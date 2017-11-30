50 sweet things to say to your girlfriend to make her cry

Maintaining a relationship can be challenging, and not everyone can do it successfully. But it's crucial to keep in mind that the more deeply you love each other, the more significant those little tokens of appreciation are. Here are sweet things to say to your girlfriend to make her cry.

Selective focus photo of pink rose in bloom. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Impressing the girl is an important aspect of truly winning her heart. Your girlfriend sometimes needs to hear that she is the most beautiful and delightful human in the world. Here are the most affectionate words and phrases that will make your beloved very happy and her cheeks burn with a bright flame of love.

Sweet things to say to your girlfriend to make her cry

Are you out of words? Here are some of the sweetest things to say to your girlfriend to make her cry. To a woman, these messages make her feel great and loved.

You gave my life meaning — now; you are the meaning of my life.

When I'm with you, I feel lucky. All my friends are jealous of me because I have you.

I feel so happy when I am next to you, and my heart hurts when you're not around.

Thanks to your beautiful smile, all my stress, troubles and problems have vanished. You're like the dawn, like the sun which banishes the darkness.

I regret not meeting you much earlier; so many years have been wasted without you by my side.

I desperately want to spend the rest of my life trying to make you happy.

You are why I want to become a better man and change so that I can be worthy of your affection.

My stomach is full of butterflies when your hands touch my face.

When you have to go and look at me, my heart stops, and I do not want you to go anywhere.

I got up this morning thinking about you and went to bed thinking about you.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sweet things to say to your ex-girlfriend to make her cry

Photography of a man wearing a white T-shirt kissing a woman while holding a bicycle on river dock during sunset. Photo: pexels.com, @asadphotography (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ex-girlfriends are not enemies. You can yet rekindle and win her love. All you have to do is find the proper words. Take a look at these love messages for her you can use.

Sometimes I wonder why I wasn't enough for you, and It still hurts when I think about it.

Our relationship may have reached its use-by date, but my affection for you hasn't and never will. I adore you.

I am such a fool that I let go of you earlier. Please forgive me. I adore you dearly, and I promise never to hurt you again.

A difficult time has passed painfully, but your memories still make me want to cry. I miss you.

Those lovely moments spent with you, those lovely days I still miss through, please come back to my life. Without you now, I won't survive; I still cherish you a lot!

My heart says it can't stop loving you, and I beg you to listen to your heart too. I adore you.

I gave you more love; in return, you gave me incomplete love. But I'm happy because I really adored you.

You look so beautiful that I will never forget it. I have always been caring and loving.

You know that you are still missed; I still remember our first kiss; I still want you so much, I still long for your touch, and I still adore you a lot!

I will always treasure your concern and care. Whether you didn't catch up with my feelings but I always will.

Touching love messages for her to make her cry

Heart-shaped red neon signage. Photo: pexels.com, @designecologist (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The best approach to a woman's heart is through sweet words. Even still, coming up with the ideal love text might be challenging, particularly if you lack a knack for language. Here are some romantic things to say to your girlfriend to make her cry.

I never felt so tragic and now realize that being with you was the most fulfilling thing for me.

Storm clouds may gather, and stars may collide, but I will be with you until the end of time.

You are the light of my life. You fill my life with warmth and my heart with your affection. Thanks for making me feel this way.

My darling, you make me feel as if I could achieve anything in the world. I am a better person for having met you.

When you came into my life, I left all my past behind me. I just love this newly found love that makes me feel like a baby again; my sugar, I adore you so much.

Your affection runs in my veins just as blood flows; there are no better days than the ones we spent together. I would forever adore and cherish you.

I am blessed to have you by my side, and I could never imagine having anyone else in my life. I need you with me, always and forever.

I am throwing a tear in the ocean. And I will only stop loving you when you are able to find that tear.

You are the girl who taught me the real meaning of my life. Before meeting you, everything was so meaningless to me.

You must be a dictionary with billions of pages because you have brought meaning to my life. Your presence has added meaning to my life.

Sweet things to say to your wife to make her cry

Silhouette photography of man and woman. Photo: pexels.com, @visoesdomundo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You have a duty as a husband always keep your wife satisfied. You can do a lot of things to make her happy, including giving her lots of compliments and cute phrases and encouraging her. Below are sweet messages that will make her burst into tears.

You fill all of the emptiness in my heart. I am so very happy to have you in my life. I love you very much!

I love you now and forever. I will love you until I die, and if there is life after that, I will continue to love you then.

I will give my all to love you. I will give you my spirit, my soul, and my body.

Dear wife, you fill all of my emptiness with your endless affection. I am so grateful to have you. I cherish you very much!

I adore you more than any other words can say; I promise to love you always; my heart is yours.

Your affection has focused its energy on me like the sun, and like a tender plant beside the streams of water, I am blossoming well.

I love hugging you, but I hate letting go. I love saying hello, but I hate saying goodbye.

It takes great luck to have someone like you. I feel blessed each day and each moment for this gift.

When I see you, I feel like I have been brought back to life. It is like I was in a deep sleep for so many years until your sweet smile awoke me.

Whenever I look into your eyes, I feel the same way I felt when we first met.

Good morning message to make her cry

Four yellow lighted candles. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Make your girlfriend's or wife's day by letting her know how special she is once she wakes up. Here are some deep love messages for her you can use.

Honey bae, I don't want to be the perfect lover and friend but the one that you will always call on when you need someone. Have a beautiful morning, my sweetheart.

Good morning darling. Wishing you a fruitful day. Thanks so much for making every moment very special to me. I love you dearly.

Good morning, gorgeous. I just wanted to say thanks for all the support you gave me throughout my journey. Your encouragement helped me overcome many challenges along the way. Thanks for always believing in me.

Wishing the best of good mornings to the world's most amazing lady. May your day turn out to be as sweet as you are. Good morning darling.

When you feel alone, just look at the spaces between your fingers, and remember that's where my fingers fit perfectly. Good day my beautiful.

My sweetheart for you is as deep as the ocean and as vast as the sky. There is no end to my love for you, and I will always be there for you for the rest of my life. Have a beautiful morning.

I had to get a chance whether to breathe or to love you; I would use my last breath to tell you that I love you so much! I wish you a bright morning, as cheerful as your smile.

Good morning! I hope you wake up this morning with the same smile on your face that makes everything feel better.

Whenever we wake up to the gentle breeze touching our skin, I just want to feel your warm, soft kisses glaze my lips.

Good morning, honey. Video call me soon because I miss seeing your smile and hearing your sweet voice. I cherish you more than you know.

These sweet things to say to your girlfriend to make her cry will greatly spice up your relationship. Every time you send her one of these romantic texts, it sparks a fresh yearning that makes her want you even more.

READ ALSO: 70+ unexpected falling in love quotes to send to your crush

Legit.ng recently published an article including 70+ surprising falling in love quotes to send to your beloved. New love is usually wonderful, but unexpected love can take you completely by surprise.

Unexpected love is supposed to be the best kind because you don't seek it out; it just happens. Sending surprising falling-in-love quotes to your crush is an excellent way to begin expressing your feelings.

Source: Legit.ng