70 Bible verses on favour and mercy you should learn and pray

The virtues of mercy and divine favour are mentioned numerous times in the Bible, most times describing God's nature. Time and time again, God shows us mercy and bestows favour upon human beings despite the shortcomings engrained in their nature. Numerous Bible verses on favour and mercy constantly remind us of God's unending goodness.

What is favour in the Bible? It is defined as being singled out by God for special treatment, at his exclusive and unquestionable bidding and pleasure.

Bible verses on favour and mercy

Here are some great Bible verses for favour and breakthrough.

Bible verses on favour

Are you looking for the perfect Bible verse for favour? Here are some excellent ones sampled from both the new and old testaments.

A good name is to be more desired than great wealth, and favour is better than silver and gold. Proverbs 22:1

And God gave Daniel favour and compassion in the sight of the chief of the eunuchs. Daniel 1:9

And God is able to make all grace abound to you so that having all sufficiency in all things at all times, you may abound in every good work. 2 Corinthians 9:8

And he said to him, "If now I have found favour in your eyes, then show me a sign that it is you who speak with me." Judges 6:17

And I will give these people favour in the sight of the Egyptians; and when you go, you shall not go empty. Exodus 3:21

And of Naphtali he said, O Naphtali, satisfied with favour, and full with the blessing of the LORD: possess thou the west and the south. Deuteronomy 33:23

And rescued him out of all his afflictions and gave him favour and wisdom before Pharaoh, king of Egypt, who made him ruler over Egypt and over all his household. Acts 7:10

And Saul sent to Jesse, saying, "Let David remain in my service, for he has found favour in my sight." 1 Samuel 16:22

But Noah found favour in the eyes of the Lord. Genesis 6:8

But the LORD was with Joseph, and showed him mercy, and gave him favour in the sight of the keeper of the prison. Genesis 39:21

For he says, "In a favourable time I listened to you, and in a day of salvation I have helped you." Behold, now is the favourable time; behold, now is the day of salvation. 2 Corinthians 6:2

For I will pour water on the thirsty land, and streams on the dry ground; I will pour my Spirit upon your offspring, and my blessing on your descendants. Isaiah 44:3

He who diligently seeks good seeks favour, but he who seeks evil, evil will come to him. Proverbs 11:27

I will also rejoice in Jerusalem and be glad in My people; there will no longer be heard in her the voice of weeping and the sound of crying. Isaiah 65:19

In the light of a king's face, there is life, and his favour is like the clouds that bring the spring rain. Proverbs 16:15

Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart. Then you will win favour and a good name in the sight of God and man. Proverbs 3:3-4

Many seek the ruler's favour, but justice for man comes from the Lord. Proverbs 29:26

Now the boy Samuel was growing in stature and in favour both with the Lord and with men. 1 Samuel 2:26

Now the young man Samuel continued to grow both in stature and in favour with the Lord and with man. 1 Samuel 2:26

The king loved Esther more than all the women, and she found favour and kindness with him more than all the virg*ns so that he set the royal crown on her head and made her queen instead of Vashti. Esther 2:17

The lips of the righteous know what finds favour, but the mouth of the wicked only what is perverse. Proverbs 10:32

The Lord said to Moses, "I will also do this thing of which you have spoken; for you have found favour in My sight and I have known you by name." Exodus 33:17

The LORD will guide you always; he will satisfy your needs in a sun-scorched land and will strengthen your frame. You will be like a well-watered garden, like a spring whose waters never fail. Isaiah 58:11

The LORD's curse is on the house of the wicked, but he blesses the home of the righteous. He mocks proud mockers but shows favour to the humble and oppressed. Proverbs 3:33-35

Then she fell on her face, bowing to the ground, and said to him, "Why have I found favour in your eyes, that you should take notice of me, since I am a foreigner?" Ruth 2:10

This Ezra went up from Babylonia. He was a scribe skilled in the Law of Moses that the Lord, the God of Israel, had given, and the king granted him all that he asked, for the hand of the Lord his God was on him. Ezra 7:6

When a man's ways please the LORD, he makes even his enemies be at peace with him. Proverbs 16:7

You would lie down, and none would disturb you, and many would entreat your favour. Job 11:19

Bible verses on mercy

When making a prayer for mercy, one can get inspiration and hope from numerous biblical verses about mercy. Here are some excellent ones.

And he did not permit him but said to him, "Go home to your friends and tell them how much the Lord has done for you and how he has had mercy on you. Mark 5:19

And Jesus, when He came out, saw a great multitude, and was moved with compassion for them because they were like sheep not having a shepherd. So, He began to teach them many things." Mark 6:34

Be merciful, just as your father is merciful. Luke 6:36

Because judgment without mercy will be shown to anyone who has not been merciful. Mercy triumphs over judgment. James 2:13

Because of the tender mercy of our God, whereby the sunrise shall visit us from on high. Luke 1:78

Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy. Matthew 5:7

But because of his great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in transgressions—it is by grace you have been saved. Ephesians 2:4-5

But because of his great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in transgressions--it is by grace you have been saved. Ephesians 2:4

But in your great mercy, you did not put an end to them or abandon them, for you are a gracious and merciful God. Nehemiah 9:31

David said to Gad, "I am in deep distress. Let us fall into the hands of the LORD, for his mercy is great; but do not let me fall into human hands. 2 Samuel 24:14

For he says to Moses, "I will have mercy on whom I have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I have compassion." So, then it depends not on human will or exertion but on God, who has mercy. Romans 9:15-16

For the Lord your God is a compassionate God; He will not fail you nor destroy you nor forget the covenant with your fathers which He swore to them. Deuteronomy 4:31

For the Lord, your God is gracious and compassionate. He will not turn his face from you if you return to him. 2 Chronicles 30:9

Go, and proclaim these words toward the north, and say, "'Return, faithless Israel, declares the Lord. I will not look on you in anger, for I am merciful, declares the Lord; I will not be angry forever. Jeremiah 3:12

He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the LORD require of you? To act justly and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God. Micah 6:8

He saved us, not because of the righteous things we had done, but because of his mercy. He saved us through the washing of rebirth and renewal by the Holy Spirit. Titus 3:5

Let the wicked forsake their ways and the unrighteous their thoughts. Let them turn to the Lord, and he will have mercy on them, and to our God, for he will freely pardon. Isaiah 55:7

Let Us Approach the Throne of Grace with Confidence! Let us then approach God's throne of grace with confidence so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need. Hebrews 4:16

Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy, he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. 1 Peter 1:3

Save others by snatching them from the fire; to others, show mercy, mixed with fear—hating even the clothing stained by corrupted flesh. Jude 1:23

So, as those who have been chosen of God, holy and beloved, put on a heart of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience; Colossians 3:12

So, then He has mercy on whom He desires, and He hardens whom He desires. Romans 9:18

So, then it does not depend on the man who wills or the man who runs but on God who has mercy. Romans 9:16

The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead, he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance. 2 Peter 3:9

The Lord, the Lord God, merciful and gracious, longsuffering and abounding in goodness and truth, keeping mercy for thousands, forgiving iniquity and transgression and sin. Exodus 34:6-7

Therefore, I urge you, brothers, and sisters, in view of God's mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God—this is your true and proper worship. Romans 12:1

Therefore, know that the Lord your God, He is God, the faithful God who keeps covenant and mercy for a thousand generations with those who love Him and keep His commandments. Deuteronomy 7:9

They shall be mine, says the Lord of hosts, in the day when I make up my treasured possession, and I will spare them as a man spares his son who serves him. Malachi 3:17

Who is a God like you, who pardons sin and forgives the transgression of the remnant of his inheritance? You do not stay angry forever but delight in showing mercy. Micah 7:18

Whoever conceals their sins does not prosper, but the one who confesses and renounces them finds mercy. Proverbs 28:13

With the merciful You will show Yourself merciful. 2 Samuel 22:26

You shall make a mercy seat of pure gold. Two cubits and a half shall be its length, and a cubit and a half its breadth. And you shall make two cherubim of gold; of hammered work shall you make them, on the two ends of the mercy seat. Exodus 25:17-18

Psalms for mercy and favour

The book of Psalms was written by King David, a man described as having been after God's own heart. Here are some great scriptures on blessings and favour found in Psalms.

Do not withhold your mercy from me, Lord; may your love and faithfulness always protect me. Psalm 40:11

For his anger lasts only a moment, but his favour lasts a lifetime; weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning. Psalms 30:5

For the LORD God is a sun and shield; the LORD bestows favour and honour; no good thing does he withhold from those whose walk is blameless. Psalms 84:11

For the Lord is good; His lovingkindness is everlasting; and His faithfulness to all generations. Psalm 100:5

For you bless the righteous, O LORD; you cover him with favour as with a shield. Psalms 5:12

Let the favour of the Lord our God be upon us and establish the work of our hands upon us; yes, establish the work of our hands! Psalm 90:17

Let your face shine on your servant; save me in your unfailing love. Psalm 31:16

Remember me, LORD, when you show favour to your people, come to my aid when you save them. Psalms 106:4

The Lord is good to all, and His mercies are over all His works. Psalms 145:9

You will arise and have pity on Zion; it is the time to favour her; the appointed time has come. Psalms 102:13

There are numerous Bible verses on favour and mercy. These remind us of God's unending goodness towards those who believe in him. Besides being inspirational, these verses can also be the basis for one's prayers to God.

