, Santa said you wished for me. Good choice.

I can tell you’re quite the ‘elf-a-male.

Are you interested in seeing the “North Pole”?

Girl, if you come to my house on Black Friday, all your clothes will be 100 per cent off.

I just got some mistletoe; how about we return to my place and try it out?

Interesting Christmas pick-up lines for him

Planning to approach him during the holidays and tell him you yearn for a relationship with him? Do not stumble over words; use these lines to express your feelings for him.

If you didn’t hear the jingle bells, I’ve to ignore the ring in my eyes just like I’m ignoring the ring on your finger.

It’s a season of giving, so why not give me your number?

Your friend is looking fine tonight. I wish you were a reindeer; you’d be a Cupid and introduce me.

The quicker we get in my bed, the sooner Santa will be here.

My love for you is spicy, nutty and unavoidable. Just like a fruitcake during the holidays.

When we met, it was love at frost sight.

I lost my scarf. Mind if I wrap you around me to stay warm?

If kisses were snowflakes, I’d send you a blizzard.

You should work with the elves in the ribbon-tying department because you are pretty knotty.

I would definitely let you join in my reindeer games.

I’m glad the holiday season is so icy because you’re so hot.

Do you want to kiss under the mistletoe and get an electric shock?

Don’t be jelly. Cheer up and be my heart shaker this Christmas!

I don’t what to cry, so be mine this Christmas.

I’d love to show you the toys my elves make for adults.

I know it's not Christmas, but Santa’s lap is always ready.

I’ve got something special in the sack for you!

If you jingle my bells, I’ll promise you a white Christmas.

How about I slip down your chimney at half past midnight?

Heartwarming Christmas pick-up lines for her

Using smooth Christmas pick-up lines will surely win her heart. The lines will make her feel valued, especially during the holidays when most people look for love. Here are examples you can try out on her.

Are you Santa? Because I want to sit on your lap and whisper exactly what I want from you.

Do you live in an igloo? Because you seem like a pretty cool person.

Good tidings aren’t the only thing I can give you.

Let me take you out on a first date in the snow – I promise I’m not a flake-y person.

Let’s get out of here and explore the North Pole. I’m a rebel without a Claus.

You are the reason Santa even has a naughty list.

Did you ask Santa for a rhino this Christmas? Because it looks like you could use something horny.

Keep an eye out for elves with ropes and a blindfold! Why? Cause I asked Santa for you this Christmas.

Let’s pretend to be presents and get laid under the tree.

Like candy canes and Christmas, you and I are mints for each other.

If I were the grinch, I wouldn’t steal Christmas. I’d steal you.

I feel like we’re developing some good chemis-tree.

Is your name Kwanzaa? Because I’d celebrate you for a week.

Hi, I'm Advent. You must be Christmas because I've been waiting for you for what feels like forever.

I want to be the other guy who sees you when you’re sleeping apart from Santa.

That’s not a candy cane in my pocket. I’m just glad to see you!

Let’s play Titanic. You be the iceberg, and I’ll go down.

It isn't Christmas yet, but your presence is already gifting me.

Other than me, what are you asking Santa for this year?

I have Christmas cookies. Do you want to taste them?

Are you looking for a tree topper? I’ve been told I’m a star on top.

I know today isn't Christmas because you weren't under my tree when I woke up.

I wish your hair were made of mistletoe so I'd always have an excuse to kiss you.

Festivities bring different people together, and you will likely spot your crush. Your first words can either make or break a potential relationship with them. However, the above Christmas pick-up lines will give you a head start in your conversation.

